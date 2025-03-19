These NATO Countries Are Ramping Up Defense Spending Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is widely considered the largest peace-time military alliance in the world. The 32 countries of NATO are bound together, in part, by a collective defense agreement, stating that an attack on one member-state will be seen as an attack on all. As a result, the alliance’s potency as a deterrent force hinges largely on each member maintaining a strong and effective military.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Many NATO member states have long been underinvesting in their militaries.

The current context of heightened geopolitical instability, however, appears to be motivating broad-based increases in defense spending among alliance members.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

However, ensuring that each member invests sufficiently in their defense capabilities has proven challenging. In the wake of Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, and amid rising instability in the Middle East, NATO leaders agreed to spend a minimum of 2% of their national gross domestic product on defense. However, as of 2023, the most recent year of available data, only 11 of the 31 NATO members with standing militaries were adhering to that guideline. (This is what would happen if NATO were to disband.)

Today, against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and escalating tensions between the West and China, the head of NATO and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, recently stated that alliance members should be prepared to invest over 3% of their GDP in defense. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has called for an even higher 5% threshold.

Although recent data shows that most NATO members are well short of these defense spending targets, this may not be the case much longer. In recent years, all but a handful of countries in the NATO alliance have meaningfully increased their defense spending.

Using data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the NATO countries ramping up their defense spending the most. NATO members are ranked on the percent change in military spending from 2021, the year before Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine, and 2023, the most recent year of available data. Spending figures are reflected in current U.S. dollars.

Although Iceland has been a NATO member since 1949, it was excluded from analysis as it does not have a standing military. It is important to note that while Sweden appears on this list, it did not become a member of the NATO alliance until 2024.

Among the 31 countries on this list, two have reduced military spending since 2021 and 29 have boosted military spending. Defense budget increases range from 1.7% to over 100%, depending on the country.

The highest ranking countries on this list — those that reported the largest defense budget increases between 2021 and 2023 — include several NATO members that share a border with either Russia, Ukraine or both. Additionally, Finland, a country that joined NATO in 2023, spent nearly 92% more on defense in its first year in the alliance than it did in 2021. (Here is a look at how NATO forces compare to Russia’s military.)

Notably, no NATO member has cut defense spending more since 2021 than Greece — a country that reported a nearly 7%, or $570 million, reduction in its military budget. Despite its pared down investments, Greece is still among the minority share of NATO allies that spends at least 2% of its national GDP on defense.

These are the NATO countries ramping up military spending the most.

Why it Matters

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In eras of heightened geopolitical instability, NATO members have historically been encouraged to boost defense spending — both as a means of better ensuring military readiness and of strengthening the alliance’s posture of deterrence. While most NATO allies are falling short of previously agreed upon investment targets, nearly every NATO member has meaningfully increased their military budgets since the start of the war in Ukraine. For one NATO country, defense spending more than doubled between 2021 and 2023.

31. Greece

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: -6.9% (-$570.1 million)

-6.9% (-$570.1 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $7.7 billion in 2023, $8.3 billion 2021

$7.7 billion in 2023, $8.3 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.2% in 2023; 3.9% in 2021

3.2% in 2023; 3.9% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 6.6% in 2023; 6.7% in 2021

6.6% in 2023; 6.7% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $747 in 2023, $795 in 2021

$747 in 2023, $795 in 2021 NATO member since: 1952

30. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: -1.9% (-$703.8 million)

-1.9% (-$703.8 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $35.5 billion in 2023, $36.2 billion 2021

$35.5 billion in 2023, $36.2 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.6% in 2023; 1.7% in 2021

1.6% in 2023; 1.7% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.0% in 2023; 3.0% in 2021

3.0% in 2023; 3.0% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $604 in 2023, $612 in 2021

$604 in 2023, $612 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

29. Türkiye

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +1.7% (+$260.4 million)

+1.7% (+$260.4 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $15.8 billion in 2023, $15.6 billion 2021

$15.8 billion in 2023, $15.6 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: N/A% in 2023; N/A% in 2021

N/A% in 2023; N/A% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $N/A in 2023, $N/A in 2021

$N/A in 2023, $N/A in 2021 NATO member since: 1952

28. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +2.8% (+$233.4 million)

+2.8% (+$233.4 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $8.7 billion in 2023, $8.4 billion 2021

$8.7 billion in 2023, $8.4 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.6% in 2023; 1.7% in 2021

1.6% in 2023; 1.7% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.0% in 2023; 3.6% in 2021

4.0% in 2023; 3.6% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $1584 in 2023, $1561 in 2021

$1584 in 2023, $1561 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

27. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +5.8% (+$78.7 million)

+5.8% (+$78.7 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $1.4 billion in 2023, $1.4 billion 2021

$1.4 billion in 2023, $1.4 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.8% in 2023; 2.0% in 2021

1.8% in 2023; 2.0% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.9% in 2023; 4.1% in 2021

3.9% in 2023; 4.1% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $359 in 2023, $335 in 2021

$359 in 2023, $335 in 2021 NATO member since: 2009

26. Romania

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +5.9% (+$310.2 million)

+5.9% (+$310.2 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $5.6 billion in 2023, $5.3 billion 2021

$5.6 billion in 2023, $5.3 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.6% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021

1.6% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.4% in 2023; 5.0% in 2021

4.4% in 2023; 5.0% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $282 in 2023, $274 in 2021

$282 in 2023, $274 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

25. Canada

zabelin / iStock via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +7.3% (+$1.9 billion)

+7.3% (+$1.9 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $27.2 billion in 2023, $25.4 billion 2021

$27.2 billion in 2023, $25.4 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.3% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021

1.3% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.1% in 2023; 2.8% in 2021

3.1% in 2023; 2.8% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $702 in 2023, $665 in 2021

$702 in 2023, $665 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

24. France

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +8.2% (+$4.7 billion)

+8.2% (+$4.7 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $61.3 billion in 2023, $56.6 billion 2021

$61.3 billion in 2023, $56.6 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.1% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021

2.1% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.6% in 2023; 3.2% in 2021

3.6% in 2023; 3.2% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $947 in 2023, $878 in 2021

$947 in 2023, $878 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

23. Portugal

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +8.8% (+$340.7 million)

+8.8% (+$340.7 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $4.2 billion in 2023, $3.9 billion 2021

$4.2 billion in 2023, $3.9 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.5% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.5% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.4% in 2023; 3.2% in 2021

3.4% in 2023; 3.2% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $412 in 2023, $377 in 2021

$412 in 2023, $377 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

22. United States of America

guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +13.6% (+$109.8 billion)

+13.6% (+$109.8 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $916.0 billion in 2023, $806.2 billion 2021

$916.0 billion in 2023, $806.2 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.4% in 2023; 3.4% in 2021

3.4% in 2023; 3.4% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 9.1% in 2023; 8.0% in 2021

9.1% in 2023; 8.0% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $2694 in 2023, $2392 in 2021

$2694 in 2023, $2392 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

21. United Kingdom

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +15.1% (+$9.8 billion)

+15.1% (+$9.8 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $74.9 billion in 2023, $65.1 billion 2021

$74.9 billion in 2023, $65.1 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.3% in 2023; 2.1% in 2021

2.3% in 2023; 2.1% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 5.2% in 2023; 4.5% in 2021

5.2% in 2023; 4.5% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $1106 in 2023, $968 in 2021

$1106 in 2023, $968 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

20. Sweden

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +15.5% (+$1.2 billion)

+15.5% (+$1.2 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $8.8 billion in 2023, $7.6 billion 2021

$8.8 billion in 2023, $7.6 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.2% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.2% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.1% in 2023; 2.5% in 2021

3.1% in 2023; 2.5% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $825 in 2023, $724 in 2021

$825 in 2023, $724 in 2021 NATO member since: 2024

19. Netherlands

ronmacphotos / Flickr

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +15.5% (+$2.2 billion)

+15.5% (+$2.2 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $16.6 billion in 2023, $14.4 billion 2021

$16.6 billion in 2023, $14.4 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.4% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.4% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.4% in 2023; 3.0% in 2021

3.4% in 2023; 3.0% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $944 in 2023, $823 in 2021

$944 in 2023, $823 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

18. Germany

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +18.2% (+$10.3 billion)

+18.2% (+$10.3 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $66.8 billion in 2023, $56.5 billion 2021

$66.8 billion in 2023, $56.5 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.1% in 2023; 2.6% in 2021

3.1% in 2023; 2.6% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $802 in 2023, $678 in 2021

$802 in 2023, $678 in 2021 NATO member since: 1955

17. Slovenia

unorthodoxy / Flickr

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +19.0% (+$144.7 million)

+19.0% (+$144.7 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $907.5 million in 2023, $762.8 million 2021

$907.5 million in 2023, $762.8 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.3% in 2023; 1.2% in 2021

1.3% in 2023; 1.2% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 2.8% in 2023; 2.5% in 2021

2.8% in 2023; 2.5% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $428 in 2023, $360 in 2021

$428 in 2023, $360 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

16. Spain

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +21.3% (+$4.2 billion)

+21.3% (+$4.2 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $23.7 billion in 2023, $19.5 billion 2021

$23.7 billion in 2023, $19.5 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.4% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.4% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.2% in 2023; 2.7% in 2021

3.2% in 2023; 2.7% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $499 in 2023, $412 in 2021

$499 in 2023, $412 in 2021 NATO member since: 1982

15. Belgium

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +22.3% (+$1.4 billion)

+22.3% (+$1.4 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $7.6 billion in 2023, $6.2 billion 2021

$7.6 billion in 2023, $6.2 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.2% in 2023; 1.0% in 2021

1.2% in 2023; 1.0% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 2.2% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021

2.2% in 2023; 1.9% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $653 in 2023, $537 in 2021

$653 in 2023, $537 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

14. Montenegro

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +25.7% (+$23.4 million)

+25.7% (+$23.4 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $114.5 million in 2023, $91.1 million 2021

$114.5 million in 2023, $91.1 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.6% in 2023; 1.6% in 2021

1.6% in 2023; 1.6% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.7% in 2023; 3.5% in 2021

3.7% in 2023; 3.5% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $183 in 2023, $145 in 2021

$183 in 2023, $145 in 2021 NATO member since: 2017

13. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +27.0% (+$222.2 million)

+27.0% (+$222.2 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $1.0 billion in 2023, $823.1 million 2021

$1.0 billion in 2023, $823.1 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.3% in 2023; 2.1% in 2021

2.3% in 2023; 2.1% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 5.6% in 2023; 4.8% in 2021

5.6% in 2023; 4.8% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $571 in 2023, $439 in 2021

$571 in 2023, $439 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

12. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +28.5% (+$1.1 billion)

+28.5% (+$1.1 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $5.1 billion in 2023, $3.9 billion 2021

$5.1 billion in 2023, $3.9 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.5% in 2023; 1.4% in 2021

1.5% in 2023; 1.4% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 3.3% in 2023; 3.0% in 2021

3.3% in 2023; 3.0% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $482 in 2023, $367 in 2021

$482 in 2023, $367 in 2021 NATO member since: 1999

11. Slovakia

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +29.0% (+$598.3 million)

+29.0% (+$598.3 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $2.7 billion in 2023, $2.1 billion 2021

$2.7 billion in 2023, $2.1 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.0% in 2023; 1.7% in 2021

2.0% in 2023; 1.7% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.2% in 2023; 3.8% in 2021

4.2% in 2023; 3.8% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $460 in 2023, $379 in 2021

$460 in 2023, $379 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

10. North Macedonia

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +29.7% (+$61.1 million)

+29.7% (+$61.1 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $266.6 million in 2023, $205.6 million 2021

$266.6 million in 2023, $205.6 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.7% in 2023; 1.5% in 2021

1.7% in 2023; 1.5% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.7% in 2023; 4.1% in 2021

4.7% in 2023; 4.1% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $128 in 2023, $98 in 2021

$128 in 2023, $98 in 2021 NATO member since: 2020

9. Bulgaria

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +50.4% (+$643.2 million)

+50.4% (+$643.2 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $1.9 billion in 2023, $1.3 billion 2021

$1.9 billion in 2023, $1.3 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.8% in 2023; 1.5% in 2021

1.8% in 2023; 1.5% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 5.0% in 2023; 3.9% in 2021

5.0% in 2023; 3.9% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $287 in 2023, $185 in 2021

$287 in 2023, $185 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

8. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +54.4% (+$2.9 billion)

+54.4% (+$2.9 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $8.1 billion in 2023, $5.3 billion 2021

$8.1 billion in 2023, $5.3 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.0% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021

2.0% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.1% in 2023; 2.6% in 2021

4.1% in 2023; 2.6% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $1378 in 2023, $901 in 2021

$1378 in 2023, $901 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

7. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +58.9% (+$440.9 million)

+58.9% (+$440.9 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $1.2 billion in 2023, $748.6 million 2021

$1.2 billion in 2023, $748.6 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.9% in 2023; 2.0% in 2021

2.9% in 2023; 2.0% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 6.8% in 2023; 4.9% in 2021

6.8% in 2023; 4.9% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $899 in 2023, $563 in 2021

$899 in 2023, $563 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

6. Luxembourg

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +64.3% (+$259.2 million)

+64.3% (+$259.2 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $662.5 million in 2023, $403.3 million 2021

$662.5 million in 2023, $403.3 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 0.7% in 2023; 0.5% in 2021

0.7% in 2023; 0.5% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 1.6% in 2023; 1.1% in 2021

1.6% in 2023; 1.1% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $1011 in 2023, $631 in 2021

$1011 in 2023, $631 in 2021 NATO member since: 1949

5. Lithuania

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +65.4% (+$854.0 million)

+65.4% (+$854.0 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $2.2 billion in 2023, $1.3 billion 2021

$2.2 billion in 2023, $1.3 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.7% in 2023; 2.0% in 2021

2.7% in 2023; 2.0% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 6.9% in 2023; 5.3% in 2021

6.9% in 2023; 5.3% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $795 in 2023, $469 in 2021

$795 in 2023, $469 in 2021 NATO member since: 2004

4. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +78.5% (+$174.8 million)

+78.5% (+$174.8 million) Total defense budget in current USD: $397.6 million in 2023, $222.8 million 2021

$397.6 million in 2023, $222.8 million 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.7% in 2023; 1.2% in 2021

1.7% in 2023; 1.2% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 5.6% in 2023; 3.9% in 2021

5.6% in 2023; 3.9% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $140 in 2023, $78 in 2021

$140 in 2023, $78 in 2021 NATO member since: 2009

3. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +80.8% (+$1.9 billion)

+80.8% (+$1.9 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $4.4 billion in 2023, $2.4 billion 2021

$4.4 billion in 2023, $2.4 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.1% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021

2.1% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.4% in 2023; 2.7% in 2021

4.4% in 2023; 2.7% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $429 in 2023, $248 in 2021

$429 in 2023, $248 in 2021 NATO member since: 1999

2. Finland

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +91.8% (+$3.5 billion)

+91.8% (+$3.5 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $7.3 billion in 2023, $3.8 billion 2021

$7.3 billion in 2023, $3.8 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.4% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021

2.4% in 2023; 1.3% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 4.4% in 2023; 2.3% in 2021

4.4% in 2023; 2.3% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $1325 in 2023, $692 in 2021

$1325 in 2023, $692 in 2021 NATO member since: 2023

1. Poland

arkadiuszkomski / iStock via Getty Images

Change in total defense spending from 2021 to 2023: +106.9% (+$16.4 billion)

+106.9% (+$16.4 billion) Total defense budget in current USD: $31.6 billion in 2023, $15.3 billion 2021

$31.6 billion in 2023, $15.3 billion 2021 Defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.8% in 2023; 2.2% in 2021

3.8% in 2023; 2.2% in 2021 Defense spending as a share of government budget: 8.1% in 2023; 5.1% in 2021

8.1% in 2023; 5.1% in 2021 Per capita defense spending: $771 in 2023, $399 in 2021

$771 in 2023, $399 in 2021 NATO member since: 1999

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.