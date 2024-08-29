These Are the Largest Standing Armies in Eastern Europe Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Russia and Ukraine are home to the largest standing armies in Eastern Europe, and measure up comparably with NATO armies

Russia has over 3 million military personnel, comprised of 1.3 million active duty and 2 million in reserve

Ukraine has over 2 million total military personnel, with 900,000 active duty and 1.2 million in reserve

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in Eastern Europe has been hotly contested over the past two years by some of the largest armies in the region. Both of these countries continue to flex as the conflict continues, but one thing remains true, what each needs to fuel this protracted conflict is manpower. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

Russia by far commands the largest military force in Eastern Europe, with its total military personnel numbering over 3 million. This includes about 1.3 million in active personnel and 2 million in reserves. This army is complemented by the largest tank force in the world and one of the largest air forces.

Since the conflict began, Ukraine has significantly ramped up its military recruitment in response to the threat from its eastern neighbor. Accordingly, Ukraine boasts about 900,000 active personnel and 1.2 million in reserves, making a total of over 2 million total personnel.

It should be noted that each of these armies has suffered significant losses from the onset of the conflict and accurate casualty numbers are hard to come by. Also, accurate reporting of these numbers impacts overall strategy, so don’t expect accurate numbers until sometime after the conflict is over.

Compared to NATO armies, where most troop numbers are lower with the exception of a few nations, both Russia and Ukraine measure up fairly well for the most part. (This country has the strongest support for Ukraine.)

Other countries in Eastern Europe tend to have smaller armies for the most part, with a few relying on NATO or Russia to supplement their forces. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries within the region and how their military forces measure up.

To identify the Eastern European countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the largest standing armies in Eastern Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Leestat / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Eastern Europe is essential due to the region’s critical geopolitical importance, not to mention the ongoing conflict. Eastern Europe has historically been a focal point of tension, and military power plays an important role in maintaining both political and economic stability. The stability of Eastern Europe remains vital to global security.

11. Montenegro

Active personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Total population: 602,445

602,445 Fit-for-service: 85,547

85,547 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

10. Moldova

Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 67,000

67,000 Total military personnel: 77,500

77,500 Total population: 3,250,532

3,250,532 Fit-for-service: 1,618,765

1,618,765 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

9. Slovakia

Active personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Total population: 5,425,319

5,425,319 Fit-for-service: 2,294,910

2,294,910 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

8. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total population: 10,706,242

10,706,242 Fit-for-service: 4,079,078

4,079,078 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

7. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserves: 3,000

3,000 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 6,827,736

6,827,736 Fit-for-service: 2,628,678

2,628,678 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

6. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Total population: 9,670,009

9,670,009 Fit-for-service: 3,722,953

3,722,953 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

5. Belarus

Henrik Palm / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 63,000

63,000 Reserves: 145,000

145,000 Total military personnel: 263,000

263,000 Total population: 9,383,853

9,383,853 Fit-for-service: 3,678,470

3,678,470 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

4. Romania

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States / BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Total population: 18,326,327

18,326,327 Fit-for-service: 7,807,015

7,807,015 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

3. Poland

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

2. Ukraine

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 43,306,477

43,306,477 Fit-for-service: 15,460,412

15,460,412 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

1. Russia

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 141,698,923

141,698,923 Fit-for-service: 46,477,247

46,477,247 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

