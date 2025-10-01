These WWII Axis Prison Camps Are a Grim Reminder of the Brutal War

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

During World War II, the Axis powers operated numerous prison camps. German concentration camps were central to Nazi racial policy and repression, while Japan’s POW camps were mostly logistical (labor supply, intimidation). Both served as sites for severe human rights abuses.

Concentration camps were spread across most of German-occupied Europe at the time. The most notorious of these are Auschwitz, Dachau, and Buchenwald, but there were many others within the Reich. Following the Wannsee Conference in 1942, these camps were central to the “Final Solution”, the systematic genocide of millions of Jews, along with millions of other victims including Poles, Soviet POWs, disabled individuals, and others deemed unfit by Nazi ideology.

The most well-known of these camps is Auschwitz, located in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. It was the largest of the Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers. Over a million men, women, and children lost their lives here. Auschwitz has become a symbol of the Holocaust and human cruelty known the world over. It was ultimately liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Today, Auschwitz serves as a museum and memorial to the tragic events that occurred on its grounds.

In the East, Imperial Japan operated numerous POW camps throughout Asia and the Pacific. These camps housed Asian civilians and Western prisoners. The conditions in these camps were incredibly brutal, and prisoners faced forced labor and torture. (These two countries suffered the most casualties in WWII, and it’s not even close.)

Overall, these camps serve a grim reminder of the atrocities of war. However, the 1949 revisions to the Geneva Convention expanded protections, partly in response to WWII atrocities. These revisions established further international standards for humanitarian treatment in war. A total of four conventions addressed the treatment of POWs, medical personnel, neutral parties (civilians), and wounded or sick soldiers.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the prison camps employed by the Axis Powers. To identify the prison camps of the Axis Powers in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World War II Database, an online archive of World War II data. We ordered these prison camps alphabetically and included supplemental information about where they were/are located. Note that WW2DB did not include Italian prison camps (and a few Japanese camps) in this dataset; some of the camps not mentioned include Rab (Arbe), Risiera di San Sabba, and Bridge on the River Kwai Camps.

This post was updated on October 1, 2025 to clarify the difference between concentration camps vs POW camps, the location of HASAG, the designation/purpose of certain facilities, that Poland was under German occupation at the time of WWII, and the Geneva Convention standards set post WWII.

Why Are We Covering This?

Exploring the history of World War II is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.

Here is a look at the prison camps of the Axis Powers in World War II:

Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Country: German-occupied Poland

German-occupied Poland Location: Oswiecim

Belzec Concentration Camp

Country: German-occupied Poland

German-occupied Poland Location: Belzec, Lublin

Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Bergen, Ost-Hannover

Buchenwald Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Weimar, Thüringen

Chelmno Concentration Camp

Country: German-occupied Poland

German-occupied Poland Location: Chelmno nad Nerem, Konin

Colditz Castle

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Colditz, Sachsen

Dachau Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Dachau, München-Oberbayern

Drancy Camp

Country: France

France Location: Paris

Paris Note: This was a transit camp, not a “concentration camp” in the Nazi German sense

Flossenbürg Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Flossenbürg, Bayreuth

Fort Breendonk

Country: Belgium

Belgium Location: Breendonk

Fresnes Prison

Country: France

France Location: Fresnes, Île-de-France

Fresnes, Île-de-France Note: An ordinary prison used by Nazis for political prisoners, not a concentration camp

Hadamar Euthanasia Center

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Hadamar, Hessen-Nassau

Hadamar, Hessen-Nassau Note: As the name implies, this was a T4 euthanasia killing center

HASAG Leipzig

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Leipzig

Leipzig Note: This was a subcamp/factory site of Buchenwald, not an independent camp.

Kaufering Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Kaufering, München-Oberbayern

Majdanek Concentration Camp

Country: German-occupied Poland

German-occupied Poland Location: Lublin, Lublin

Marlag und Milag Nord

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Westertimke, Weser-Ems

Mauthausen-Gusen Concentration Camp

Country: Austria

Austria Location: Mauthausen, Oberdonau

Oranienburg Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg

Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg Note: This camp was closed by 1934, so it preceded WWII by several years.

Ravensbrück Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Ravensbrück, Mark Brandenburg

Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp

Country: Germany

Germany Location: Oranienburg, Mark Brandenburg

Sobibór Concentration Camp

Country: German-occupied Poland

German-occupied Poland Location: Sobibór, Lublin

Theresienstadt Concentration Camp

Country: Czechoslovakia (under Nazi control as the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia)

Czechoslovakia (under Nazi control as the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia) Location: Terezín, Cechy

Treblinka Concentration Camp

Country: German-occupied Poland

German-occupied Poland Location: Treblinka, Masovian

Westerbork Camp

Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Location: Hooghalen, Drenthe

Hooghalen, Drenthe Note: This camp originally served a different purpose but became a transit camp under Nazi occupation.