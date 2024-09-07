Ukraine's Path to NATO: Navigating a Complex and Uncertain Landscape

The uncertainty surrounding Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, emphasizing that as long as the conflict with Russia continues, Ukraine will not be admitted. Internal politics within NATO countries, such as rising skepticism and right-wing opposition in Germany, could slow or reduce aid to Ukraine, impacting its prospects. The situation is further complicated by shifting political dynamics in other member states, where domestic concerns often overshadow foreign policy commitments. The future of Ukraine’s NATO membership remains uncertain, dependent on the evolving political landscapes and priorities of its potential allies.

