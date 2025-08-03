These Weapons Are Ancient, but Americans Still Use (and Love) Them El Benedikt / Shutterstock.com

The United States is a world leader in technology, perhaps nowhere more so than in the area of weapons. But as future-oriented as we are, we also have a strong nostalgic streak. So, across the country, if you time it right you’ll still see muskets firing, arrows flying, and even catapults hurling… pumpkins(?). These historic weapons aren’t always practical today, but they each come with a story, a bit of tradition, and a group of people who still enjoy using them. Here’s a look at some of the oldest weapons Americans still use—and where you might catch them in action.

Key Points Americans love their weapons, old or new. Some of them are still being used for their original purposes, such as hunting or managing herds of animals.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Flintlocks and Muskets

Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock.com

Flintlocks and muskets are among the earliest firearms and were used from the 1600s through the early 1800s. A flintlock is a type of firing mechanism that uses a piece of flint striking steel to ignite gunpowder, while a musket refers to the long gun itself, typically smoothbore and loaded from the muzzle. These were the main weapons used in the Revolutionary War. Though slow and inaccurate by modern standards, they were the backbone of military firepower in their time.

Where to experience:

Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia is world-famous for its immersive living history. Here, costumed interpreters regularly fire flintlock muskets and demonstrate the tools that won the American Revolution. You can watch and even participate in these demonstrations at events scheduled year-round, including the city’s iconic Fourth of July celebration and periodic militia musters. Similar reenactments are available at nearby Yorktown.

Event Link:

Colonial Williamsburg Events Calendar

Cannons

John P Wainwright / Shutterstock.com

Cannons have been used in warfare for over 600 years, first appearing in Europe in the 1300s and becoming a key battlefield weapon by the 1500s. By the time of the American Civil War in the 1860s, cannons were more accurate and deadly, firing explosive shells or canister shot. They were replaced by more modern artillery in the 20th century.

Where to experience:

Civil War enthusiasts across America organize hundreds of spectacular battle reenactments annually. One of the largest happens in Zoar, Ohio: “Civil War in Zoar,” returning in 2025 with thousands of reenactors, vintage rifles, and thundering cannons echoing across historic fields.

Event Link:

Zoar Civil War Reenactment

Bow and Arrow

Elena Pochesneva / Shutterstock.com

The bow and arrow is one of the oldest weapons in human history, used for hunting and warfare for over 10,000 years. In Europe and North America, it remained a key tool until the widespread use of firearms in the 1600s. Today, traditional bows—like longbows and recurves—are still used for target shooting, archery competitions, and even hunting. While modern compound bows have taken over much of the sport, many archers still prefer the simplicity and challenge of shooting with old-school gear.

Where to experience:

In the U.S., you can find traditional bow and arrow contests at state fairs, Renaissance festivals, and through clubs like the National Field Archery Association. Archery ranges and competitions keep the ancient tradition alive both for target shooters and hunters, with longbows and recurves favored by purists.

Event Link:

Check your state’s archery association or the USA Archery Club Locator for upcoming tournaments and events.

Crossbow

dcwcreations / Shutterstock.com

The crossbow is a medieval weapon that combines elements of a bow and a firearm, using a trigger to release a drawn bowstring and launch a short bolt. First developed in ancient China and later widely used in Europe during the Middle Ages, crossbows offered more power and required less training than traditional bows. Crossbows have made a comeback in modern times—especially for hunting, where many U.S. states now allow them during archery season.

Information:

Learn more about state-by-state crossbow hunting rules at

BattlBox: Crossbow Laws by State

Spears

Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Spears are one of the oldest weapons humans have ever used, originally developed for hunting animals on land. Today, the tradition lives on mainly through spearfishing, where divers use metal-tipped spears or spear guns to catch fish underwater. Modern spearfishing combines free diving or snorkeling with careful aim and patience.

Where to go:

The reefs off Key Largo and Marathon are prime spearfishing grounds.

Planning:

Read more:

Best Spearfishing Spots in the US

Boomerangs

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Boomerangs are curved, throwing sticks that originated with Indigenous Australians, used for hunting and sport for thousands of years. While not all boomerangs are designed to return, the returning type became iconic for its unique flight path. In the U.S. today, boomerangs are mainly used for recreation and competition, with clubs and events hosted by the United States Boomerang Association. Throwers compete in timed catches, endurance, and accuracy, keeping this ancient tool alive as both a sport and a cultural curiosity.

Where to go:

In 2025, the U.S. National Boomerang Championship comes to Chattanooga, Tennessee, with events like Fast Catch, Endurance, and Australian Round.

Event Link:

United States Boomerang Association

Catapults & Trebuchets

Yosefer / Shutterstock.com

Catapults and trebuchets are medieval siege weapons designed to launch projectiles—usually stones or flaming objects—over long distances to break down walls or strike enemy forces. Catapults use tension or torsion, while trebuchets rely on a counterweight and sling for greater range and power. Though obsolete in warfare by the 1500s, these machines still capture imaginations today. Modern enthusiasts build and launch them at festivals like Punkin Chunkin, where pumpkins take the place of boulders in fun, physics-powered competition.

Where to experience:

The largest active event in 2025 is the Punkin Chunkin Festival in Clay County, North Carolina (October 17–19), featuring classic medieval hardware alongside modern ingenuity.

Link:

Clay County Punkin Chunkin Festival

Whips

Silarock / Shutterstock.com

Whips have been used by humans for thousands of years. Depictions of whips appear in Egyptian tomb art, often associated with chariot drivers or herders. Unfortunately, throughout history they have also been used to control and abuse people held in slavery. Notably, in the case of herding animals, the intent is not to hit the animal but to herd them by frightening them with a loud cracking sound, made when the tip of the whip breaks the sound barrier and creates a miniature sonic boom.

Bullwhips were developed for use on the American and Australian frontiers by ranchers. They are making a comeback as performance art at Renaissance fairs, rodeos, and Old West venues. They’re also becoming a subset of martial arts, with short tactical whips or 8-foot bullwhips used in impressive and sometimes scary sparring matches.

Where to experience:

At expos like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (Oklahoma City), visitors can see whip-cracking demonstrations—and occasionally participate in workshops on whip artistry and safety.

Find events:

Search for local cowboy festivals or check the museum:

National Cowboy Museum Events

Conclusion

Nataliia Kachkovska / Shutterstock.com

Americans are keeping the world’s oldest weapons alive—whether for sport, spectacle, tradition, or pure fun. These relics aren’t just museum pieces: they’re hurled, swung, and shot at festivals, fairs, reenactments, and in backyards across the country. And you have to admit that it’s an unexpected ending for weapons that have killed so many in history to now be able to bring people together in activities that are unifying and entertaining.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)