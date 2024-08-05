The F-35 Lightning II Is By Far the World's Most Ordered Combat Aircraft

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world
- The cost for each fighter jet ranges between $110 million and $136 million depending on the variant
- Only 20 countries have ordered or use F-35 Lightning II fighter jets
The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest and most technologically advanced fighter jets to enter service in the last decade. It was designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin in partnership with BAe Systems and Northrop Grumman. Considering it’s position as one of the top fighter jets in existence, militaries around the world are ordering these jets en masse. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)
These jets do not come cheap, the cost for the F-35 ranges depending on the variant and is fairly high compared to other fighter jets. The F-35A is the stock standard variant and costs roughly $110 million per unit. The B variant costs slightly more at around $136 million per unit but it incorporates a short take-off and vertical landing system, which allows it to take off from extremely short runways as well land vertically. The C variant is designed to be launched from aircraft carriers and costs about $117 million per unit.
What makes the F-35 Lightning II special is that it brings next-level features like stealth, maneuverability, and the ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. Also, it’s versatile with its weapons load, and capable of carrying up to 18,000 pounds of munitions.
So far, only 20 countries, all allies of the U.S., have ordered or use these jets. This means it’s pretty unlikely that rivals like China or Russia will get their hands on an F-35 anytime soon. (These are the stealth aircraft used by global superpower air forces.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military aircraft on order by the world’s militaries. To identify the combat aircraft of the future, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently on order by militaries around the world. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, how many of these aircraft are in active service, and what militaries employ these aircraft.
Here is a look at the combat aircraft on order by the world’s militaries:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the combat aircraft used by the militaries around the world provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what other countries have in their arsenals further explain relative military capabilities.
25. Aero L-39 Albatross
- Type: Light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1972
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 4
- Militaries with this aircraft: Hungary
24. Su-34 Fullback
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Total aircraft on order: 134
- Total active aircraft: 4
- Militaries with this aircraft: Russia
23. IS-64 Pampa
- Type: Light strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Total aircraft on order: 10
- Total active aircraft: 5
- Militaries with this aircraft: Argentina
22. Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Total aircraft on order: 18
- Total active aircraft: 7
- Militaries with this aircraft: Pakistan
21. Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine
- Type: Light attack / close-air support aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 12
- Militaries with this aircraft: Thailand, Tunisia
20. Calidus B-250 Bader
- Type: Light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 2021
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 24
- Militaries with this aircraft: United Arab Emirates
19. Hurkus C
- Type: Counter-insurgency attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 2018
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 24
- Militaries with this aircraft: Turkey
18. JF-17 Thunder
- Type: Light fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Total aircraft on order: 128
- Total active aircraft: 47
- Militaries with this aircraft: Pakistan, Myanmar
17. J-15/Su-30/33 Flanker
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Total aircraft on order: 45
- Total active aircraft: 50
- Militaries with this aircraft: China
16. Tu-160 Blackjack
- Type: Strategic long-range bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1989
- Total aircraft on order: 15
- Total active aircraft: 50
- Militaries with this aircraft: Russia
15. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Total aircraft on order: 14
- Total active aircraft: 62
- Militaries with this aircraft: Russia
14. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Type: Light fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Total aircraft on order: 302
- Total active aircraft: 68
- Militaries with this aircraft: Russia, Algeria, Yemen
13. FA-50 GF/PL Golden Eagle
- Type: Light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Total aircraft on order: 2
- Total active aircraft: 82
- Militaries with this aircraft: Poland, Malaysia
12. AT-802 L/U Air Tractor
- Type: Light aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 87
- Militaries with this aircraft: Kenya, United States
11. Su-27/30 Flanker
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Total aircraft on order: 781
- Total active aircraft: 94
- Militaries with this aircraft: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, India
10. B-21 Raider
- Type: Strategic long-range stealth bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2028
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 100
- Militaries with this aircraft: United States
9. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Total aircraft on order: 421
- Total active aircraft: 108
- Militaries with this aircraft: United States, Kuwait
8. Eurofighter Typhoon
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Total aircraft on order: 296
- Total active aircraft: 157
- Militaries with this aircraft: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
7. F-15 Eagle
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Total aircraft on order: 410
- Total active aircraft: 162
- Militaries with this aircraft: Indonesia, Qatar, United States
6. JAS 39 Gripen
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Total aircraft on order: 6
- Total active aircraft: 164
- Militaries with this aircraft: Brazil, Sweden
5. KF-21 Boromae
- Type: Fifth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2028
- Total aircraft on order: 0
- Total active aircraft: 170
- Militaries with this aircraft: Indonesia, South Korea
4. HAL Tejas
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Total aircraft on order: 32
- Total active aircraft: 180
- Militaries with this aircraft: India
3. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Total aircraft on order: 202
- Total active aircraft: 237
- Militaries with this aircraft: Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Morocco
2. Dassault Rafale
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Total aircraft on order: 211
- Total active aircraft: 362
- Militaries with this aircraft: France, Egypt, Croatia, India, United Arab Emirates
1. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Total aircraft on order: 661
- Total active aircraft: 2,703
- Militaries with this aircraft: United States, Israel, Poland, Canada
