Wall Street Is in Love With Netflix

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year.
  • But YouTube has moved ahead of Netflix in U.S. streaming market share.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Wall Street Is in Love With Netflix

© pinstock / Getty Images

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are up 31% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is 13% higher.

Wall Street should be worried about Netflix, as YouTube has become an industry giant. The Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) division just pressured Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) for a better deal to have its streaming channels available on YouTube. The standoff did not last long. Industry experts said Disney had to agree to YouTube’s terms, for the most part.

YouTube has moved ahead of Netflix based on the U.S. streaming market share. YouTube’s revenue in the most recent quarter was over $10 billion.

Other, slightly smaller competitions have their own studios as well. Disney just posted record subscriptions for Disney+ and Hulu. The combined subscriptions have hit nearly 200 million.

One reason Wall Street loves Netflix is its size and low churn rates. Churn is costly. To grow, a streaming service has to replace the people who left and add new ones. Netflix’s churn rate is below 2% per quarter, the lowest in the industry.

Netflix is still growing fast. In the most recent quarter, revenue was up 17% to $11.5 billion. Third-quarter earnings rose from $5.40 per share to $5.87. The company forecast another increase in the current quarter.

Netflix also has a lineup of its own films and TV shows, and some have done very well. Top shows include The Crown, Our Planet, The Last Dance, House of Cards, and Stranger Things.

The shows are considered “sticky.” Most services have hundreds of movies and TV shows, but many are from other producers. That creates a differentiation problem. Original series, like those on Netflix, go a long way to temper the originality challenge.

Netflix is also a pioneer of ad-supported programming, which is relatively new in the streaming business. In its letter to shareholders for the most recent quarter, management wrote, “We have a solid foundation and are increasingly confident in the outlook for our ads business. We are now on track to more than double our ads revenue in 2025.”

To put it in a sentence, by most measures, Netflix is the industry leader, and it will be hard to catch.

Netflix Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

