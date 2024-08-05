The F-35 Lightning II Is By Far the World's Most Ordered Combat Aircraft Lockheed Martin F-35 'Lightning II' Heritage Flight Team by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world

The cost for each fighter jet ranges between $110 million and $136 million depending on the variant

Only 20 countries have ordered or use F-35 Lightning II fighter jets

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest and most technologically advanced fighter jets to enter service in the last decade. It was designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin in partnership with BAe Systems and Northrop Grumman. Considering it’s position as one of the top fighter jets in existence, militaries around the world are ordering these jets en masse. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

These jets do not come cheap, the cost for the F-35 ranges depending on the variant and is fairly high compared to other fighter jets. The F-35A is the stock standard variant and costs roughly $110 million per unit. The B variant costs slightly more at around $136 million per unit but it incorporates a short take-off and vertical landing system, which allows it to take off from extremely short runways as well land vertically. The C variant is designed to be launched from aircraft carriers and costs about $117 million per unit.

What makes the F-35 Lightning II special is that it brings next-level features like stealth, maneuverability, and the ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. Also, it’s versatile with its weapons load, and capable of carrying up to 18,000 pounds of munitions.

So far, only 20 countries, all allies of the U.S., have ordered or use these jets. This means it’s pretty unlikely that rivals like China or Russia will get their hands on an F-35 anytime soon. (These are the stealth aircraft used by global superpower air forces.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military aircraft on order by the world’s militaries. To identify the combat aircraft of the future, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently on order by militaries around the world. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, how many of these aircraft are in active service, and what militaries employ these aircraft.

Here is a look at the combat aircraft on order by the world’s militaries:

Why Are We Covering This?

Sgt. Donald R. Allen, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the militaries around the world provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what other countries have in their arsenals further explain relative military capabilities.

25. Aero L-39 Albatross

Type: Light attack aircraft

Year introduced: 1972

1972 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 4

4 Militaries with this aircraft: Hungary

24. Su-34 Fullback

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2014

2014 Total aircraft on order: 134

134 Total active aircraft: 4

4 Militaries with this aircraft: Russia

23. IS-64 Pampa

Argentina.gob.ar (Government of Argentina) / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light strike aircraft

Year introduced: 1988

1988 Total aircraft on order: 10

10 Total active aircraft: 5

5 Militaries with this aircraft: Argentina

22. Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2005

2005 Total aircraft on order: 18

18 Total active aircraft: 7

7 Militaries with this aircraft: Pakistan

21. Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine

Type: Light attack / close-air support aircraft

Year introduced: 2013

2013 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 12

12 Militaries with this aircraft: Thailand, Tunisia

20. Calidus B-250 Bader

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack aircraft

Year introduced: 2021

2021 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 24

24 Militaries with this aircraft: United Arab Emirates

19. Hurkus C

Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Counter-insurgency attack aircraft

Year introduced: 2018

2018 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 24

24 Militaries with this aircraft: Turkey

18. JF-17 Thunder

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Light fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2007

2007 Total aircraft on order: 128

128 Total active aircraft: 47

47 Militaries with this aircraft: Pakistan, Myanmar

17. J-15/Su-30/33 Flanker

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1996

1996 Total aircraft on order: 45

45 Total active aircraft: 50

50 Militaries with this aircraft: China

16. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic long-range bomber aircraft

Year introduced: 1989

1989 Total aircraft on order: 15

15 Total active aircraft: 50

50 Militaries with this aircraft: Russia

15. Su-57 Felon

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft

Year introduced: 2019

2019 Total aircraft on order: 14

14 Total active aircraft: 62

62 Militaries with this aircraft: Russia

14. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Light fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1984

1984 Total aircraft on order: 302

302 Total active aircraft: 68

68 Militaries with this aircraft: Russia, Algeria, Yemen

13. FA-50 GF/PL Golden Eagle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack aircraft

Year introduced: 2005

2005 Total aircraft on order: 2

2 Total active aircraft: 82

82 Militaries with this aircraft: Poland, Malaysia

12. AT-802 L/U Air Tractor

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light aircraft

Year introduced: 1990

1990 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 87

87 Militaries with this aircraft: Kenya, United States

11. Su-27/30 Flanker

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Total aircraft on order: 781

781 Total active aircraft: 94

94 Militaries with this aircraft: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, India

10. B-21 Raider

Type: Strategic long-range stealth bomber aircraft

Year introduced: 2028

2028 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 100

100 Militaries with this aircraft: United States

9. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1999

1999 Total aircraft on order: 421

421 Total active aircraft: 108

108 Militaries with this aircraft: United States, Kuwait

8. Eurofighter Typhoon

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2003

2003 Total aircraft on order: 296

296 Total active aircraft: 157

157 Militaries with this aircraft: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

7. F-15 Eagle

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1976

1976 Total aircraft on order: 410

410 Total active aircraft: 162

162 Militaries with this aircraft: Indonesia, Qatar, United States

6. JAS 39 Gripen

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1997

1997 Total aircraft on order: 6

6 Total active aircraft: 164

164 Militaries with this aircraft: Brazil, Sweden

5. KF-21 Boromae

KF-21A / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fifth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2028

2028 Total aircraft on order: 0

0 Total active aircraft: 170

170 Militaries with this aircraft: Indonesia, South Korea

4. HAL Tejas

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2015

2015 Total aircraft on order: 32

32 Total active aircraft: 180

180 Militaries with this aircraft: India

3. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 1978

1978 Total aircraft on order: 202

202 Total active aircraft: 237

237 Militaries with this aircraft: Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Morocco

2. Dassault Rafale

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2001

2001 Total aircraft on order: 211

211 Total active aircraft: 362

362 Militaries with this aircraft: France, Egypt, Croatia, India, United Arab Emirates

1. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Year introduced: 2016

2016 Total aircraft on order: 661

661 Total active aircraft: 2,703

2,703 Militaries with this aircraft: United States, Israel, Poland, Canada