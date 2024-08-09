15 Oprah Winfrey Quotes Every 20-Year-Old Needs to Hear Steve Jennings / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is an icon of modern television and entrepreneurship

Her quotes cover everything from diet culture, following your dreams, and how to be true to yourself.

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most important culture shapers in the country, for better or for worse. With her talk show, channel, book club, opinions, and endorsements, she has a big pull of influence on many Americans. She is known for being self-made, choosing to be single and childless, contributing to the harms of the diet industry, her generous philanthropy, high-profile interviews, and platforming fake medical and psychological “professionals.” She is a personality who has brought a lot of harm and positive change to the modern era.

She is also willing to listen, extend empathy, and look at other opinions. She handles herself extremely well in the occasional controversy and has often changed her behavior when called out for something scandalous or inappropriate. Over her decades-long career, she has transformed into someone who knows herself and believes in herself. That’s something that every 20-year-old should emulate.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Oprah Winfrey helped pioneer the modern television talk show scene. If you are going to work or invest in the industry, then understanding the woman who helped make it what is it today is invaluable work. Modern trends and styles of talk shows have taken heavy inspiration and direction from Oprah.

#1 Silent or Silenced

“Were you silent or were you silenced?”

This quote was said to Megan Markle during an iconic interview after Prince Harry and Markle left England and the royal family. You might not be royal, but this quote still applies. It’s important to evaluate our beliefs about what is and isn’t appropriate in regard to how people treat us. You deserve to be listened to.

#2 Stop Shaming

“Whatever your path, let’s stop the shaming. We’ve been told that unless we meet a certain standard of size, that we didn’t deserve to be accepted or even to be loved.”

One of the hard things about being 20 is how the relentless advertising of the beauty and diet industry is to make both men and women feel like they aren’t enough, that they have issues with their bodies that absolutely need to get fixed. The truth is, that is how they are making money off of you. By convincing you to compare yourself to their arbitrary standards, they are pressuring you to spend money fixing problems that aren’t actually problems.

#3 On Weight Loss

“I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done…That wagon of fat moment was set into motion after years and years of thinking that my struggle with my weight was my fault, and it has taken me even up until last week to process the shame I felt privately as my very public yo-yo diet moments became a national joke.”

If you are 20, you won’t remember Oprah’s “wagon of fat,” because you weren’t born yet. But essentially, in 1988, Oprah lost 67 pounds in a shockingly short amount of time. She came onstage for her talk show pulling a red wagon filled with 67 pounds of animal fat. The imagery was shocking, and she then continued to mock the body she had before she lost weight. Like any diet that is extremely unsustainable, she gained the weight back once she started eating again. Her openness about her body invited a lot of ridicule her entire career as her body changed with age, like everyone else’s.

#4 Releasing Stigma

“I come to this conversation with the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment- to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose or not lose weight- and more importantly to stop shaming ourselves.”

Like the beauty industry, the diet industry is just as insidious. For decades, our society has been so fixated on becoming a certain size and creating shame cycles so people would keep going back to diets. Embrace your body, focus on helping it feel good, and let the rest of it go.

#5 Combat the Shame

“In an effort to combat all the shame, I starved myself for nearly five months and then wheeled out that wagon of fat that the internet will never let me forget. And after losing 67 pounds on a liquid diet, the next day, the very next day, I started to gain it back… It’s not a matter of willpower. All these years I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower and for some reason, stronger than me. And now I realize, y’all weren’t even thinking about the food. It’s not that you had the willpower, you weren’t obsessing over it, that’s the big thing I learned.”

I think this quote can stand on its own, but just to reiterate, the more you fixate on dieting or losing weight, the more frustrated and ashamed you will feel, and the more disconnected from your body you will feel. Releasing the fixation can quite literally change your life.

#6 Limos and Buses

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”

Your 20s are an important time to start building your friend groups and experimenting with adult relationships. It’s important to surround yourself with people who are genuine, authentic, and actually there for you. Don’t be afraid to cut out people who don’t do that.

#7 On Valuing Yourself

“When you undervalue what you do, the world will undervalue who you are.”

Despite popular Rom-coms, most 20-something-year-olds aren’t editors at fashion magazines in New York City. Most have jobs that people consider bottom of the totem pole, or “unskilled.” As you are making an endless line of Karens’ Grande unicorn sugar-free vanilla macchiato frappe with extra whip, remember that you have value. Anything you are doing to earn money has value, and it doesn’t make you any less of a person.

#8 Who You Really Are

“As you become more clear about who you really are, you’ll be better able to decide what is best for you- the first time around.”

The most important relationship to foster in your 20s is the one with yourself. It’s a time for self-discovery, and learning to listen to your inner voice.

#9 Make a Decision

“Nothing happens until you decide. Make a decision and watch your life move forward.”

Decisions of any level can feel overwhelming. Remember that you don’t have to stick with any decision that you make. You can always course-correct if it doesn’t work out or doesn’t feel good.

#10 A Chance to Love

“The chance to love and be loved exists no matter where you are.”

Open your mind to non-traditional ways to feel love and show love. You don’t have to stick to the formula you were modeled as a child. You can find a lot of different ways to engage with a community.

#11 Believe Them

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Especially when it comes to dating, just believe their actions. If someone is mistreating you at the beginning of your relationship, it won’t get better. You can’t fix them. If it’s not working, it’s ok to just end it and move on. This can apply to friendships as well as romantic relationships.

#12 Be More Extraordinary

“What I know for sure is this: You are built not to shrink down to less, but to blossom into more. To be more splendid. To be more extraordinary.”

The only people who will tell you to do less, be less, or think less will be those who don’t want to see you be your best self. They are jealous or simply hate themselves and so don’t want to see others succeed either. But your shrinking doesn’t help anybody. You were born to flourish and dream and achieve greatness, no matter what that looks like.

#13 Have the Courage

“You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.”

Especially in the capitalistic social structure that we live in, you will get nothing for just going along with the status quo. Do you want something for free? Ask. Do you want a promotion? Ask. Do you want your final grade to be reconsidered? Ask.

#14 Behave Differently

“Well, I am guilty of not looking for Latinx writers. I will now because my eyes have been opened to see, to behave differently.”

Oprah objectively has made a lot of mistakes throughout her entire career. Be like Oprah. Learn from your mistakes. Listen to people who bring your mistakes to your attention. Repair the issues that you cause, even if you didn’t mean to, or didn’t intend to cause harm.

#15 I’m Not Afraid

“I know there’s going to be some stumbles. I know I’m a work in process and progress. I know nothing new is perfect, but I’m not scared. I’m not afraid.”

Don’t be afraid to live. There is no point in only trying things you are used to or are good at. The more you engage with the world, the more opportunities and growth you will get in return.