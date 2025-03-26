America’s Oldest and Newest Warship Classes That Fought in World War II DVIDSHUB / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, Joseph McCarron, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and loved ones earlier this month. On Saturday, McCarron was honored with a special parade put on by the Marine Corps League. When McCarron was born, the Jazz Age was going strong, Calvin Coolidge was president, and a dozen eggs cost 47 cents.

During WWII, Navy soldiers fought some of the biggest naval battles the world has ever seen. Some experts estimate that around 15,000 ships and over 500,000 people were sunk during the war. Thousands of shipwrecks still lie on the ocean floor, decades later. The Navy grew to astounding proportions from the start of WWII to the end. The Navy went from 380,000 people at the start of the war to over 3.4 million by the end. As for ships, the Navy ballooned from 600 ships to over 6,000 by war’s end.

To create a list of the warship classes of WWII, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed data from the World War II Database, an online collection of data regarding the people, events, equipment, and ships of WWII. We ordered the list by the date the ships were first launched, from oldest to newest. Supplementary data came from the WWII Database and third-party military and historical sources.

(This article was updated on March 26, 2025, to reflect recent news regarding WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, Joseph McCarron.)

Why Are We Covering WWII Ships Now?

Jason Yoder / Shutterstock.com

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimated that the number of living WWII veterans is now less than 0.5% of the total number who served in the war. US Navy Veteran, Joseph McCarron’s family and friends were able to celebrate with him on his 100th birthday and honor the sacrifices he made fighting for his country. WWII was the deadliest conflict in human history, with somewhere between 50 to 85 million people losing their lives. The outcome of the war has had lasting effects on our world today. The U.S. Navy and its rapid technological advancements during the war played a critical role in the Allied victory.

Here are the oldest and newest classes of U.S. warships used in World War II:

30. Indiana-class battleship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1893

1893 Number built: 3

3 Crew: 473

473 Armament: 4 x 13 in/.35cal, 8 x 8 in/.35cal, 4 x 6 in/.40cal, two Colt gatling guns, 3 torpedo tubes

29. New York-class battleship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1912

1912 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 1,042

1,042 Armament: 5 x 14 in twin guns, 21 x 5 in single guns, 4 x 21 in torpedo tubes

28. Nevada-class battleship

kenlund / Flickr

First year launched: 1914

1914 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 864

864 Armament: 10 x 14 in/.45cal guns, 21 x 5 in/.51cal guns, 4 x 21 in torpedo tubes

27. Pennsylvania-class battleship

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

First year launched: 1915

1915 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 915

915 Armament: 4 x 360 mm/.45cal triple guns, 12 x 130 mm/.51cal guns, 12 x 130 mm/.25cal anti-aircraft guns

26. New Mexico-class battleship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1917

1917 Number built: 3

3 Crew: 1,084

1,084 Armament: 12 x 14 in/.50cal, 14 x 5 in/.51cal, 2 x 21 in torpedo tubes

25. Tennessee-class battleship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1919

1919 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 1,083

1,083 Armament: 4 x 14 in triple guns, 14 x 5 in single guns, 4 x 3 in single guns, 2 x 21 in torpedo tubes

24. Colorado-class battleship

ooocha / Flickr

First year launched: 1920

1920 Number built: 4

4 Crew: 1,080

1,080 Armament: 8 x 16 in/.45cal Mark 1 guns, 12 x 5 in/.51-cal guns, 4x3in/0.23-cal guns, 2x21in torpedo tubes

23. Omaha-class light cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1921

1921 Number built: 10

10 Crew: 458

458 Armament: 12 x 6 in/.53-cal guns, 2 x 3 in single anti-aircraft guns, 10 x 21 in torpedo tubes

22. Lexington-class aircraft carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1925

1925 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 2,122

2,122 Armament: 4 x 8 in/.55-cal twin guns, 12 x 5 in anti-aircraft guns

21. Northampton-class heavy cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1929 (tied)

1929 (tied) Number built: 6

6 Crew: 621

621 Armament: As built: 3 x 8 in/.55-cal triple guns, 4 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 6 x 21 in torpedo tubes; 1941: 3 x 8 in/.55-cal triple guns, 8 Ã 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 47 mm saluting guns, 4 x 1.1 in/.75-cal anti-aircraft guns

20. Pensacola-class heavy cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1929 (tied)

1929 (tied) Number built: 2

2 Crew: 653

653 Armament: 10 x 203 mm/.55-cal guns, 4 x 127 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns

19. Portland-class heavy cruiser

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

First year launched: 1932

1932 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 848

848 Armament: 3 x 8 in /.55-cal triple guns, 8 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 47 mm 3-pounder guns, 4 x 40 mm quad Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 4 x 40 mm twin Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 17 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons

18. New Orleans-class heavy cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1933 (tied)

1933 (tied) Number built: 7

7 Crew: 899

899 Armament: 3 x 200 mm/.55-cal triple guns, 8 x 130 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 37 mm saluting guns

17. Ranger-class aircraft carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1933 (tied)

1933 (tied) Number built: 1

1 Crew: 2,461

2,461 Armament: 8 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 40 x .50-cal machine guns

16. Yorktown-class aircraft carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1936

1936 Number built: 3

3 Crew: 2,217

2,217 Armament: 8 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 4 x 1.1 in/.75-cal machine guns, 24 x .50-cal machine guns

15. Brooklyn-class light cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1937

1937 Number built: 9

9 Crew: 868

868 Armament: 5 x 152 mm/.47-cal triple guns, 8 x 127 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 8 x .50-cal machine guns

14. St. Louis-class light cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1938

1938 Number built: 2

2 Crew: 888

888 Armament: 15 x 6 in/.50-cal Mark 6 guns, 8 x 5 in/.50-cal Mark 8 guns, 16 x 1.1 in guns, 12 x 20 mm saluting guns, 1 depth charge rack

13. Wasp-class aircraft carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1939

1939 Number built: 1

1 Crew: 1,800

1,800 Armament: 8 x 5 in guns, 4 x 1.1 in anti-aircraft guns, 24 x .50-cal machine guns

12. Long Island-class escort carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1940 (tied)

1940 (tied) Number built: 1

1 Crew: 970

970 Armament: 1 x 5 in/.51-cal gun, 2 x 3 in/.50-cal gun

11. North Carolina-class battleship

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

First year launched: 1940 (tied)

1940 (tied) Number built: 2

2 Crew: 1,880

1,880 Armament: 9 x 16 in Mark 6 guns, 20 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 16 x 1.1 in machine guns

10. Atlanta-class light cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1941 (tied)

1941 (tied) Number built: 8

8 Crew: 673

673 Armament: 8 x 5 in/.38-cal twin Mark 12 guns, 9 x 1.1 in/.75-cal anti-aircraft guns, 8 x 21 in torpedo tubes

9. Bogue-class escort carrier

eli_dark / Flickr

First year launched: 1941 (tied)

1941 (tied) Number built: 45

45 Crew: 890

890 Armament: 1942: 2 x 5 in/.51-cal guns, 10 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons; 1945: 2 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 8 x 40 mm twin Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 20 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon

8. Cleveland-class light cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1941 (tied)

1941 (tied) Number built: 29

29 Crew: 1,255

1,255 Armament: 4 x 152 mm/.47-cal triple guns, 6 x 127 mm/.38-cal twin guns, 4 x 40 mm quad Bofors guns, 6 x 40 mm twin Bofors guns, 10 x 20 mm twin Oerlikon cannons

7. South Dakota-class battleship

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

First year launched: 1941 (tied)

1941 (tied) Number built: 4

4 Crew: 2,364

2,364 Armament: 9 x 406 mm/.45-cal Mark 6 guns, 16 x 127 mm/.38-cal DP guns, 68 x 40 mm guns, 76 x 20 mm guns

6. Baltimore-class heavy cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1942 (tied)

1942 (tied) Number built: 14

14 Crew: 1,700

1,700 Armament: 3 x 203 mm/.55-cal triple guns, 6 x 127 mm/.38-cal twin guns, 12 x 40 mm quad Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 24 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons

5. Essex-class aircraft carrier

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

First year launched: 1942 (tied)

1942 (tied) Number built: 24

24 Crew: 2,600

2,600 Armament: 4 x 5 in/.38-cal twin guns, 4 x 5 in/.38-cal singe guns, 8 x 1.6 in/.56-cal quad guns, 46 x 0.8 in/.78-cal anti-aircraft guns

4. Independence-class light carrier

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

First year launched: 1942 (tied)

1942 (tied) Number built: 9

9 Crew: 1,569

1,569 Armament: 24 x 40 mm Bofors guns, 22 x 20 mm anti-aircraft guns

3. Iowa-class battleship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1942 (tied)

1942 (tied) Number built: 4

4 Crew: 1,921

1,921 Armament: 3 x 16 in/.50-cal triple Mark 7 guns, 20 x 5 in/.38-cal Mark 12 guns, 80 x 40mm/.56-cal Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 49 x 20 mm/.70-cal Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns

2. Casablanca-class escort carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1943 (tied)

1943 (tied) Number built: 50

50 Crew: 860

860 Armament: 1 x 5 in/.38-cal DP gun, 8 x 40 mm twin Oerlikon cannons, 28 x 20 mm Bofors anti-aircraft guns

1. Alaska-class large cruiser

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

First year launched: 1943 (tied)

1943 (tied) Number built: 2

2 Crew: 2,251

2,251 Armament: 9 x 305 mm guns, 12 x 127 mm dual purpose guns, 56 x 40 mm guns, 34 x 20 mm guns

