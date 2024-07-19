This Chinese Fighter Jet Is Faster Than 90% of US Combat Aircraft Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

China has made incredible strides in terms of advancing its military strength over the past few decades. Notably, it has added aircraft carriers to its navy and a number of fighter jets to its air force. These fighter jets that China has been developing rival those of the United States in stealth and speed. (These are China’s 5 biggest military advantages.)

The American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are staples of modern fighter jet technology, but Chinese advancements seek to rival these jets. The J-20 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter with superior agility, speed, and stealth compared to most fighter jets. The J-20 is faster than the F-35, and it has similar stealth technology, in fact, it is faster than most American aircraft.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at combat aircraft in the Chinese military. To identify the fastest and slowest combat aircraft in the Chinese military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to their top speed from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, armament, as well as what military branches they serve in.

The J-16 is another one of China’s fighter jets worth noting. Although from the fourth generation and not as advanced as the J-20, it can still perform a wide range of operational roles including air superiority, ground attack, and electronic warfare. The J-16 was largely based on the Russian Su-27 and entered service just over a decade ago.

These fighter jets and combat aircraft make up a key component of China’s military might where it can protect its borders as well as project power where it sees fit. All of these combat aircraft represent China’s push for military modernization and its ascendency as a global military superpower. (The China Taiwan tension explained and what could happen next.)

Here is a closer look at the fastest combat aircraft in China’s Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Understanding China’s Air Force gives context to their modernization effort and geopolitical standing. Knowing which specific aircraft China employs also helps to understand their operational capacity when using these jets.

9. H-6 Badger

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Strategic bomber aircraft

Strategic bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Active aircraft: 150

150 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannons, anti-ship missiles, Kipper missiles, Kingfish missiles

23mm cannons, anti-ship missiles, Kipper missiles, Kingfish missiles Total payload: 20,000 lbs

8. Q-5 Fantan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 1970

1970 Top speed: 739 mph

739 mph Active aircraft: 118

118 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs, nuclear-tipped ordnance

23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs, nuclear-tipped ordnance Total payload: 4,400 lbs

7. JH-7 Flounder (Flying Leopard)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft

Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Top speed: 1,118 mph

1,118 mph Active aircraft: 103

103 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs

23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 20,000 lbs

6. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 1,305 mph

1,305 mph Active aircraft: 19

19 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs

Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs Total payload: 24,250 lbs

5. J-15 Flanker-X2 (Flying Shark)

Source: Japan Ministry of Defense, Joint Staff Office / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Active aircraft: 45

45 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles

30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles Total payload: 14,330 lbs

4. J-7 Fishcan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Active aircraft: 417

417 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 2,870 lbs

3. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,452 mph

1,452 mph Active aircraft: 268

268 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 13,230 lbs

2. J-8 Finback

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft

Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Active aircraft: 143

143 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs

23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 5,510 lbs

1. J-11/16/Su-27/30/35 Flanker

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1998

1998 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Active aircraft: 315

315 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 26,450 lbs