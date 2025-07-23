Disney+ Ratings Take Unexpected Fall Valerie Loiseleux / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In the new American Customer Satisfaction Index, the streaming service Disney+ received a low rating, which it cannot afford. The sector is too competitive for any company to have a reputation that is less than stellar. Among 13 streaming services, Disney+ ranked 11th, and ESPN+, which Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) also owns, finished last.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Disney+ streaming service unexpectedly received a low rating in the new American Customer Satisfaction Index.

ESPN+ tumbled even more.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The industry overall had a rating of 78 on a system that is based on consumer ratings, where services are evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100. The industry’s overall rating dropped by 1% from 2024 to 2025. Disney+ received a rating of 75, a decline of 3%. ESPN+ had the largest fall among all services, down 8% to 69.

Ratings were based on several factors from a survey that was in the field for 15 months, concluding in June 2025. The ACSI Entertainment Study 2025, which includes streaming services, is based on 24,879 completed surveys.

Among the factors used in the streaming ratings were the quality of mobile apps, the reliability of the mobile app, ease of billing, website satisfaction, quality of original programming, number of movies available, number of TV shows available, availability of past TV shows, call center satisfaction, and range of sports programming, among others.

Industry leader Netflix had a rating of 79, the same as last year. The other giant in the field, Amazon Prime Video, had a rating of 82, down 4%. YouTube Premium, which is emerging as a possible industry leader, had a rating of 80, unchanged from the previous year.

Disney+ has had a mediocre performance since its introduction in November 2019. It lost billions of dollars over several years and began to make a profit in the most recent year. In its most recent earnings release, Disney reported that Disney+ had 126 million subscribers. Revenue for Disney+ and Hulu remained modest. In the most recent quarter, Disney+ reported revenue of $6.12 billion and an operating profit of only $336 million. By comparison, Netflix reported $11.1 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in operating income for its most recent quarter.

In a market where Disney is positioned in the second tier—below Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube—customer satisfaction is crucial.

Disney Makes Big Changes to Streaming

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now