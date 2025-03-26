America’s Oldest and Newest Warship Classes That Fought in World War II

World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, Joseph McCarron, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and loved ones earlier this month. On Saturday, McCarron was honored with a special parade put on by the Marine Corps League. When McCarron was born, the Jazz Age was going strong, Calvin Coolidge was president, and a dozen eggs cost 47 cents.
During WWII, Navy soldiers fought some of the biggest naval battles the world has ever seen. Some experts estimate that around 15,000 ships and over 500,000 people were sunk during the war. Thousands of shipwrecks still lie on the ocean floor, decades later. The Navy grew to astounding proportions from the start of WWII to the end. The Navy went from 380,000 people at the start of the war to over 3.4 million by the end. As for ships, the Navy ballooned from 600 ships to over 6,000 by war’s end.
Why Are We Covering WWII Ships Now?
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimated that the number of living WWII veterans is now less than 0.5% of the total number who served in the war. US Navy Veteran, Joseph McCarron’s family and friends were able to celebrate with him on his 100th birthday and honor the sacrifices he made fighting for his country. WWII was the deadliest conflict in human history, with somewhere between 50 to 85 million people losing their lives. The outcome of the war has had lasting effects on our world today. The U.S. Navy and its rapid technological advancements during the war played a critical role in the Allied victory.
Here are the oldest and newest classes of U.S. warships used in World War II:
30. Indiana-class battleship
- First year launched: 1893
- Number built: 3
- Crew: 473
- Armament: 4 x 13 in/.35cal, 8 x 8 in/.35cal, 4 x 6 in/.40cal, two Colt gatling guns, 3 torpedo tubes
29. New York-class battleship
- First year launched: 1912
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 1,042
- Armament: 5 x 14 in twin guns, 21 x 5 in single guns, 4 x 21 in torpedo tubes
28. Nevada-class battleship
- First year launched: 1914
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 864
- Armament: 10 x 14 in/.45cal guns, 21 x 5 in/.51cal guns, 4 x 21 in torpedo tubes
27. Pennsylvania-class battleship
- First year launched: 1915
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 915
- Armament: 4 x 360 mm/.45cal triple guns, 12 x 130 mm/.51cal guns, 12 x 130 mm/.25cal anti-aircraft guns
26. New Mexico-class battleship
- First year launched: 1917
- Number built: 3
- Crew: 1,084
- Armament: 12 x 14 in/.50cal, 14 x 5 in/.51cal, 2 x 21 in torpedo tubes
25. Tennessee-class battleship
- First year launched: 1919
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 1,083
- Armament: 4 x 14 in triple guns, 14 x 5 in single guns, 4 x 3 in single guns, 2 x 21 in torpedo tubes
24. Colorado-class battleship
- First year launched: 1920
- Number built: 4
- Crew: 1,080
- Armament: 8 x 16 in/.45cal Mark 1 guns, 12 x 5 in/.51-cal guns, 4x3in/0.23-cal guns, 2x21in torpedo tubes
23. Omaha-class light cruiser
- First year launched: 1921
- Number built: 10
- Crew: 458
- Armament: 12 x 6 in/.53-cal guns, 2 x 3 in single anti-aircraft guns, 10 x 21 in torpedo tubes
22. Lexington-class aircraft carrier
- First year launched: 1925
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 2,122
- Armament: 4 x 8 in/.55-cal twin guns, 12 x 5 in anti-aircraft guns
21. Northampton-class heavy cruiser
- First year launched: 1929 (tied)
- Number built: 6
- Crew: 621
- Armament: As built: 3 x 8 in/.55-cal triple guns, 4 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 6 x 21 in torpedo tubes; 1941: 3 x 8 in/.55-cal triple guns, 8 Ã 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 47 mm saluting guns, 4 x 1.1 in/.75-cal anti-aircraft guns
20. Pensacola-class heavy cruiser
- First year launched: 1929 (tied)
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 653
- Armament: 10 x 203 mm/.55-cal guns, 4 x 127 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns
19. Portland-class heavy cruiser
- First year launched: 1932
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 848
- Armament: 3 x 8 in /.55-cal triple guns, 8 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 47 mm 3-pounder guns, 4 x 40 mm quad Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 4 x 40 mm twin Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 17 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons
18. New Orleans-class heavy cruiser
- First year launched: 1933 (tied)
- Number built: 7
- Crew: 899
- Armament: 3 x 200 mm/.55-cal triple guns, 8 x 130 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 37 mm saluting guns
17. Ranger-class aircraft carrier
- First year launched: 1933 (tied)
- Number built: 1
- Crew: 2,461
- Armament: 8 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 40 x .50-cal machine guns
16. Yorktown-class aircraft carrier
- First year launched: 1936
- Number built: 3
- Crew: 2,217
- Armament: 8 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 4 x 1.1 in/.75-cal machine guns, 24 x .50-cal machine guns
15. Brooklyn-class light cruiser
- First year launched: 1937
- Number built: 9
- Crew: 868
- Armament: 5 x 152 mm/.47-cal triple guns, 8 x 127 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 8 x .50-cal machine guns
14. St. Louis-class light cruiser
- First year launched: 1938
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 888
- Armament: 15 x 6 in/.50-cal Mark 6 guns, 8 x 5 in/.50-cal Mark 8 guns, 16 x 1.1 in guns, 12 x 20 mm saluting guns, 1 depth charge rack
13. Wasp-class aircraft carrier
- First year launched: 1939
- Number built: 1
- Crew: 1,800
- Armament: 8 x 5 in guns, 4 x 1.1 in anti-aircraft guns, 24 x .50-cal machine guns
12. Long Island-class escort carrier
- First year launched: 1940 (tied)
- Number built: 1
- Crew: 970
- Armament: 1 x 5 in/.51-cal gun, 2 x 3 in/.50-cal gun
11. North Carolina-class battleship
- First year launched: 1940 (tied)
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 1,880
- Armament: 9 x 16 in Mark 6 guns, 20 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 16 x 1.1 in machine guns
10. Atlanta-class light cruiser
- First year launched: 1941 (tied)
- Number built: 8
- Crew: 673
- Armament: 8 x 5 in/.38-cal twin Mark 12 guns, 9 x 1.1 in/.75-cal anti-aircraft guns, 8 x 21 in torpedo tubes
9. Bogue-class escort carrier
- First year launched: 1941 (tied)
- Number built: 45
- Crew: 890
- Armament: 1942: 2 x 5 in/.51-cal guns, 10 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons; 1945: 2 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 8 x 40 mm twin Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 20 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon
8. Cleveland-class light cruiser
- First year launched: 1941 (tied)
- Number built: 29
- Crew: 1,255
- Armament: 4 x 152 mm/.47-cal triple guns, 6 x 127 mm/.38-cal twin guns, 4 x 40 mm quad Bofors guns, 6 x 40 mm twin Bofors guns, 10 x 20 mm twin Oerlikon cannons
7. South Dakota-class battleship
- First year launched: 1941 (tied)
- Number built: 4
- Crew: 2,364
- Armament: 9 x 406 mm/.45-cal Mark 6 guns, 16 x 127 mm/.38-cal DP guns, 68 x 40 mm guns, 76 x 20 mm guns
6. Baltimore-class heavy cruiser
- First year launched: 1942 (tied)
- Number built: 14
- Crew: 1,700
- Armament: 3 x 203 mm/.55-cal triple guns, 6 x 127 mm/.38-cal twin guns, 12 x 40 mm quad Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 24 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons
5. Essex-class aircraft carrier
- First year launched: 1942 (tied)
- Number built: 24
- Crew: 2,600
- Armament: 4 x 5 in/.38-cal twin guns, 4 x 5 in/.38-cal singe guns, 8 x 1.6 in/.56-cal quad guns, 46 x 0.8 in/.78-cal anti-aircraft guns
4. Independence-class light carrier
- First year launched: 1942 (tied)
- Number built: 9
- Crew: 1,569
- Armament: 24 x 40 mm Bofors guns, 22 x 20 mm anti-aircraft guns
3. Iowa-class battleship
- First year launched: 1942 (tied)
- Number built: 4
- Crew: 1,921
- Armament: 3 x 16 in/.50-cal triple Mark 7 guns, 20 x 5 in/.38-cal Mark 12 guns, 80 x 40mm/.56-cal Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 49 x 20 mm/.70-cal Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns
2. Casablanca-class escort carrier
- First year launched: 1943 (tied)
- Number built: 50
- Crew: 860
- Armament: 1 x 5 in/.38-cal DP gun, 8 x 40 mm twin Oerlikon cannons, 28 x 20 mm Bofors anti-aircraft guns
1. Alaska-class large cruiser
- First year launched: 1943 (tied)
- Number built: 2
- Crew: 2,251
- Armament: 9 x 305 mm guns, 12 x 127 mm dual purpose guns, 56 x 40 mm guns, 34 x 20 mm guns
