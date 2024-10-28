These WWII Axis Prison Camps Are a Grim Reminder of the Brutal War Jens-Ulrich Koch / Getty Images News via Getty Images

During World War II, the Axis powers operated numerous prison camps that were a major part of their war strategy. These served not just as detention centers for prisoners of war (POWs) but also as sites for severe human rights abuses. These camps were spread across most of German-occupied Europe at the time, and slowly but surely as the war progressed these camps were liberated by Allied Powers. (The most important events of World War II: a timeline.)

In Germany, the concentration camps like Auschwitz, Dachau, and Buchenwald are some of the most notorious but there were many others within the Reich. These camps were initially intended for political prisoners and undesirables, but their function would expand dramatically from just housing these people.

Following the Wannsee Conference in 1942, these camps were central to the “Final Solution”, the systematic genocide of millions of Jews, along with millions of other victims including Poles, Soviet POWs, disabled individuals, and others deemed unfit by Nazi ideology.

Most notorious of these camps is Auschwitz, located in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. It was the largest of the Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers. Over a million men, women, and children lost their lives here. Auschwitz has become a symbol of the Holocaust and human cruelty known the world over. It was ultimately liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Today, Auschwitz serves as a museum and memorial to the tragic events that occurred on its grounds.

In the East, Imperial Japan operated numerous POW camps throughout Asia and the Pacific. These camps housed Asian civilians and Western prisoners. The conditions in these camps were incredibly brutal where prisoners faced forced labor and torture. (These two countries suffered the most casualties in WWII, and it’s not even close.)

Overall, these camps serve a grim reminder of the atrocities of war. However, the Geneva Convention (1949) would be a response to these human rights abuses and work to establish standards for international law for humanitarian treatment in war. There would be a total of four conventions addressing the treatment of POWs, medical personnel, neutral parties (civilians), and wounded or sick soldiers.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the prison camps employed by the Axis Powers. To identify the prison camps of the Axis Powers in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World War II Database, an online archive of World War II data. We ordered these prison camps alphabetically and included supplemental information about where these camps were located. Note that WW2DB did not include Italian prison camps (and a few Japanese camps) in this dataset, some of the camps not mentioned include Rab (Arbe), Risiera di San Sabba, and Bridge on the River Kwai Camps.

Here is a look at the prison camps of the Axis Powers in World War II:

Why Are We Covering This?

jef77 / Shutterstock.com

Exploring the history of World War II is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.

Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Scott Barbour / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Country: Poland

Poland Location: Oswiecim

Belzec Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Poland

Poland Location: Belzec, Lublin

Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp

Central Press / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Bergen, Ost-Hannover

Buchenwald Concentration Camp

Jens-Ulrich Koch / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Weimar, Thüringen

Chelmno Concentration Camp

Galerie Bilderwelt / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Country: Poland

Poland Location: Chelmno nad Nerem, Konin

Colditz Castle

Dynamoland / Shutterstock.com

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Colditz, Sachsen

Dachau Concentration Camp

Horace Abrahams / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Dachau, München-Oberbayern

Drancy Concentration Camp

Wisch / Wikimedia Commons

Country: France

France Location: Paris

Flossenbürg Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Flossenbürg, Bayreuth

Fort Breendonk

Trougnouf (Benoit Brummer) / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Belgium

Belgium Location: Breendonk

Fresnes Prison

Lionel Allorge / Wikimedia Commons

Country: France

France Location: Fresnes, Île-de-France

Fuchu Prison

法務省 / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Japan

Japan Location: Tokyo

Hadamar Euthanasia Center

Marion Halft / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Hadamar, Hessen-Nassau

HASAG Leipzig

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Flösenberg, Bayreuth

Kaufering Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Kaufering, München-Oberbayern

Majdanek Concentration Camp

Country: Poland

Poland Location: Lublin, Lublin

Marlag und Milag Nord

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Westertimke, Weser-Ems

Mauthausen-Gusen Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Austria

Austria Location: Mauthausen, Oberdonau

Oranienburg Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg

Ravensbrück Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Ravensbrück, Mark Brandenburg

Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg

Sobibór Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons via Picryl

Country: Poland

Poland Location: Sobibór, Lublin

Theresienstadt Concentration Camp

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Country: Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia Location: Terezín, Cechy

Treblinka Concentration Camp

Imagno / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Country: Poland

Poland Location: Treblinka, Masovian

Wauwilermoos Military Prison

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Country: Switzerland

Switzerland Location: Egolzwil, Lucerne

Westerbork Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Location: Hooghalen, Drenthe

