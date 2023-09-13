Horrifying Images of Nazi Death Camps

The disturbing photos of Nazi death camps bring the horrific inhumanity of the Holocaust into sharp focus.

While names like Auschwitz and Buchenwald are infamous, the Nazis established over 44,000 incarceration and extermination sites between 1933-1945. Some were extermination camps designed to kill prisoners, mainly Jews, as efficiently as possible. (These are 20 horrifying images of Auschwitz.)

Others were concentration camps where inmates including Jews, homosexuals, Roma people, and political prisoners were worked or starved to death or subjected to lethal experiments. (Here are 30 symbols used by the Nazis to mark their victims.)

Whatever euphemisms the Nazis used, these camps exemplified the depths of evil to which humanity can sink. Viewing images of the torture, starvation, and slaughter that occurred in them serves as a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again.

With that in mind, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical photo archives from sources including from Getty Images, Picryl, Wikimedia, and the Library of Congress to compile a list of horrifying images of Nazi death camps.

Click here to see horrifying images of Nazi death camps