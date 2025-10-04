Every Rifle the U.S. Marines Have Used Since Vietnam

Of the four main fighting branches of the U.S. military, the Marine Corps is perhaps the most versatile and combat oriented. An expeditionary force trained to fight from the water, land, and air, the Marines are a rapidly deployable force and often the first American boots on the ground in combat zones. Even in times of peace, Marines are stationed around the world to guard U.S. embassies and protect American diplomats. As a result, the Marine Corps is commonly regarded as the “tip of the spear.”

Key Points The U.S. Marine Corps has been instrumental in American combat operations for well over 200 years.

Aside from the will to fight, the rifle has long stood as the Marines’ most important weapon on the battlefield. In recent decades, the rifles issued to Marines, both for specialized and general purposes, have evolved considerably.

Due to their unique role in the U.S. military, Marines undergo rigorous, specialized training. Lasting for 13 weeks, boot camp in the Marine Corps is the longest and reportedly the toughest of any service branch. The program includes sleep deprivation, food rationing, long marches both day and night, and other challenges designed to push recruits’ mental and physical limits. It is also the only basic training program with dedicated martial arts instruction for hand-to-hand combat.

The Marine Corps was established in 1775, less than one year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Though briefly dismantled after the Revolutionary War, the Corps was re-established in 1798. Despite their significant historical and current importance, the Marine Corps is one of the smallest military branches. As of June 2025, there were 145,970 active duty Marine service members — less than half the number of troops in the Army or Navy, and about 115,800 fewer than the number of Air Force personnel.

According to the Marine Corps’ official mission statement, the willingness and determination to fight is the greatest weapon in the branch’s arsenal. In a more literal sense, however, the most important weapons in the Corps’ arsenal are the firearms Marines are issued to do their job.

Using data from a range of sources, including media reports and government documents, 24/7 Wall St. identified some of the most notable rifles fielded by the U.S. Marine Corps since the Vietnam War. Shotguns and handguns were excluded from this analysis, and only rifles and machine guns that were used during or after the Vietnam War were considered. Variants that evolved from these rifles are not listed as separate entries. Supplemental data on effective range and rate of fire are approximations, and may vary from the numbers reported in other sources. Rifles are listed in order of the approximate year they were first fielded by the U.S. military — from the oldest to the newest.

Several of the rifles on this list have been standard issue for active duty Marines. These include the M14 and M16 rifles, both fielded in the Vietnam War, as well as the M4 carbine and the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, which is the Marine Corps’ current service rifle.

While rifles like the M16 and M4 have served as general-purpose weapons, other firearms on this list have more specialized applications. These include light and heavy anti-materiel and anti-personnel machine guns, short-range submachine guns, designated marksman rifles, and long-range precision sniper rifles.

These are the rifles fielded by the United States Marine Corps since the Vietnam War.