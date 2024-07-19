This Chinese Fighter Jet Is Faster Than 90% of US Combat Aircraft

China has made incredible strides in terms of advancing its military strength over the past few decades. Notably, it has added aircraft carriers to its navy and a number of fighter jets to its air force. These fighter jets that China has been developing rival those of the United States in stealth and speed. (These are China’s 5 biggest military advantages.)
The American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are staples of modern fighter jet technology, but Chinese advancements seek to rival these jets. The J-20 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter with superior agility, speed, and stealth compared to most fighter jets. The J-20 is faster than the F-35, and it has similar stealth technology, in fact, it is faster than most American aircraft.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at combat aircraft in the Chinese military. To identify the fastest and slowest combat aircraft in the Chinese military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to their top speed from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, armament, as well as what military branches they serve in.
The J-16 is another one of China’s fighter jets worth noting. Although from the fourth generation and not as advanced as the J-20, it can still perform a wide range of operational roles including air superiority, ground attack, and electronic warfare. The J-16 was largely based on the Russian Su-27 and entered service just over a decade ago.
These fighter jets and combat aircraft make up a key component of China’s military might where it can protect its borders as well as project power where it sees fit. All of these combat aircraft represent China’s push for military modernization and its ascendency as a global military superpower. (The China Taiwan tension explained and what could happen next.)
Here is a closer look at the fastest combat aircraft in China’s Air Force:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding China’s Air Force gives context to their modernization effort and geopolitical standing. Knowing which specific aircraft China employs also helps to understand their operational capacity when using these jets.
9. H-6 Badger
- Type: Strategic bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Active aircraft: 150
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 23mm cannons, anti-ship missiles, Kipper missiles, Kingfish missiles
- Total payload: 20,000 lbs
8. Q-5 Fantan
- Type: Ground attack / close-air support
- Year introduced: 1970
- Top speed: 739 mph
- Active aircraft: 118
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs, nuclear-tipped ordnance
- Total payload: 4,400 lbs
7. JH-7 Flounder (Flying Leopard)
- Type: Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
- Active aircraft: 103
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs
- Total payload: 20,000 lbs
6. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)
- Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Active aircraft: 19
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs
- Total payload: 24,250 lbs
5. J-15 Flanker-X2 (Flying Shark)
- Type: Air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Active aircraft: 45
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles
- Total payload: 14,330 lbs
4. J-7 Fishcan
- Type: Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Active aircraft: 417
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
- Total payload: 2,870 lbs
3. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
- Active aircraft: 268
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
- Total payload: 13,230 lbs
2. J-8 Finback
- Type: Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Active aircraft: 143
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs
- Total payload: 5,510 lbs
1. J-11/16/Su-27/30/35 Flanker
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1998
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Active aircraft: 315
- Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
- Total payload: 26,450 lbs
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.