The Ford-Class & New Ship Programs Bring Next-Gen to the Navy

The U.S. Navy is considered the strongest and most technologically advanced naval force on the planet. To maintain this position at the top of the heap, the Navy must constantly innovate. Whether it’s weapons systems, sensors, or logistics the U.S. Navy is on the cutting-edge of technology. Along with this, the Navy has one of the best shipbuilding pipelines designed to constantly churn out new destroyers, attack submarines, and even aircraft carriers. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the future ships of the U.S. Navy.

To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status.

Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

Why Are We Covering This?

manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

John Narewski / Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 / DVIDS / Public Domain

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22

Keel Laid Dec ’22 Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

USS Arkansas (SSN-800) Under Construction by Huntington Ingalls Industries / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Christened Dec ’24

Christened Dec ’24 Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Barb (SSN 804)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: America-class

America-class Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Status: Christened Dec ’23

Christened Dec ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Petty Officer 1st Class Theron G / U.S. Navy / Public Domain

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction site: Marinette WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

United States Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Constellation-class

Constellation-class Type of naval vessel: Frigate

Frigate Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Marinette WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Columbia-class

Columbia-class Type of naval vessel: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22

Keel Laid Jun ’22 Construction site: Groton CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

United States Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: America-class

America-class Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23

Keel Laid Sep ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS George W Bush (CVN 83)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Planned

Planned Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

Naval Sea Systems Command / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Status: Christened Jan ’25

Christened Jan ’25 Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

The Institute of Heraldry / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’23

Christened Jul ’23 Construction site: Bath ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Commander, U.S. Naval Force / Public Domain / Flickr

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: San Diego CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Launched Aug ’24

Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Groton CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Launched Mar ’25

Launched Mar ’25 Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126)

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Christened Sep ’25

Christened Sep ’25 Construction site: Bath ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

Class: Zumwalt-class

Zumwalt-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Launched 2018

Launched 2018 Construction site: Bath ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Launched Feb ’24

Launched Feb ’24 Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’24

Christened Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Launched Aug ’24

Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Mobile AL

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath ME

USS Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath ME

USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Status: Delivered Sep ’24

Delivered Sep ’24 Construction site: San Diego CA

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Silversides (SSN 807)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Tang (SSN 805)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton CT

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer

Destroyer Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24

Keel Laid Aug ’24 Construction site: Bath ME

USS William J Clinton (CVN 82)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Planned

Planned Construction site: Newport News VA