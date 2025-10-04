S&P 500
Every Rifle the U.S. Marines Have Used Since Vietnam

Every Rifle the U.S. Marines Have Used Since Vietnam

By Sam Stebbins

Oct 4, 2025

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Of the four main fighting branches of the U.S. military, the Marine Corps is perhaps the most versatile and combat oriented. An expeditionary force trained to fight from the water, land, and air, the Marines are a rapidly deployable force and often the first American boots on the ground in combat zones. Even in times of peace, Marines are stationed around the world to guard U.S. embassies and protect American diplomats. As a result, the Marine Corps is commonly regarded as the “tip of the spear.” 

Key Points

  • The U.S. Marine Corps has been instrumental in American combat operations for well over 200 years.
  • Aside from the will to fight, the rifle has long stood as the Marines’ most important weapon on the battlefield. In recent decades, the rifles issued to Marines, both for specialized and general purposes, have evolved considerably. 

Due to their unique role in the U.S. military, Marines undergo rigorous, specialized training. Lasting for 13 weeks, boot camp in the Marine Corps is the longest and reportedly the toughest of any service branch. The program includes sleep deprivation, food rationing, long marches both day and night, and other challenges designed to push recruits’ mental and physical limits. It is also the only basic training program with dedicated martial arts instruction for hand-to-hand combat. 

The Marine Corps was established in 1775, less than one year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Though briefly dismantled after the Revolutionary War, the Corps was re-established in 1798. Despite their significant historical and current importance, the Marine Corps is one of the smallest military branches. As of June 2025, there were 145,970 active duty Marine service members — less than half the number of troops in the Army or Navy, and about 115,800 fewer than the number of Air Force personnel. 

According to the Marine Corps’ official mission statement, the willingness and determination to fight is the greatest weapon in the branch’s arsenal. In a more literal sense, however, the most  important weapons in the Corps’ arsenal are the firearms Marines are issued to do their job. 

Using data from a range of sources, including media reports and government documents, 24/7 Wall St. identified some of the most notable rifles fielded by the U.S. Marine Corps since the Vietnam War. Shotguns and handguns were excluded from this analysis, and only rifles and machine guns that were used during or after the Vietnam War were considered. Variants that evolved from these rifles are not listed as separate entries. Supplemental data on effective range and rate of fire are approximations, and may vary from the numbers reported in other sources. Rifles are listed in order of the approximate year they were first fielded by the U.S. military — from the oldest to the newest. 

Several of the rifles on this list have been standard issue for active duty Marines. These include the M14 and M16 rifles, both fielded in the Vietnam War, as well as the M4 carbine and the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, which is the Marine Corps’ current service rifle.

While rifles like the M16 and M4 have served as general-purpose weapons, other firearms on this list have more specialized applications. These include light and heavy anti-materiel and anti-personnel machine guns, short-range submachine guns, designated marksman rifles, and long-range precision sniper rifles.

These are the rifles fielded by the United States Marine Corps since the Vietnam War.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

From their first amphibious assault on foreign soil in the Revolutionary War to the streets of Fallujah in Iraq, the United States Marine Corps has acted as the vanguard of American military operations for more than two centuries. Over that time, the weapons carried by Marines have evolved considerably, from muzzleloading flintlock muskets to automatic rifles capable of firing hundreds of rounds per minute. Even since the mid-20th century, long after the self-contained cartridge and repeating rifle were invented, the Marine Corps arsenal has continued to develop with the aim of providing servicemen and servicewomen every possible advantage in any conceivable combat scenario.

22. M2 Browning (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1933
  • Firearm type: Machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: .50 BMG ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 450-1,300 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

21. Winchester Model 70

Pre-1964 Winchester Model 70... by Alaska Senate Majority
Pre-1964 Winchester Model 70... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alaska Senate Majority
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1941
  • Firearm type: Sniper’s rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: .30-06 Springfield ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,000 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Winchester Repeating Arms Company

20. M60 Machine Gun

M60 Machine Gun by k.aksoy93
M60 Machine Gun (PDM 1.0) by k.aksoy93
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1957
  • Firearm type: Machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 550-650 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,100 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Saco Defense

19. M14 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1959
  • Firearm type: Main battle rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 650-920 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Winchester, and Harrington & Richardson

18. GAU-17 Minigun

070825-N-9769P-317 by Marion Doss
070825-N-9769P-317 (BY-SA 2.0) by Marion Doss
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1963
  • Firearm type: Machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 2,000-6,000 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,000 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: General Electric

17. M40 Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1966
  • Firearm type: Sniper’s rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

16. M16 Rifle (and subsequent variants)

artas / iStock via Getty Images
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1969
  • Firearm type: Main battle rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire, gas operated
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-900 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 550 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq War
  • Manufacturers include: Colt, Fabrique Nationale Manufacturing

15. M240 (and variants)

M240 Test Fire by 1 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Arctic Wolves
M240 Test Fire (BY 2.0) by 1 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Arctic Wolves
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1977
  • Firearm type: Machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 550-950 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Fabrique Nationale Manufacturing, U.S. Ordnance, Barrett Firearms

14. Colt Model 635

Colt SMG 635 by Quickload
Colt SMG 635 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Quickload
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1982
  • Firearm type: Sub-machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 9 mm ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-1,000 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 100 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Invasion of Panama
  • Manufacturers include: Colt

13. M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW)

U.S. military or Department of Defense employee/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1984
  • Firearm type: Machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 5.56×45 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 650-850 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Fabrique Nationale Manufacturing

12. Heckler & Koch MP5

Heckler &amp;amp; Koch MP5 by Samuli Silvennoinen
Heckler &amp;amp; Koch MP5 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Samuli Silvennoinen
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1990
  • Firearm type: Sub-machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Selective fire
  • Chambered for: 9 mm ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 800 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 200 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, War in Iraq
  • Manufacturers include: Heckler & Koch

11. Barrett M82 (and subsequent variants)

A U.S. Army soldier fires a Barrett M82A1 rifle on a range, Kunduz, Afghanistan.
Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1992
  • Firearm type: Anti-materiel sniper’s rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: .50 BMG ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 2,000 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Barrett

10. M4 Carbine (and subsequent variants)

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 1994
  • Firearm type: Main battle rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-950 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 500 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Iraq War, War in Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Colt, Remington, Norinco, Bushmaster, Fabrique Nationale Manufacturing

9. Mk11 (and subsequent variants)

SR-25-Mk11 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-017 by Zachi Evenor
SR-25-Mk11 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-017 (BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2000
  • Firearm type: Sniper’s rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,370 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Knight’s Armament Company

8. Mk12 Special Purpose Rifle (SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2002
  • Firearm type: Marksman rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, full-automatic optional
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 700 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Colt Manufacturing, Knights Armament Company

7. Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2003
  • Firearm type: Machine gun
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 650–730 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Fabrique Nationale Manufacturing

6. M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System SASS (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2005
  • Firearm type: Sniper’s rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Knight’s Armament Company

5. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle (EMR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2008
  • Firearm type: Marksman rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Sage International

4. M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2010
  • Firearm type: Main battle rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-900 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 550 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Heckler & Koch

3. FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2010
  • Firearm type: Assault rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 5.56×45 mm NATO, 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 550-650 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 600 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Fabrique Nationale Manufacturing

2. M38 Designated Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2018
  • Firearm type: Assault rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 600 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Heckler & Koch

1. Mk13 Sniper Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • First year of use by U.S. military (approx.): 2018
  • Firearm type: Sniper’s rifle
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: .300 Win Mag ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,300 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Accuracy International, Remington Arms

The image featured for this article is © Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

