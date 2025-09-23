Every U.S. Military Rifle Since WWII — By Caliber and Rate of Fire

Military
By
Sam Stebbins
Sep 23, 2025 | Updated 1:49 PM ET
As detailed in its latest annual budget request, the U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend $395.5 million on next-generation rifles and automatic weapons in fiscal 2026. The bulk of this money will go to Sig Sauer, a New Hampshire-based arms maker contracted to develop and produce the new firearms — delivering an expected 16,154 M7 assault rifles and 2,636 M250 automatic rifles to the U.S. Army.
These next-generation weapons will eventually replace the M4 carbine assault rifle, which entered service in the mid-1990s, and the even older M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), which the Army first fielded in the mid-1980s. According to the Pentagon, the new rifles have a number of advantages over their predecessors, including a longer effective range for the assault rifle, as well as improved mobility and accuracy
In any conflict, even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between victory and defeat. While new and evolving technologies, like precision guided missiles and drones, have changed battlefield dynamics in recent years, outfitting troops with rifles that are reliable and effective remains a top priority. The ongoing transition to next-generation assault and automatic rifle platforms is only the latest in a long line of firearm upgrades implemented in the U.S. military.
Using data from the military report Survey of U.S. Army: Uniforms, Weapons, and Accoutrements, in addition to media publications and Defense Department documents, 24/7 Wall St. identified some of the most notable rifles fielded by the U.S. military since World War II. Shotguns and handguns were excluded from this analysis, and only rifles that were used during or after the Second World War were considered. Variants that evolved from these rifles are not listed separately. Supplemental data on effective range and rate of fire are approximations, and may vary from the numbers reported in other sources. files are listed in order of the year they were first fielded by the U.S. military — from the oldest to the newest.
Several of the rifles on this list have been standard issue for active duty troops in the U.S. military. These rifles include the M1903 Springfield, fielded by the Army in World War I and also used by precision shooters as recently as the Vietnam War. Other standard issue rifles include the M1 Garand and M14, as well as the M16 and M4 assault rifles, up to the new M7 rifle platform.
While rifles like the M16 and M4 have served as general-purpose weapons, other firearms on this list have more specialized applications. These include both light and heavy anti-materiel and anti-personnel machine guns, short-range submachine guns, and long-range precision sniper rifles
These are the rifles fielded by the U.S. military since World War II.
The shift from muzzleloaders to repeaters and self-contained ammunition cartridges marked what was perhaps the largest technological leap in the history of firearms. Today, firearms operate in much the same way as they did in the previous century. But, while less pronounced now than in the past, advances in firearm technology — from accuracy and range, to mobility and reliability — are still significant. Each year, the U.S. Defense Department spends tens of millions of dollars on research and development for small arms to design and procure state-of-the-art rifles and machine guns that can exceed rigorous testing standards in the harshest environments. Since World War II, the U.S. military has outfitted its service members with dozens of rifles suited to a wide range of purposes.
