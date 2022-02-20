The 10 Richest US Presidents

When Donald John Trump became the 45th President of the United States on January 20th, 2017, he also became by far the richest chief executive the nation has ever had – and will likely have for some time.

The wealthiest president before Trump, surprisingly, was the very first. George Washington’s Virginia plantation, Mount Vernon, consisted of five separate farms on 8,000 acres of prime farmland, so he was already well-set when he took office – and he earned a significantly higher salary than any of his successors: $25,000 a year. That represented 2% of the total U.S. budget in 1789, and equivalent to more than $700,000 in today’s dollars.

To identify the 10 richest US presidents, 24/7 Wall St. drew on a number of historical and contemporary sources. Because several of the presidents, particularly in the early 19th century, made and lost huge fortunes in a matter of a few years, the net worth of each president reflects his peak wealth. To determine that figure, we took into account hard assets such as real estate, estimated lifetime savings based on work history, and inheritance. We also considered annual salaries, incomes earned from royalties on books, ownership of companies, yields from family estates, and other forms of income. Figures were then adjusted for inflation using the December 2021 Research Consumer Price Index drawn from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Data.

The net worth of America’s presidents is often tied to the economic conditions of their time. It is not surprising therefore to find that the first few presidents were owners of large plantations, farmlands, and slaves. They generally made money from crops and commodity speculation. While this could be profitable, it also left them also highly vulnerable to poor crop yields and the risk of losing most or all of their properties because of a few bad years. (Read a quick family history of every US president.)

Herbert Hoover made millions of dollars as the owner of mining companies. Many more presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Kennedy, and both George W. and George H.W. Bush inherited wealth their families generated during the Industrial Revolution and the Gilded Age of the 1870s. (Here’s a list of the richest Americans of all time.)

Only three living presidents are on this list of the ten wealthiest – Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. If Hillary Clinton had been elected in 2016, she would have been on the list, though in a considerably lower position than the candidate who did win.