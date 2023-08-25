The Holocaust: Countries With the Highest Percentage of Jewish Deaths

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 6.6 million Jews perished in the Holocaust – some 63% of the 10.4 million in Europe at the time. Nazi Germany tried to impose its “Final Solution” – complete extermination of the Jewish population – on 22 of the nations it occupied or was allied with. The results of this attempted systematic slaughter of the Jews varied by nation. In some countries, the percentage of Jewish deaths nearly fulfilled the Nazis’ quest; in others, a combination of authorities flouting orders, refuge provided by sympathetic non-Jews, and good fortune prevented annihilation. (These are the countries that suffered the most civilian casualties in WWII.)

To determine which countries lost the largest portion of their Jewish populations, 24/7 Tempo sourced data from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Its information is based on estimates and cannot take into account the unknown number of Holocaust victims whose bodies were never recovered or for whom there were no records. Even though the Nazis kept detailed accounts of the people who passed through the camps, they destroyed materials related to the Holocaust in the closing days of World War II. The population data given below ranges from 1937 to 1941.

In nine of the countries on our list, the percentage of Jewish deaths exceeded 68%. Six of these nations were in Eastern and Central Europe, where collaborators or national auxiliaries worked with Nazi death squads assigned to execute Jews. (Many Jews were deported to one of these 25 infamous Nazi concentration camps.)

Not all occupied nations completely knuckled under. Many Jews in Norway received advance warnings of the roundups and fled to neutral Sweden. Forty-two Norwegians have been honored by Yad Vashem, the official Israeli memorial top Holocaust victims, as “Righteous Among the Nations.” When Danes found out that the Nazis planned to deport the country’s 7,500 Jews, they helped nearly all of them escape to neutral Sweden. Italian authorities in Italy and in countries it occupied dragged their feet on deporting Jews even though Italy was allied with Germany.

It is worth noting that three European nations with Jewish populations that were either occupied or affiliated with Nazi Germany – Albania, Bulgaria, and Finland – did not lose any of their Jewish citizens to the Holocaust.