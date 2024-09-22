These U.S. Presidents Had The Highest Military Ranks Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Technically, everyone who has served as President of the United States has achieved the highest position over the military: Commander in Chief. However, this is not a military rank, as the United States maintains civilian control over its armed forces. However, many presidents served in the military, sometimes at a high rank. Reviewing this information, consider how important you believe military service is as an aspect of a president’s experience.

31 presidents served in the military and 14 did not.

Presidents’ military ranks ranged from private in a state militia all the way to army general.

Presidents Who Did Not Have Military Service

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

14 American presidents did not serve in the military. Interestingly, Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt, who led the country through World War I and II respectively, never served in the military themselves.

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Barack Obama

Bill Clinton

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Herbert Hoover

Calvin Coolidge

Warren G. Harding

Woodrow Wilson

William Howard Taft

Grover Cleveland

Martin Van Buren

John Quincy Adams

John Adams

Presidents Who Served in the Military

Zack Frank / Shutterstock.com

Following are the 31 U.S. presidents who served in the military arranged in ascending order, along with the dates of their presidency, their military rank, and the branch of the military they last served in. When two or more presidents had the same rank, we ranked earlier presidents higher than later ones. We used the U.S. Department of Defense chart of officer insignia to find equivalencies between ranks for different branches of the military.

31. James Buchanan

Library of Congress / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Presidency: 1857-1861

1857-1861 Rank: Private

Private Branch: Pennsylvania Militia

30. George W. Bush

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Presidency: 2001-2009

2001-2009 Rank: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant Branch: Air National Guard

29. George H.W. Bush

Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

Presidency: 1989-1993

1989-1993 Rank: Lieutenant

Lieutenant Branch: U.S. Navy Reserve

28. Ronald Reagan

2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Presidency: 1981-1989

1981-1989 Rank: Captain

Captain Branch: United States Army Reserve

27. John F. Kennedy

National Archives / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Presidency: 1961-1963

1961-1963 Rank: Lieutenant

Lieutenant Branch: U.S. Navy Reserve

26. Jimmy Carter

Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Presidency: 1977-1981

1977-1981 Rank: Lieutenant

Lieutenant Branch: U.S. Navy

25. William McKinley

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1897-1901

1897-1901 Rank: Captain

Captain Branch: U.S. Army

24. Abraham Lincoln

biggunsband / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1861-1865

1861-1865 Rank: Captain

Captain Branch: Illinois State Militia

23. John Tyler

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1841-1845

1841-1845 Rank: Captain

Captain Branch: Virginia Militia

22. Gerald Ford

Gary Newkirk / Getty Images

Presidency: 1974-1977

1974-1977 Rank: Lieutenant Commander

Lieutenant Commander Branch: U.S. Navy Reserve

21. Millard Fillmore

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Presidency: 1850-1853

1850-1853 Rank: Major

Major Branch: New York Militia

20. Richard Nixon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1969-1974

1969-1974 Rank: Commander

Commander Branch: U.S. Navy Reserve

19. Lyndon B. Johnson

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Presidency: 1963-1969

1963-1969 Rank: Commander

Commander Branch: U.S. Navy Reserve

18. Harry S. Truman

manley099 / E+ via Getty Images

Presidency: 1945-1953

1945-1953 Rank: Colonel

Colonel Branch: United States Army Reserve

17. Theodore Roosevelt

Keith J Finks / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1901-1909

1901-1909 Rank: Colonel

Colonel Branch: U.S. Army

16. James K. Polk

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1845-1849)

1845-1849) Rank: Colonel

Colonel Branch: Tennessee Militia

15. James Monroe

Samuel Finley Breese Morse/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1817-1825

1817-1825 Rank: Colonel

Colonel Branch: Virginia Militia

14. James Madison

John Vanderlyn / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1809-1817

1809-1817 Rank: Colonel

Colonel Branch: Virginia Militia

13. Thomas Jefferson

Robson90 / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1801-1809

1801-1809 Rank: Colonel

Colonel Branch: Virginia Militia

12. Benjamin Harrison

Eastman Johnson / Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1889-1893

1889-1893 Rank: Brigadier General

Brigadier General Branch: U.S. Army

11. Chester A. Arthur

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1881-1885

1881-1885 Rank: Brigadier General

Brigadier General Branch: New York Militia

10. Andrew Johnson

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Presidency: 1865-1869

1865-1869 Rank: Brigadier General

Brigadier General Branch: U.S. Army

9. Franklin Pierce

Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Presidency: 1853-1857

1853-1857 Rank: Brigadier General

Brigadier General Branch: U.S. Army

8. James A. Garfield

National Archives / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Presidency: 1881

1881 Rank: Major General

Major General Branch: U.S. Army

7. Rutherford B. Hayes

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Presidency: 1877-1881

1877-1881 Rank: Major General

Major General Branch: U.S. Army

6. Zachary Taylor

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1849-1850

1849-1850 Rank: Major General

Major General Branch: U.S. Army

5. William Henry Harrison

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Presidency: 1841

1841 Rank: Major General

Major General Branch: U.S. Army

4. Andrew Jackson

CHARAN RATTANASUPPHASIRI / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1829-1837

1829-1837 Rank: Major General

Major General Branch: U.S. Army

3. Dwight D. Eisenhower

traveler1116 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Presidency: 1853-1961

1853-1961 Rank: General of the Army

General of the Army Branch: U.S. Army

2. Ulysses S. Grant

Min C. Chiu / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1869-1877

1869-1877 Rank: Ulysses S. Grant

Ulysses S. Grant Branch: General of the Armies

1. George Washington

Ilyashenko Oleksiy / Shutterstock.com

Presidency: 1789-1797

1789-1797 Rank: General of the Armies

General of the Armies Branch: U.S. Army

