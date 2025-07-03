U.S. Navy Lines Up 34 New Warships, Outpacing Every Rival Fleet usnavy / Flickr

Key Points The US Navy pours billions of dollars to innovating and shipbuilding every year

These new vessels include advanced destroyers, next-generation aircraft carriers, and cutting-edge attack submarines

To maintain its position as the strongest navy on the planet, the US Navy must constantly innovate. Billions of dollars are being poured into this endeavor every year. As a result, the US Navy has one of the best shipbuilding pipelines on the planet. It includes advanced destroyers, next-generation aircraft carriers, and cutting-edge attack submarines. These ships and subs will be the newest additions to the strongest Navy in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the US Navy and which ships and submarines will be the future of its fleet. (These Naval Ships Have Been Operating for Longer Than You’ve Been Alive.)

To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status.

Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Christened Dec ’24

Christened Dec ’24 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Barb (SSN 804)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

Class: America-class

America-class Status: Launched Oct ’23

Launched Oct ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Status: Launched Apr ’23

Launched Apr ’23 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

Class: Constellation-class

Constellation-class Status: Keel Laid Apr ’24

Keel Laid Apr ’24 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Class: Columbia-class

Columbia-class Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22

Keel Laid Jun ’22 Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Status: Keel Laid Aug ’22

Keel Laid Aug ’22 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

Class: America-class

America-class Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23

Keel Laid Sep ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Christened Jul ’23

Christened Jul ’23 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Christened 6/25

Christened 6/25 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Keel Laid May ’23

Keel Laid May ’23 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

Class: Zumwalt-class

Zumwalt-class Status: Sea Trials

Sea Trials Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Launched Feb ’24

Launched Feb ’24 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Christened Jul ’24

Christened Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Status: Launched Aug ’24

Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Mobile, AL

USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31)

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Keel Laid May ’25

Keel Laid May ’25 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Silversides (SSN 807)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Tang (SSN 805)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24

Keel Laid Aug ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

