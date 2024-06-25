Every Warship and Submarine That Fought the Battle of Pearl Harbor Robert Enrique Muller, Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

Over 80 years ago, the United States suffered a surprise attack at Pearl Harbor that would launch the country into World War II and on to the global stage. It was a day that will live in infamy, according to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and it is considered one of the most pivotal days in this nation’s history. (These are the World War II battles that had the most casualties, every major battle ranked.)

The surprise strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy was expected to prevent the U.S. Pacific fleet from interfering with planned military actions throughout Southeast Asia. However, this attack would instead provoke the U.S. Navy to launch a campaign of its own against the Japanese, which would ultimately precipitate the end of the war. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the battle and what naval vessels were present.

To identify the warships and submarines that fought in the Battle of Pearl Harbor, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these warships and submarines chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.

Prior to this attack, the United States was fairly undecided about its involvement in the war. However, within a day of the attack on Pearl Harbor and having heard of the destruction and loss of life, Congress and the population at large had decided that there was no other way forward.

Although this attack initially seemed like a tactical victory for Japan, it would wake a sleeping giant. (These are the most important events of World War II: a timeline.)

Here is a look at all of the ships and submarines that fought the Battle of Pearl Harbor:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The attack on Pearl Harbor was one of the defining moments in American history. It serves as a powerful reminder of the devastation of war and the unpredictable consequences of military aggression.

USS Utah

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dreadnought battleship

Dreadnought battleship Year introduced: 1911

1911 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 25,400 tons

25,400 tons Armament: 300mm main guns, 127mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes

300mm main guns, 127mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: N/A

IJN Hiei

Source: Public domain via Wikimedia commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1914

1914 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 37,200 tons

37,200 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 530mm torpedo tubes

356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 530mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 2 navy floatplanes

IJN Kirishima

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1915

1915 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 37,200 tons

37,200 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

USS Arizona

Source: Robert Enrique Muller, Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dreadnought battleship

Dreadnought battleship Year introduced: 1916

1916 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 32,567 tons

32,567 tons Armament: Mk 13 main guns triple mounted, Mk 15 guns, Mk 11 guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns

Mk 13 main guns triple mounted, Mk 15 guns, Mk 11 guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

USS Nevada

Source: Photo #: 80-G-282709, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battleship

Battleship Year introduced: 1916

1916 Top speed: 23.6 mph

23.6 mph Displacement: 29,000 tons

29,000 tons Armament: 127mm main guns, 40mm BOFORS guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns

127mm main guns, 40mm BOFORS guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

USS Oklahoma

Source: Unknown USN photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battlship

Battlship Year introduced: 1916

1916 Top speed: 23.6 mph

23.6 mph Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 127mm guns, 28mm anti-aircraft guns

356mm main guns, 127mm guns, 28mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

USS Pennsylvania

Source: National Archives Records via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battlship

Battlship Year introduced: 1916

1916 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 32,000 tons

32,000 tons Armament: 360mm main guns, 127mm guns, 3-pounder salute guns

360mm main guns, 127mm guns, 3-pounder salute guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

USS Tennessee

Source: eli_dark / Flickr

Type: Battlship

Battlship Year introduced: 1920

1920 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 37,200 tons

37,200 tons Armament: 357mm main guns, 127mm guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

357mm main guns, 127mm guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 2 navy floatplanes

USS California

Source: Naval History & Heritage Command, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battleship

Battleship Year introduced: 1921

1921 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 32,300 tons

32,300 tons Armament: 360mm main guns, 127mm guns, 40mm BOFORS anti-aircraft guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns

360mm main guns, 127mm guns, 40mm BOFORS anti-aircraft guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 2 navy floatplanes

USS Maryland

Source: U.S. Navy (photo 80-G-463249), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dreadnought battleship

Dreadnought battleship Year introduced: 1921

1921 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 32,600 tons

32,600 tons Armament: 410mm main guns, 127mm guns, 76mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes

410mm main guns, 127mm guns, 76mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

IJN Hosho

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1922

1922 Top speed: 28.8 mph

28.8 mph Displacement: 9,500 tons

9,500 tons Armament: 140mm guns, 80mm anti-aircraft guns

140mm guns, 80mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 15 aircraft of various types, mainly torpedo bombers

USS West Virginia

Type: Battlship

Battlship Year introduced: 1923

1923 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 33,050 tons

33,050 tons Armament: 406mm main guns, 127mm guns, 40mm BOFORS anti-aircraft guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns

406mm main guns, 127mm guns, 40mm BOFORS anti-aircraft guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: N/A

IJN Akagi

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1927

1927 Top speed: 36.8 mph

36.8 mph Displacement: 33,800 tons

33,800 tons Armament: 50 calibur guns, 120cm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

50 calibur guns, 120cm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 21 Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, 21 Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, 21 Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

IJN Kaga

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1929

1929 Top speed: 32.2 mph

32.2 mph Displacement: 38,800 tons

38,800 tons Armament: 20mm anti-aircraft guns, 127mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns

20mm anti-aircraft guns, 127mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 90 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

USS Narwhal

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1930

1930 Top speed: 16.1 mph

16.1 mph Displacement: 2,770 tons

2,770 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns

533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns Aircraft: N/A

USS New Orleans

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1934

1934 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 10,000 tons

10,000 tons Armament: 203mm triple-gunned turrets, 127mm secondary guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 3-pounder saluting guns

203mm triple-gunned turrets, 127mm secondary guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 3-pounder saluting guns Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes

IJN Soryu

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 39.1 mph

39.1 mph Displacement: 16,000 tons

16,000 tons Armament: 127mm twin-barreled dual-purpose guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns

127mm twin-barreled dual-purpose guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 70 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

IJN Tone

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 12,000 tons

12,000 tons Armament: 203mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

203mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 8 Aichi A13E floatplanes

USS Phoenix

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 39.1 mph

39.1 mph Displacement: 10,000 tons

10,000 tons Armament: Mk 16 152mm main guns, 127mm guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm guns, 12.7mm machine guns

Mk 16 152mm main guns, 127mm guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm guns, 12.7mm machine guns Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes

IJN Chikuma

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 11,215 tons

11,215 tons Armament: 200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm cannons, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm cannons, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 6 navy floatplanes

IJN Hiryu

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 17,300 tons

17,300 tons Armament: 127mm twin gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm twin gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 64 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

IJN I-15

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Displacement: 3,655 tons

3,655 tons Armament: 140mm cannon, 530mm torpedo tubes

140mm cannon, 530mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: N/A

ELCO PT Boat

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Patrol boat / motor torpedo boat

Patrol boat / motor torpedo boat Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 47.2 mph

47.2 mph Displacement: 56 tons

56 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 40mm BOFORS dual purpose cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns, 12.7mm machine gun

533mm torpedo tubes, 40mm BOFORS dual purpose cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns, 12.7mm machine gun Aircraft: N/A

IJN Akigumo

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 2,530 tons

2,530 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose turreted main guns, 25mm twin-gunned anti-aircraft cannons, 13mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes, depth charges

127mm dual-purpose turreted main guns, 25mm twin-gunned anti-aircraft cannons, 13mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes, depth charges Aircraft: N/A

IJN I-21

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 27.6 mph

27.6 mph Displacement: 2,625 tons

2,625 tons Armament: 140mm cannon, 533mm torpedo tubes

140mm cannon, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: N/A

IJN Shokaku

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 39.4 mph

39.4 mph Displacement: 25,675 tons

25,675 tons Armament: 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 84 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers