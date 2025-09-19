Bucket-List Hunting Trips: 20 Must-Visit Hunting Locations in America

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

We used data from a handful of sites to account for different types of hunting and luxury preferences.

Hunting can be sustainable, helpful, a luxury experience, and a way to control invasive species populations.

14.3 million people were registered hunters in America in 2022, which is lower than the numbers were in the 1960s. These hunters each spend approximately $2,000 annually between licenses, gear, and travel on the sport. Hunters collectively spend approximately $26–$40 billion annually in economic activity. This total equates to over $1.5 billion annually in tax revenue.

Hunting is a popular pastime for many Americans. It can be sustainable, helpful, a luxury experience, and a way to control invasive species populations. There are so many different types of hunting, and our list contains a handful of different types. These hunting locations are for varied skill levels and are the best in the country. We included price information, additional activities and benefits, and information about some regarding their impact on the community. Here are our best hunting destinations.



This post was updated on September 19, 2025 to clarify hunting related tax revenue, the founding date of Backcountry Hunters, Three Forks Ranch cattle herd, description of Grey Cliffs Ranch, Harpole’s pricing, and permits within Arkansas.

For new hunters, it’s hard to get your bearing about where to go and what to do. We want to help experienced hunters expand their horizons, and new hunters explore a wide variety of hunting destinations. We especially want to highlight cheaper, sustainable, and responsible hunting destinations to help support hunting businesses that actually take care of the environment.

1. Back Country Hunters & Anglers

Price : Memberships start at $35 annually

Location : Nationwide locations

Hunting Type : Sustainable

Game Type: Multiple

If you are a new hunter or angler, a great place to start is BackCountry. This sustainability hunting program engages new hunters, college students as well as adults, and teaches them sustainability methods through events, group hunting trips, butchering clinics, and workshops. This amazing organization was founded in 2004 with many chapters and college clubs throughout the country.

Some of their recent trips included things like hunting turkey in Yucatan, hunting prairie chicken in South Dakota, duck hunting in Mendota Wildlife Area, hunting antelope in Wyoming, hunting waterfowl in Oklahoma, hunting pheasant in Michigan, and deer in Oklahoma.

2. Alpine Creek Lodge

Price : Starting at $295 per person

Location : Paxon, Alaska

Hunting Typ e: Sustainable/guided

Game Type: Ptarmigan, duck, geese, Arctic fox, wolf, wolverine, lynx

Alaska is a major destination for hunting in the United States. Experience one of the most untouched wildernesses filled with wildlife diversity in the world. The remote Alpine Creek Lodge offers day tours, custom vacations, guided 3-day hunting and trapping trips, and predator hunts. Alpine Creek Lodge takes you on an adventure in sustainable hunting and even has custom options to give you exactly the trip and prey you are looking for.

Alpine Creek Lodge is in a remote location with stunning views that will stay in your memories for a lifetime. Something great about Alpine Creek is they have trip packages for all seasons. They even offer non-hunting activities such as whale watching, Arctic Ocean trips, dog sledding, hot springs, Aurora Borealis viewing, snowmobiling, gold prospecting and panning, and backcountry tours.

3. Three Forks Ranch

Price : Starting at $4,495/night

Location : Wyoming/Colorado Border

Hunting Type : Luxury/guided

Game Type: Elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope

If you like hunting and the outdoors but also like exclusive concert series, spas, fitness classes, cooking classes, and aquatic facilities, look no further than Three Forks Ranch! This ranch is all about exclusivity, customization, and knowledge sharing.

This 280,000-acre working cattle ranch is home to 5,000 head of cattle and gorgeous Rocky Mountain views that are dedicated to wildlife conservation. You can join one of their experienced and professionally trained guides who promise to take you on a “true hunt,” complete with fair chase, spotting, and stalking healthy big-game herds of elk, mule deer, and pronghorn antelope. It also offers ice and fly fishing.

If hunting isn’t the only thing you’d like to do on your luxurious hunting vacation, some of their other activity offerings include archery, axe throwing, mountain biking, sporting clay shooting, hiking, cooking classes, horseback riding, skiing, wildlife tours, snowboarding, as well as snowmobiling.

Another advantage to visiting Three Forks Ranch is that they have a partnership with the Colorado Ranching for Wildlife Hunt Program, which means you don’t have to participate in the raffle system for tags, and licenses are guaranteed.

4. Honey Brake

Price : (Need to call for pricing)

Location : Jonesville, LA

Hunting Type: Luxury/guided

Game Type: Waterfowl, deer, thermal hog, alligator

Located in one of the largest flyway convergences in the contiguous US, Honey Brake puts you in the path of central and Mississippi migratory patterns for many species of birds. Honey Brake offers all-inclusive 5-star amenities, a 13,500-square-foot luxury lodge overlooking Larto Lake, chef-prepared meals, guided hunts, bird processing, transportation, and 20,000 acres of private hunting grounds parallel to Dewey Wills Wildlife Management.

Honey Brake is Louisiana’s premier luxury hunting and recreation lodge. Besides hunting waterfowl, dove, deer, alligator, and thermal hog, you can also indulge in fishing, shooting clay, and helice. You can even enjoy boating, kayaking, and bow fishing in your downtime.

5. Deltana Outfitters

Price : Starting at $26,500 for an 8-Day Trip

Location : Alaska Peninsula

Hunting Type : Guided

Game Type: Big-game trophy

Deltana Outfitters is an amazing way to experience Alaska’s big game hunting in luxury. For Moose, Grizzly Bear, Black Bear, and Peninsula Brown Bear trophy hunting. Deltana will take you on a guided multi-day adventure and supply you with an expert guide, foot, shelter, in-field meat and trophy care, trophy pick-up coordination, flights to and from Port Alsworth, and even meat and trophy flights. Deltana has the entire process of hunting and transporting your big game meat and trophies back to your home.

Deltana offers you a thrilling hunt of a lifetime in some of Alaska’s most remote and pristine areas. Deltana truly sets the bar for excellence and value.

6. Southeast Alaska Guiding

Price : Hunts starting at $8,500

Location : Admiralty Island, Alaska

Hunting Type: Guided/by boat

Game Type: Big-game trophy

Want to experience Southeast Alaska big-game hunting? Look no further than Southeast Alaska Guiding. All hunting trips are boat-based and for trophy hunters seeking brown bear, mountain goat, and coastal black bear. This one-on-one hunting experience is for groups of two paired with expert hunting guides for multi-day excursions. You will call one of their two exclusive 50-foot motor vessels home, complete with home-cooked meals, hot showers, and comfortable bunks.

Boat trips offer amazing opportunities for whale watching and viewing wildlife in their natural habitats along the shoreline.

7. Grey Cliffs Ranch

Price : Starting at $650

Location : Bozeman, Montana

Hunting Type : Luxury/guided

Game Type: Fly fishing

Grey Cliffs Ranch is a mountainside recreational getaway. Complete with 5-star accommodation, Grey Cliffs Ranch is a great place for the entire family. You can enjoy guided fly fishing in the beautiful Madison River or meander the 5,200 acres of ranch with rolling hills, grasslands, rangelands, high mountain peaks, and wetlands. This conservation restoration ranch started off as a cattle ranch in 2003, but after planting thousands of acres of grasslands and trees, nature is thriving here once again.

Besides guided fly fishing, guests can enjoy horseback riding, sport clay shooting, hiking, mountain biking, bird watching, tubing, on-site massages, and pottery lessons. Each booking even includes all meals and activities.

8. Harpole’s Heartland Lodge

Price : Typical whitetail hunts run $3,000–$5,000 for multiple days

Location : Pike County, Illinois

Hunting Type : Guided

Game Type: Whitetail, upland waterfowl, turkey, whitetail deer

Harpole’s Heartland Lodge is one of the only luxury hunting lodges in Illinois. Known for some of the best whitetail deer hunting territory in the nation, Harpole’s Heartland Lodge is located in Pike County, located between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. Pike County has record book bucks each year, and guests can immerse themselves in the long tradition of hunting here.

Hunts include guides, dogs, meals, accommodations, game cleaning, and game packaging. Some other attractions and activities at Harpole’s include Shawnee Wine Trail, cornhole, ATVs, archery hunting, river tours, wild berry picking, and special events. You can even book the Heartland Lodge for your next wedding or large event.

9. Joshua Creek Ranch

Price : Starting at $795 (room reservation not included)

Location : Boerne, Texas

Hunting Type : Guided/luxury

Game Type: Quail, upland birds, pheasant, mallard duck, axis deer, white-tailed deer

Joshua Creek is a premier hunting lodge and Texas Hill Country Sporting resort that has been in operation since 1990. It has won the Orvis Endorsed Wingshooting Lodge of the Year Award in 2018 and finalized in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021. Joshua Creek is open year-round, and guests can enjoy a customized itinerary that comes with each reservation. Along with a skilled guide, each hunt comes with gundogs to assist you on your journey.

Joshua Creek’s rustic-style lodge has six lodging options to choose from, including four ranch houses and a selection of private rooms and suites. Each lodging is equipped with large outdoor patios, stone firepits, and spectacular views. Bring your appetite because Joshua Creek includes lunches, appetizers, and four-course gourmet dinners, as well as menu-style dining. If group dining doesn’t sound appealing to you, guests can also book personal chefs.

10. Libby Camps

Price : $1,850 for 3 Nights/2 Days

Location : The North Maine Woods

Hunting Type : Guided/dog

Game Type: Brook trout, landlocked salmon, grouse, deer, bear, moose

In operation for 133 years, Libby Camps is one of the prime destinations in the Northeast for hunting- especially upland fowl! Hunters will enjoy the remoteness of this area of Maine wilderness without other hunters around.

Each hunting package includes a private cabin with a full bathroom, three home-cooked meals, daily maid service, an Orvis Endorsed Guide, and a highly trained gundog. They even have packages that include a seaplane fly-out.

This Remote lodge is also ideal for unplugged vacations. Guests can enjoy swimming, hiking, canoeing, orchid hunts, wildlife spotting, fly casting, shooting lessons, scenic flights, cookouts, and picnics. Libby Camps is open year-round! In the winter, guests can enjoy exclusive private and backcountry snowmobiling trails.

11. Raging Point Outfitters

Price : $450/day

Location : Rim County, Arizona

Hunting Type : Guided/predator

Game Type: Grey fox, bobcat, coyote, mountain lion

Hunting predators is exciting, exhilarating, and also good for population control and the environment. Come experience a guided predator hunt day or night with Raging Point Outfitters in the high and low desert of Arizona. Raging Point Outfitters uses electronic callers and custom-made hand calls for coyotes and foxes.

All hunters need to do is purchase a hunting license online. The bag limit for predator hunting in Arizona is unlimited, which makes it a great budget-friendly hunt as well.

12. West Canyon Ranch

Price : Starting at $10,000

Location : Utah

Hunting Type: Guided

Game Type: Bison

Located on 4,000 acres of private hunting land, West Canyon Ranch features a herd of over 100 2,000-pound bison roaming freely and feeding on natural grasses. This all-inclusive ranch offers licenses, guided services, lodging, meals, beverages, laundry service, a soaking tub, and a field dress with meat processing available at an additional cost of $1,250 per bison.

With Utah being a leading destination for bison hunting, West Canyon Ranch promises the ultimate trophy hunting experience. West Canyon Ranch is an off-grid and self-sustainable property that runs on solar power and gets water from a private 100-year-old natural spring.

13. Acadiane’s Expeditions, LTD.

Price : $1,000

Location : Franklin, Louisiana

Hunting Type : Guided/trophy

Game Type: Alligator

Acadiane’s is family-owned and provides guided wild alligator hunts on 4,000 acres of private coastal marsh. It promises a “unique experience with true southern hospitality.” Prices come with all the equipment needed for the hunt, including equipment, safety equipment, lodging, and meals. Taxidermist, skinning, processing, and shipping are available at an additional cost.

14. Ridgway State Park

Price : Hunting license starting at $35.75

Location : Colorado

Hunting Type: Public land

Game Type: Antelope, deer, elk, waterfowl

Public Land hunting is a great way to plan a DIY hunting trip. Most states require obtaining a hunting license, hunting tags, hunting permits, paying park fees, and sometimes more. It’s no secret that Colorado has possibly the best and most sought-after antelope hunting in the nation; however, Ridgway State Park is mainly known for fishing, camping, and waterfowl. Hunters compete for a hunting license in a raffle system.

Hunting in public land means that you can hunt your way, with whoever you want, in a fully customizable experience. Hunters should note that unless you are booking your private guide through an unaffiliated company, it is up to you to bring all of your gear and accommodations.

15. Apalachicola National Forest

Price : Hunting Permits start at $17

Location : Florida

Hunting Type : Sustenance/public land

Game Type: Feral hogs

Apalachicola National Forest is the largest forest in Florida with a high population of feral hogs. Campsites are available for reservation, along with two remote hunting designated wilderness areas. Hunting in the Apalachicola Forest is permitted on over 630,000 acres of land, making it the perfect place for the hunter on a budget while also feeling remote. The good thing about hunting feral hogs in Apalachicola is that they are an invasive species. If you are planning a trip here, pay attention to the designated gun seasons, archery seasons, small game seasons, muzzle-loading seasons, and specific hunting dates for other available game, such as spring turkey, quail, migratory birds, fishing, and frogging. All game requires a permit, stamp, and license.

Apalachicola also has great fishing (which is permitted year-round), horseback riding, biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, and paddling. It is home to the Florida National Scenic Trail, so whatever your interests, The Apalachicola National Forest is a wonderful place to visit.

16. Dixie National Forest

Price : Starting at $52

Location : Southern Utah

Hunting Type : Public land

Game Type: Deer, elk, turkey

Each State has its own requirements for obtaining hunting licenses and tags. For the state of Utah, you need to complete a basic Hunter Education Course, which is online and requires one in-person field day or enroll in Utah’s Trial Hunting Program, which teaches hunters how to hunt safely and ethically. To enroll in one of the courses, you have to purchase a Hunter Education Registration Certificate ($12). Once you complete your course, you are now ready to complete an application for a Utah hunting license.

After obtaining a license, you have to enter the tag system. Residents get first priority on hunting tags, and nonresidents have reported waiting up to 4 years to win tags. Muzzleloader hunters have better odds of winning tags.

As hunting in Utah is in high demand, the process of obtaining a hunting license in Utah may seem cumbersome. Hunting in Dixie National Forest is worth the hassle. Dixie National Forest is a high-desert climate that offers hunters a unique opportunity to hunt in forests, canyons, and plateaus. It is a great spot for seasoned adventurous hunters.

17. Black Hills National Forest

Price : $25–$250

Location : Southwest South Dakota

Hunting Type : Public land

Game Type: Pheasant, white-tailed deer

The Black Hills National Forest has an annual harvest success average of 50%, making it a great place for beginners and first-time hunters. With 30 developed camping areas, several dispersed camping areas, and over 17 different outfitting and guide companies authorized for Black Hills hunting nearby, you can truly customize a hunting experience that will fit your budget.

A hunting license is required for South Dakota, but the process of obtaining one is fairly easy as long as you apply by the deadline. The Black Hills National Forest spans 1.2 million acres of hilly ponderosa pine land, making this a truly stunning hunt.

18. Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge

Price : Free

Location : Eastern Arkansas

Hunting Type : Public land

Game Type: Duck

Hunting duck in Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge will give you an unparalleled duck hunting experience. Refuge status was established for this 160,756-acre property in 1935 to protect habitat critical to migratory birds. During peak migration and hunting season, the largest concentration of wintering mallard ducks in the country gather in this bottomland hardwood refuge. Besides mallards, visitors can also expect to see Canada Geese and Snow Geese. Hunters are only allowed in the north unit, while the south unit belongs to the birds.

What makes this hunting experience unique is that the hunting areas are only accessible by boat, besides a small number of walk-in sections. Hunting hours are strictly 6 am-12 pm. While hunting permits for ducks were once free, Arkansas now often requires permits/fees even on federal refuges. They can be obtained at ranger stations, docks, or partner stores.

Besides mallard duck, the refuge is home to Arkansas’ only native population of black bears. There is also no camping fee or reservation system for the Refuge’s 19 primitive campsites, but it is restricted to people engaged in wildlife-dependent activities like hunting and fishing. If hunting isn’t your thing, but you’d still like to enjoy the beauty of the refuge, you can fish, nature watch, or visit the Refuge Visitor Center, which contains wonderful wildlife and ecology exhibits.

19. Pineywoods

Price : Starting at $46

Location : East Texas

Hunting Type : Public land

Game Type: Deer, feral hogs, waterfowls, coyotes, quail

The type of game you are seeking will determine which of the 11 Wildlife Management Areas to choose from in the Pineywoods. One of the most popular is the Sam Houston National Forest. This rolling terrain covered with pine trees and oaks, rich bottomlands, and thick woods is ideal for more experienced hunters, as skilled navigation is required. Pineywoods is home to a uniquely sized deer population compared to the rest of the state.

Climate should be considered when choosing Pineywoods. The average rainfall is 36–50 inches, with high humidity and temperatures. While not a place where humans necessarily thrive, many types of animals do. The best part is that some of these wildlife areas are located only an hour from Houston.

In order to hunt at Pineywoods, you must have a valid Texas hunting license, the appropriate tags and stamps, and a public hunting permit. An Annual Public Hunting Permit is $48 and open for anyone to purchase.

20. Shawnee National Forest

Price : Varies

Location : Southern Illinois

Hunting Type: Public

Game Type: Big game, especially white-tailed deer

Illinois is another state with a little bit of a tiresome application process that you need to plan ahead for. Most hunting licenses and permits can be purchased online on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website. Hunters can apply for permits in March for Illinois residents and in May for non-residents. Shawnee National Forest attracts thousands of hunters each year to hunt big game, such as trophy bucks. Dispersed camping sites, as well as developed sites, are available for reservation.

With its lakes, riparian ribbons, dense timber, and wilderness areas, the Shawnee National Forest is the ideal ecosystem for Whitetail Deer to thrive. It has one of the highest success harvest rates in the North East. Since Shawnee National Forest isn’t contiguous but interspersed with private land, you might consider using an app like HuntStand to make sure you are hunting on public land.