NATO Defense Spending: Which Countries Are Meeting Their Commitments?

NATO members’ commitments to spending 2% of their GDP on defense, a goal set in 2014. Currently, 23 out of 32 members are meeting or will soon meet this target, driven in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Countries like Canada, Spain, and Italy remain below this level due to financial and political challenges. The conversation also highlights the evolving political climate in some Western nations, where increased defense spending may face growing opposition. The future of these commitments remains uncertain, particularly given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

