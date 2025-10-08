S&P 500
6,759.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
46,832.80
+0.35%
Nasdaq 100
25,075.20
+0.74%
Russell 2000
2,479.87
+0.68%
FTSE 100
9,571.00
+0.72%
Nikkei 225
48,112.90
+0.02%
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Home > Military > The Ford-Class & New Ship Programs Bring Next-Gen to the Navy

Military

The Ford-Class & New Ship Programs Bring Next-Gen to the Navy

The Ford-Class & New Ship Programs Bring Next-Gen to the Navy

By Chris Lange

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 8:45 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The U.S. Navy is considered the strongest and most technologically advanced naval force on the planet
  • Whether it’s weapons systems, sensors, or logistics the U.S. Navy is on the cutting-edge of technology
  • The Navy has one of the best shipbuilding pipelines designed to constantly churn out new destroyers, attack submarines, and even aircraft carriers
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The U.S. Navy is considered the strongest and most technologically advanced naval force on the planet. To maintain this position at the top of the heap, the Navy must constantly innovate. Whether it’s weapons systems, sensors, or logistics the U.S. Navy is on the cutting-edge of technology. Along with this, the Navy has one of the best shipbuilding pipelines designed to constantly churn out new destroyers, attack submarines, and even aircraft carriers. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the future ships of the U.S. Navy.

To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status.

Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

Why Are We Covering This?

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

John Narewski / Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 / DVIDS / Public Domain
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

USS Arkansas (SSN-800) Under Construction by Huntington Ingalls Industries / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Christened Dec ’24
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Barb (SSN 804)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: America-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship
  • Status: Christened Dec ’23
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Petty Officer 1st Class Theron G / U.S. Navy / Public Domain
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Fitting Out
  • Construction site: Marinette WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

United States Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Constellation-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Frigate
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Marinette WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Columbia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22
  • Construction site: Groton CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER by TMKNIGHT
CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TMKNIGHT
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

United States Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: America-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious assault ship
  • Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

USS Preble
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS George W Bush (CVN 83)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Planned
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

Naval Sea Systems Command / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Amphibious transport dock
  • Status: Christened Jan ’25
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

The Institute of Heraldry / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Christened Jul ’23
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Commander, U.S. Naval Force / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Class: ESB-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: San Diego CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Launched Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Groton CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Launched Mar ’25
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

Greece+navy | USS Ross pulls into Souda Bay, Greece.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

A crane moves the lower stern ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A crane moves the lower stern ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Fitting Out
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126)

Aegis+Combat+System | 330-CFD-DN-SD-04-09221
national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Christened Sep ’25
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

120416-N-AL577-001 by Naval Surface Warriors
120416-N-AL577-001 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Class: Zumwalt-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Launched 2018
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Launched Feb ’24
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

Poland+navy | USS Gravely (DDG 107) Departs From Gdynia, Poland, May 11, 2022
cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Christened Jul ’24
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Independence-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Launched Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Mobile AL

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

Bulgaria+navy | USS Carney and Bulgarian Navy conducts an exercise in the Black Sea.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: ESB-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Status: Delivered Sep ’24
  • Construction site: San Diego CA

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Silversides (SSN 807)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS Tang (SSN 805)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Groton CT

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Fitting Out
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival by Ben P L
USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ben P L
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula MS

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Destroyer
  • Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Bath ME

USS William J Clinton (CVN 82)

usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Type of naval vessel: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Planned
  • Construction site: Newport News VA

The image featured for this article is © national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

With These Ships, The US Navy Will Never Be the Same
Jessica Lynn | Jan 16, 2025

With These Ships, The US Navy Will Never Be the Same

According to Captain James E. Fanell, who served for nearly three decades as a naval intelligence officer specializing in Indo-Asia…
Our Future Naval Strategy Depends on These State-of-the-Art Ships
Jessica Lynn | Feb 2, 2025

Our Future Naval Strategy Depends on These State-of-the-Art Ships

At the end of 2024 came the christening of the USS Arkansas, a Virginia-class nuclear submarine, at Newport News Shipbuilding…
These Are the Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy
Chris Lange | Nov 15, 2024

These Are the Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy

The United States is the preeminent naval power on Earth due to its constant innovation, fleet size, and global reach.…
Meet the Cutting-Edge Warships and Submarines Joining the U.S. Navy
Jennifer Geer | Feb 16, 2025

Meet the Cutting-Edge Warships and Submarines Joining the U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has a 30-year plan to grow and expand its current fleet. Included in the plan is the…
Check Out the Future of the US Navy
Chris Lange | Dec 19, 2024

Check Out the Future of the US Navy

Since the majority of our planet is covered in water, any nation with a strong military needs a formidable navy.…
These Warships and Submarines Will Define the US Navy
Brenton Flynn | Jun 21, 2025

These Warships and Submarines Will Define the US Navy

Navy vehicles help win wars and defend the United States of America. A wide range of vehicles are designed with…
The Future Warships and Submarines of the US Navy
Chris Lange | May 29, 2024

The Future Warships and Submarines of the US Navy

The U.S. Navy is constantly involved in constructing new ships for its fleet. Although this generally follows a linear path,…
These Warships and Submarines Are the Future of the U.S. Navy
Kellianne Matthews | Apr 10, 2025

These Warships and Submarines Are the Future of the U.S. Navy

On April 5, 2025, the United States Navy unveiled its latest submarine, the USS Iowa. This new 377-foot-long submarine is…
U.S. Navy Lines Up 34 New Warships, Outpacing Every Rival Fleet
Chris Lange | Jul 3, 2025

U.S. Navy Lines Up 34 New Warships, Outpacing Every Rival Fleet

To maintain its position as the strongest navy on the planet, the US Navy must constantly innovate. Billions of dollars…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 10,765,715
+$12.95
+8.58%
$163.82
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,496,431
+$1.89
+6.91%
$29.23
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,661,925
+$9.78
+6.73%
$155.07
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 3,123,204
+$9.67
+6.26%
$164.19
AMD
AMD Vol: 57,352,334
+$12.86
+6.08%
$224.37

Top Losing Stocks

Fair Isaac
FICO Vol: 308,566
-$138.26
7.36%
$1,741.30
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,211,795
-$3.78
2.43%
$151.55
J.M. Smucker
SJM Vol: 225,809
-$2.61
2.41%
$105.53
Intercontinental Exchange
ICE Vol: 1,540,160
-$3.77
2.33%
$158.21
EQT
EQT Vol: 1,973,698
-$1.33
2.33%
$55.83