The 20 Most Powerful Facts About the U.S. Army thenationalguard / Flickr

If you ever had any questions about the size and scope of the United States Army, just know that it’s huge. In fact, the army is so large that it’s currently the second-largest employer in the United States, behind Walmart. Still, it shouldn’t be confused with the US military as a whole, which is composed of multiple branches like the navy, air force, and marines.

Key Points The United States Army is one of the most formidable military forces on the planet.

The US Army owns so much land it could be the 42nd largest state.

Twenty-four different presidents have served in the US Army.

Older than the country itself, the US Army has long been the backbone of the US military and has helped secure US borders for over two centuries. One of the most technologically advanced branches in the world, the US Army is undoubtedly as powerful as any military can get.

20. Manhattan Project

Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Source: US Department of Energy

The United States Army Corps of Engineers, with their high-level skills, were responsible for the construction, design, and operation of the physical buildings that housed the Manhattan Project during World War II.

19. Zombie Plan

KinoMasterskaya / Shutterstock.com

Source: Business Insider

If you need any proof that the US Army is prepared for anything, enter CONPLAN-8888. This plan details explicitly how the United States Army and the rest of the military would defend the country and its citizens from the undead. Of course, the hope is that this plan is never required to be used.

18. Giant Budget

expertinfantry / Flickr

Source: US Department of Defense

While it won’t be surprising that the United States spends more on defense than any other nation, the US Army specifically accounts for $185.9 billion out of the $820 billion total budget. This budget gives the Army flexibility to not only support existing infrastructure but also enable work on R&D for future weapons to continue giving the US a battlefield edge. It’s also significantly more than just about any other country on Earth spends on its entire military.

17. Fort Bragg

DVIDSHUB / Flickr

Source: Wikipedia

Fort Bragg, which has been known as Fort Liberty for the past two years, is home to more than 52,000 members of the US Army. As a result, it’s considered one of the largest military bases in the world by population, encompassing more than 251 square miles.

16. Green Berets

soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

Source: Wikipedia

United States Army special forces members known as “Green Berets” are among the Army’s most elite special forces units. Green Berets are primarily focused on training unconventional forces and building allies that would help depose leaders of any occupied nation and they frequently succeed in their missions.

15. Battery Power

bin kontan / iStock via Getty Images

Source: US Army

On an average 72-hour mission, a 30-soldier infantry platoon will carry approximately 400 pounds of batteries spread among the unit. These batteries equip all of the technology and equipment the unit will use, which shows how technologically advanced the US Army is to require this level of power.

14. Fuel Consumption

Pamela Au / Shutterstock.com

Source: US Army

According to the US Army, soldiers average around 22 gallons of fuel daily in battle. Compared to 1 gallon of use during World War II, this current number shows how logistically advanced US Army equipment is compared to 75 years ago.

13. West Point

soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

Source: Battlefields.org

One of the most elite military academies in the world, West Point turns out some of the top military commanders the US Army has ever seen. In total, 217 graduates of West Point have achieved the rank of Brigadier General or higher. It is also the oldest continuously operated Army post in the United States.

12. Delta Force

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Britannica

Known as a “tier-one” special forces or special missions unit as part of the US Army, “Delta Force” as it’s better known, is considered one of the world’s most elite special forces teams. Operating under Joint Special Operations Command, there are roughly 300-400 “operators” and Delta Force is famously known as the group that captured Saddam Hussein.

11. Third Largest Army

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Source: Wikipedia

If you want to understand the size and scope of the US Army, add it to the rest of the US military, which is the third-largest standing army in the world. As of the end of 2024, the US had approximately 1.3 million total active-duty service members, placing it behind India and China.

10. Mapped America

belterz / Getty Images

Source: Bestlifeonline.com

According to many reports, the strength and ingenuity of the US Army helped map much of the America we know today. As part of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the US Army pushed through the uncharted territory of the United States.

9. Helicopter Fleet

wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Source: US Army Aviation and Missile Command

The US Army operates the largest helicopter fleet worldwide, with approximately 4,000 helicopters. This includes instantly recognizable helicopters like the Apache and Black Hawk, which are often seen in Hollywood movies highlighting major Army battles and victories.

8. Ray-Bans

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Source: Westgate Resorts

If you want to look at just how much the Army is responsible for advancements in technology, consider that the Army was responsible for creating Ray-Ban sunglasses. Army Colonel John A. Macready was frustrated that his army aviators could not correctly block the sun while in their aircraft and asked the Army to build new sunglasses.

7. Army Installations

dvids / Flickr

Source: US Army

When you consider the size of the US Army, know that there are 158 separate installations worldwide, comprised of 132,000 miles of infrastructure, including water, gas, and office space.

6. Army Rangers

US Army Africa / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Special Operations Command (socom.mil)

One of the world’s most elite special forces operations groups, Army Rangers are the stuff of legends. Between graduating Ranger school and serving in elite units, the 7th Ranger Regiment consists of three battalions and can be deployed anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

5. Global Presence

DVIDSHUB / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Source: US Army

Considering that the US Army has over 180,000 troops stationed around the globe, it stands to reason that the US is ready for a fight. The presence of these troops in dozens of countries ensures global stability and that adversaries of the Western world should think twice about bold moves.

4. Twenty-Four

Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Source: MilitarybyOwner.com

Did you know twenty-four US presidents have served in the United States Army? The Army is a breeding ground for future leaders, including Captain Abraham Lincoln and General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower.

3. Predates America

mobili / Flickr

Source: Westgate Resorts

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to learn that the US Army, then known as the Continental Army, is older than the country itself. Initially founded in 1775, this would officially make the Continental Army older than America by precisely one year.

2. Second Largest Employer

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Source: Sandboxx.us

The US Army is truly the second-largest employer in the United States, behind Walmart. It includes regular Army personnel, National Guard, Army Reserve, civilian personnel, and even working military dogs.

1. Millions of Acres

thenationalguard / Flickr

Source: Sandboxx.us

Combining every piece of land the US Army currently owns would total more than 15 million acres or 24,000 square miles. This would make the Army large enough to be the 42nd largest state or one of the largest cities in the country.

