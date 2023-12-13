The Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Navy is constantly involved in the process of building new ships for its fleet. Typically, this is a very straightforward and linear process, but it actually takes years to complete a new ship or submarine. Each of these new vessels is subject to a design phase, shipbuilding phase, trial phase, and then it is commissioned into the U.S. Navy. (These are U.S. Navy ships being decommissioned this year, and when.)

To identify the upcoming vessels that the Navy will be adding to its fleet, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed upcoming Navy commissionings from the Navy League, an online publication that tracks the construction and commissioning of naval vessels. We ordered these ships alphabetically and included ships at various stages of construction and commissioning but only those that have at least had their keel laid. Supplemental information about each ship’s hull number, class, construction location, and the current status came from the Navy League as well.

Among the newest vessels to enter the U.S. Navy are the Ford-class of aircraft carriers. These behemoths have been dubbed the next generation “supercarrier,” building on the innovations of the Nimitz-class, which was first introduced in the 1970s. (This is every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history.)

The flagship of this class, the Gerald R. Ford, is able to house at least 75 aircraft of various makes and models, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. More of these aircraft carriers are currently in production, namely the John F. Kennedy and Enterprise.

Outside of these aircraft carriers, the newest rounds of vessels about to enter the U.S. Navy are predominantly the Virginia-class nuclear submarines and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers. A few Independence-class and Freedom-class littoral combat ships are on the way as well.

Here is a look at the future ships and submarines of the U.S. Navy:

SSN-803 Arizona

Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Paul L. Archer / U.S. Navy

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Keel Laid December 2022

Keel Laid December 2022 Construction location: Newport News, VA

SSN-800 Arkansas

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Newport News, VA

LCS-29 Beloit

Class: Freedom-class littoral combat ship

Freedom-class littoral combat ship Status: Christened May 2022

Christened May 2022 Construction location: Marinette, WI

LHA-8 Bougainville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: America-class amphibious assault ship

America-class amphibious assault ship Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

LCS-31 Cleveland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Freedom-class littoral combat ship

Freedom-class littoral combat ship Status: Launched April 2023

Launched April 2023 Construction location: Marinette, WI

FFG-62 Constellation

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Constellation-class guided-missile frigate

Constellation-class guided-missile frigate Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Marinette, WI

SSBN-826 District of Columbia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine

Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Status: Keel Laid June 2022

Keel Laid June 2022 Construction location: Groton, CT

CVN-81 Doris Miller

Class: Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier

Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Newport News, VA

CVN-80 Enterprise

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier

Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier Status: Keel Laid August 2022

Keel Laid August 2022 Construction location: Newport News, VA

LHA-9 Fallujah

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: America-class amphibious assault ship

America-class amphibious assault ship Status: Keel Laid September 2023

Keel Laid September 2023 Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

DDG-131 George M. Neal

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

LPD-30 Harrisburg

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

DDG-124 Harvey C. Barnum Jr.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Christened July 2023

Christened July 2023 Construction location: Bath, ME

ESB-8 Hector A. Cafferata

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base)

ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base) Status: Announced July 2023

Announced July 2023 Construction location: San Diego, CA

SSN-795 Hyman G. Rickover

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Christened July 2021

Christened July 2021 Construction location: Groton, CT

SSN-799 Idaho

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Groton, CT

SSN-797 Iowa

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Christened June 2023

Christened June 2023 Construction location: Groton, CT

DDG-129 Jeremiah Denton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

DDG-122 John Basilone

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Christened June 2022

Christened June 2022 Construction location: Bath, ME

CVN-79 John F. Kennedy

Class: Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier

Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction location: Newport News, VA

ESB-6 John L. Canley

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base))

ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base)) Status: Delivered March 2023

Delivered March 2023 Construction location: San Diego, CA

LCS-36 Kingsville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Independence-class littoral combat ship

Independence-class littoral combat ship Status: Christened April 2023

Christened April 2023 Construction location: Mobile, AL

DDG-126 Louis H. Wilson, Jr.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Keel Laid May 2023

Keel Laid May 2023 Construction location: Bath, ME

DDG-1002 Lyndon B. Johnson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer

Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Christened April 2019

Christened April 2019 Construction location: Bath, ME

SSN-798 Massachusetts

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Christened May 2023

Christened May 2023 Construction location: Newport News, VA

LCS-27 Nantucket

Class: Freedom-class littoral combat ship

Freedom-class littoral combat ship Status: Christened August 2021

Christened August 2021 Construction location: Marinette, WI

SSN-796 New Jersey

Source: Ashley Cowan / U.S. Navy

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Launched April 2022

Launched April 2022 Construction location: Newport News, VA

SSN-802 Oklahoma

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Navy via Facebook

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Newport News, VA

DDG-127 Patrick Gallagher

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Bath, ME

LCS-38 Pierre

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Independence-class littoral combat ship

Independence-class littoral combat ship Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Mobile, AL

LPD-31 Pittsburgh

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

DDG-132 Quentin Walsh

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Bath, ME

LPD-29 Richard M. McCool

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Status: Christened June 2022

Christened June 2022 Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

ESB-7 Robert E. Simanek

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base)

ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base) Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: San Diego, CA

DDG-133 Sam Nunn

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

DDG-128 Ted Stevens

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Pascagoula, MS

SSN-801 Utah

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine

Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction location: Groton, CT

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.