The Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy

The U.S. Navy is constantly involved in the process of building new ships for its fleet. Typically, this is a very straightforward and linear process, but it actually takes years to complete a new ship or submarine. Each of these new vessels is subject to a design phase, shipbuilding phase, trial phase, and then it is commissioned into the U.S. Navy. (These are U.S. Navy ships being decommissioned this year, and when.)
To identify the upcoming vessels that the Navy will be adding to its fleet, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed upcoming Navy commissionings from the Navy League, an online publication that tracks the construction and commissioning of naval vessels. We ordered these ships alphabetically and included ships at various stages of construction and commissioning but only those that have at least had their keel laid. Supplemental information about each ship’s hull number, class, construction location, and the current status came from the Navy League as well.
Among the newest vessels to enter the U.S. Navy are the Ford-class of aircraft carriers. These behemoths have been dubbed the next generation “supercarrier,” building on the innovations of the Nimitz-class, which was first introduced in the 1970s. (This is every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history.)
The flagship of this class, the Gerald R. Ford, is able to house at least 75 aircraft of various makes and models, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. More of these aircraft carriers are currently in production, namely the John F. Kennedy and Enterprise.
Outside of these aircraft carriers, the newest rounds of vessels about to enter the U.S. Navy are predominantly the Virginia-class nuclear submarines and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers. A few Independence-class and Freedom-class littoral combat ships are on the way as well.
Here is a look at the future ships and submarines of the U.S. Navy:
SSN-803 Arizona
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Keel Laid December 2022
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
SSN-800 Arkansas
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
LCS-29 Beloit
- Class: Freedom-class littoral combat ship
- Status: Christened May 2022
- Construction location: Marinette, WI
LHA-8 Bougainville
- Class: America-class amphibious assault ship
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
LCS-31 Cleveland
- Class: Freedom-class littoral combat ship
- Status: Launched April 2023
- Construction location: Marinette, WI
FFG-62 Constellation
- Class: Constellation-class guided-missile frigate
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Marinette, WI
SSBN-826 District of Columbia
- Class: Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine
- Status: Keel Laid June 2022
- Construction location: Groton, CT
CVN-81 Doris Miller
- Class: Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
CVN-80 Enterprise
- Class: Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier
- Status: Keel Laid August 2022
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
LHA-9 Fallujah
- Class: America-class amphibious assault ship
- Status: Keel Laid September 2023
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
DDG-131 George M. Neal
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
LPD-30 Harrisburg
- Class: San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
DDG-124 Harvey C. Barnum Jr.
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Christened July 2023
- Construction location: Bath, ME
ESB-8 Hector A. Cafferata
- Class: ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base)
- Status: Announced July 2023
- Construction location: San Diego, CA
SSN-795 Hyman G. Rickover
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Christened July 2021
- Construction location: Groton, CT
SSN-799 Idaho
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Groton, CT
SSN-797 Iowa
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Christened June 2023
- Construction location: Groton, CT
DDG-129 Jeremiah Denton
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
DDG-122 John Basilone
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Christened June 2022
- Construction location: Bath, ME
CVN-79 John F. Kennedy
- Class: Gerald Ford-class aircraft carrier
- Status: Fitting Out
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
ESB-6 John L. Canley
- Class: ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base))
- Status: Delivered March 2023
- Construction location: San Diego, CA
LCS-36 Kingsville
- Class: Independence-class littoral combat ship
- Status: Christened April 2023
- Construction location: Mobile, AL
DDG-126 Louis H. Wilson, Jr.
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Keel Laid May 2023
- Construction location: Bath, ME
DDG-1002 Lyndon B. Johnson
- Class: Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Christened April 2019
- Construction location: Bath, ME
SSN-798 Massachusetts
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Christened May 2023
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
LCS-27 Nantucket
- Class: Freedom-class littoral combat ship
- Status: Christened August 2021
- Construction location: Marinette, WI
SSN-796 New Jersey
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Launched April 2022
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
SSN-802 Oklahoma
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Newport News, VA
DDG-127 Patrick Gallagher
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Bath, ME
LCS-38 Pierre
- Class: Independence-class littoral combat ship
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Mobile, AL
LPD-31 Pittsburgh
- Class: San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
DDG-132 Quentin Walsh
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Bath, ME
LPD-29 Richard M. McCool
- Class: San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock
- Status: Christened June 2022
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
ESB-7 Robert E. Simanek
- Class: ESB-class (Expeditionary Sea Base)
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: San Diego, CA
DDG-133 Sam Nunn
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
DDG-128 Ted Stevens
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Pascagoula, MS
SSN-801 Utah
- Class: Virginia-class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction location: Groton, CT
Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE
Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.