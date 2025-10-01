S&P 500
These WWII Axis Prison Camps Are a Grim Reminder of the Brutal War

These WWII Axis Prison Camps Are a Grim Reminder of the Brutal War

By Chris Lange

Oct 1, 2025

During World War II, the Axis powers operated numerous prison camps. German concentration camps were central to Nazi racial policy and repression, while Japan’s POW camps were mostly logistical (labor supply, intimidation). Both served as sites for severe human rights abuses.

Concentration camps were spread across most of German-occupied Europe at the time. The most notorious of these are Auschwitz, Dachau, and Buchenwald, but there were many others within the Reich. Following the Wannsee Conference in 1942, these camps were central to the “Final Solution”, the systematic genocide of millions of Jews, along with millions of other victims including Poles, Soviet POWs, disabled individuals, and others deemed unfit by Nazi ideology.

The most well-known of these camps is Auschwitz, located in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. It was the largest of the Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers. Over a million men, women, and children lost their lives here. Auschwitz has become a symbol of the Holocaust and human cruelty known the world over. It was ultimately liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Today, Auschwitz serves as a museum and memorial to the tragic events that occurred on its grounds.

In the East, Imperial Japan operated numerous POW camps throughout Asia and the Pacific. These camps housed Asian civilians and Western prisoners. The conditions in these camps were incredibly brutal, and prisoners faced forced labor and torture. (These two countries suffered the most casualties in WWII, and it’s not even close.)

Overall, these camps serve a grim reminder of the atrocities of war. However, the 1949 revisions to the Geneva Convention expanded protections, partly in response to WWII atrocities. These revisions established further international standards for humanitarian treatment in war. A total of four conventions addressed the treatment of POWs, medical personnel, neutral parties (civilians), and wounded or sick soldiers.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the prison camps employed by the Axis Powers. To identify the prison camps of the Axis Powers in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World War II Database, an online archive of World War II data. We ordered these prison camps alphabetically and included supplemental information about where they were/are located. Note that WW2DB did not include Italian prison camps (and a few Japanese camps) in this dataset; some of the camps not mentioned include Rab (Arbe), Risiera di San Sabba, and Bridge on the River Kwai Camps.

This post was updated on October 1, 2025 to clarify the difference between concentration camps vs POW camps, the location of HASAG, the designation/purpose of certain facilities, that Poland was under German occupation at the time of WWII, and the Geneva Convention standards set post WWII.

Here is a look at the prison camps of the Axis Powers in World War II:

Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Scott Barbour / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Country: German-occupied Poland
  • Location: Oswiecim

Belzec Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: German-occupied Poland
  • Location: Belzec, Lublin

Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp

Central Press / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Bergen, Ost-Hannover

Buchenwald Concentration Camp

Jens-Ulrich Koch / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Weimar, Thüringen

Chelmno Concentration Camp

Galerie Bilderwelt / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Country: German-occupied Poland
  • Location: Chelmno nad Nerem, Konin

Colditz Castle

Dynamoland / Shutterstock.com
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Colditz, Sachsen

Dachau Concentration Camp

Horace Abrahams / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Dachau, München-Oberbayern

Drancy Camp 

Wisch / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: France
  • Location: Paris
  • Note: This was a transit camp, not a “concentration camp” in the Nazi German sense

Flossenbürg Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Flossenbürg, Bayreuth

Fort Breendonk

Trougnouf (Benoit Brummer) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: Belgium
  • Location: Breendonk

Fresnes Prison

Lionel Allorge / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: France
  • Location: Fresnes, Île-de-France
  • Note: An ordinary prison used by Nazis for political prisoners, not a concentration camp

Hadamar Euthanasia Center

Marion Halft / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Hadamar, Hessen-Nassau
  • Note: As the name implies, this was a T4 euthanasia killing center

HASAG Leipzig

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Leipzig
  • Note: This was a subcamp/factory site of Buchenwald, not an independent camp.

Kaufering Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Kaufering, München-Oberbayern

Majdanek Concentration Camp

Majdanek Concentration Camp by Andrew Milligan sumo
Majdanek Concentration Camp (CC BY 2.0) by Andrew Milligan sumo
  • Country: German-occupied Poland
  • Location: Lublin, Lublin

Marlag und Milag Nord

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Westertimke, Weser-Ems

Mauthausen-Gusen Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Country: Austria
  • Location: Mauthausen, Oberdonau

Oranienburg Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg
  • Note: This camp was closed by 1934, so it preceded WWII by several years.

Ravensbrück Concentration Camp

Ravensbru00c3u00bcck concentration cam... by Hossam el-Hamalawy
Ravensbru00c3u00bcck concentration cam... (CC BY 2.0) by Hossam el-Hamalawy
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Ravensbrück, Mark Brandenburg

Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Country: Germany
  • Location: Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg

Sobibór Concentration Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons via Picryl
  • Country: German-occupied Poland
  • Location: Sobibór, Lublin

Theresienstadt Concentration Camp

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Country: Czechoslovakia (under Nazi control as the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia)
  • Location: Terezín, Cechy

Treblinka Concentration Camp

Imagno / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Country: German-occupied Poland
  • Location: Treblinka, Masovian

Westerbork Camp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Location: Hooghalen, Drenthe
  • Note: This camp originally served a different purpose but became a transit camp under Nazi occupation.

The image featured for this article is © Jens-Ulrich Koch / Getty Images News via Getty Images

