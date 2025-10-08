The Ford-Class & New Ship Programs Bring Next-Gen to the Navy

Key Points The U.S. Navy is considered the strongest and most technologically advanced naval force on the planet Whether it’s weapons systems, sensors, or logistics the U.S. Navy is on the cutting-edge of technology The Navy has one of the best shipbuilding pipelines designed to constantly churn out new destroyers, attack submarines, and even aircraft carriers Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor) The U.S. Navy is considered the strongest and most technologically advanced naval force on the planet. To maintain this position at the top of the heap, the Navy must constantly innovate. Whether it’s weapons systems, sensors, or logistics the U.S. Navy is on the cutting-edge of technology. Along with this, the Navy has one of the best shipbuilding pipelines designed to constantly churn out new destroyers, attack submarines, and even aircraft carriers. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the future ships of the U.S. Navy. To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status. Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years: Why Are We Covering This? Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community. USS Arizona (SSN 803) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22 Construction site: Newport News VA USS Arkansas (SSN 800) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Christened Dec ’24 Construction site: Newport News VA USS Barb (SSN 804) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA USS Bougainville (LHA 8) Class: America-class Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship Status: Christened Dec ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Class: Freedom-class Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship Status: Fitting Out Construction site: Marinette WI USS Constellation (FFG 62) Class: Constellation-class Type of naval vessel: Frigate Status: Under Construction Construction site: Marinette WI USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826) Class: Columbia-class Type of naval vessel: Ballistic missile submarine Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22 Construction site: Groton CT USS Doris Miller (CVN 81) CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TMKNIGHT Class: Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA USS Enterprise (CVN 80) Class: Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA USS Fallujah (LHA 9) Class: America-class Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS George M. Neal (DDG 131) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS George W Bush (CVN 83) Class: Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier Status: Planned Construction site: Newport News VA USS Harrisburg (LPD 30) Class: San Antonio-class Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock Status: Christened Jan ’25 Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’23 Construction site: Bath ME USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8) Class: ESB-class Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base Status: Under Construction Construction site: San Diego CA USS Idaho (SSN 799) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Groton CT USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Launched Mar ’25 Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Under Construction Construction site: Bath ME USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) A crane moves the lower stern ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page Class: Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier Status: Fitting Out Construction site: Newport News VA USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Christened Sep ’25 Construction site: Bath ME USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) 120416-N-AL577-001 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors Class: Zumwalt-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Launched 2018 Construction site: Bath ME USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Launched Feb ’24 Construction site: Newport News VA USS Oklahoma (SSN 802) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath ME USS Pierre (LCS 38) Class: Independence-class Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship Status: Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Mobile AL USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Under Construction Construction site: Bath ME USS Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Under Construction Construction site: Bath ME USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7) Class: ESB-class Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base Status: Delivered Sep ’24 Construction site: San Diego CA USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS Silversides (SSN 807) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA USS Tang (SSN 805) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Under Construction Construction site: Groton CT USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Fitting Out Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS Utah (SSN 801) USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ben P L Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula MS USS Wahoo (SSN 806) Class: Virginia-class Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine Status: Under Construction Construction site: Newport News VA USS William Charette (DDG 130) Class: Arleigh Burke-class Type of naval vessel: Destroyer Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24 Construction site: Bath ME USS William J Clinton (CVN 82) Class: Gerald Ford-class Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier Status: Planned Construction site: Newport News VA The image featured for this article is © national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr