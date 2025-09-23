S&P 500
Military

Every U.S. Military Rifle Since WWII — By Caliber and Rate of Fire

Every U.S. Military Rifle Since WWII — By Caliber and Rate of Fire

By Sam Stebbins

Sep 23, 2025  |  Updated 1:49 PM ET

As detailed in its latest annual budget request, the U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend $395.5 million on next-generation rifles and automatic weapons in fiscal 2026. The bulk of this money will go to Sig Sauer, a New Hampshire-based arms maker contracted to develop and produce the new firearms — delivering an expected 16,154 M7 assault rifles and 2,636 M250 automatic rifles to the U.S. Army. 

Key Points

  • In the coming fiscal year, the U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend over $300 million to replace standard-issue assault and automatic rifles, which have been in service for decades, with next-generation weapons.
  • The transition to the new rifles is the latest in a long series of military firearm upgrades made at the Pentagon’s direction.

These next-generation weapons will eventually replace the M4 carbine assault rifle, which entered service in the mid-1990s, and the even older M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), which the Army first fielded in the mid-1980s. According to the Pentagon, the new rifles have a number of advantages over their predecessors, including a longer effective range for the assault rifle, as well as improved mobility and accuracy

In any conflict, even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between victory and defeat. While new and evolving technologies, like precision guided missiles and drones, have changed battlefield dynamics in recent years, outfitting troops with rifles that are reliable and effective remains a top priority. The ongoing transition to next-generation assault and automatic rifle platforms is only the latest in a long line of firearm upgrades implemented in the U.S. military.  

Using data from the military report Survey of U.S. Army: Uniforms, Weapons, and Accoutrements, in addition to media publications and Defense Department documents, 24/7 Wall St. identified some of the most notable rifles fielded by the U.S. military since World War II. Shotguns and handguns were excluded from this analysis, and only rifles that were used during or after the Second World War were considered. Variants that evolved from these rifles are not listed separately. Supplemental data on effective range and rate of fire are approximations, and may vary from the numbers reported in other sources. files are listed in order of the year they were first fielded by the U.S. military — from the oldest to the newest. 

Several of the rifles on this list have been standard issue for active duty troops in the U.S. military. These rifles include the M1903 Springfield, fielded by the Army in World War I and also used by precision shooters as recently as the Vietnam War. Other standard issue rifles include the M1 Garand and M14, as well as the M16 and M4 assault rifles, up to the new M7 rifle platform.

While rifles like the M16 and M4 have served as general-purpose weapons, other firearms on this list have more specialized applications. These include both light and heavy anti-materiel and anti-personnel machine guns, short-range submachine guns, and long-range precision sniper rifles

These are the rifles fielded by the U.S. military since World War II.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The shift from muzzleloaders to repeaters and self-contained ammunition cartridges marked what was perhaps the largest technological leap in the history of firearms. Today, firearms operate in much the same way as they did in the previous century. But, while less pronounced now than in the past, advances in firearm technology — from accuracy and range, to mobility and reliability — are still significant. Each year, the U.S. Defense Department spends tens of millions of dollars on research and development for small arms to design and procure state-of-the-art rifles and machine guns that can exceed rigorous testing standards in the harshest environments. Since World War II, the U.S. military has outfitted its service members with dozens of rifles suited to a wide range of purposes.

30. M1903 Springfield

1930 Springfield 1903A1 by Drake00
1930 Springfield 1903A1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Drake00
  • Entered service in: 1903
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: .30-06 Springfield ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 300 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Rock Island Armory

29. Browning Automatic Rifle BAR (and subsequent variants)

David Parker / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Entered service in: 1918
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: .30-06 Springfield ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 300-650 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,372 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War I, World War II
  • Manufacturers include: Browning

28. M2 Browning (and subsequent variants)

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Entered service in: 1933
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic, short-recoil operated
  • Chambered for: .50 BMG ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 450-1,300
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

27. M1 Garand Rifle

Fred Ramage / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Entered service in: 1936
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, gas operated
  • Chambered for: .30-06 ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: N/A
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 460 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Winchester, International Harvester Co., Harrington & Richardson

26. M1928A1 Thompson Submachine Gun (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 1938
  • Action-type/firing system: Selective-fire, blowback-operated
  • Chambered for: .45 ACP ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 650-920 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 150 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II
  • Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

25. M1/M2 Carbine

Joe Mabel / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 1941
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: .30 caliber ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 750 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 274 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

24. M3 Submachine Gun “Grease Gun” (and variants)

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 1942
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: .45 ACP ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 350-400 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 91 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II
  • Manufacturers include: General Motors

23. M50 Reising

Model... by Curiosandrelics
Model... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Curiosandrelics
  • Entered service in: 1942
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic, closed bolt
  • Chambered for: .45 ACP ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 500-550 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 274 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Harrington & Richardson

22. M1919 Browning Machine Gun (and subsequent variants)

MCCallumPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Entered service in: 1943
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: .30 caliber ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 400-600 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,400 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Rock Island Armory

21. M60 Machine Gun

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Entered service in: 1957
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic, gas-operated
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 550-650 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,100 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Saco Defense

20. M14 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Entered service in: 1959
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 650-920 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War
  • Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Winchester, and Harrington & Richardson

19. M40 Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 1966
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

18. M16 Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Assault rifle 5.56mm m16 Colt carbine with tactical chest rigs. Military Equipment.
artas / iStock via Getty Images

  • Entered service in: 1969
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire, gas operated
  • Chambered for: 7.62 and 5.56 mm ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-900 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 550 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq War
  • Manufacturers include: Colt, FN Manufacturing

17. M240B

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Entered service in: 1977
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic, gas-operated
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 550-950 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: FN America, U.S. Ordnance, Barrett Firearms

16. M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Entered service in: 1984
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 650-850 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: FN America

15. M24 Sniper Weapon System SWS (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 1988
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Win Mag ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

14. Barrett M82 (and subsequent variants)

A U.S. Army soldier fires a Barrett M82A1 rifle on a range, Kunduz, Afghanistan.
Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Entered service in: 1992
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: .50 BMG ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,850 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Barrett Firearms

13. M4 Carbine (and subsequent variants)

expertinfantry / Flickr

  • Entered service in: 1994
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-950 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 500 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Iraq War, War in Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Colt, Remington, Norinco, Bushmaster

12. Mk11 MOD 0

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Entered service in: 2000
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,370 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Knight’s Armament Company

11. Mk12 Special Purpose Rifle (SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2002
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, fully automatic optional
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 700 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Colt, Knight’s Armament Company

10. M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System SASS (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2005
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Knight’s Armament Company

9. McMillan TAC-338 (and subsequent variants)

Dr.bike / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2007
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: .338 Lapua Magnum, .50 BMG ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,600 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Iraq
  • Manufacturers include: McMillan Firearms

8. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle (EMR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Entered service in: 2008
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Sage International

7. M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2010
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 700-900 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 550 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Heckler & Koch

6. Mk20 Sniper Support Rifle (SSR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Entered service in: 2011
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, fully automatic, gas operated
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 550-650 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 910 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: FN America

5. M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle (ESR)

Tac50white1 by MathKnight
Tac50white1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Entered service in: 2011
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: .300 Win Mag ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,200 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

4. Mk13 Sniper Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2018
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: .300 Win Mag ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,300 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
  • Manufacturers include: Accuracy International, Remington Arms

3. MK22 Multi-Role Adaptive Design Rifle (MRAD)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2020
  • Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action
  • Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: User dependent
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 1,500 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: N/A
  • Manufacturers include: Barrett Firearms

2. M250 Light Machine Gun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2024
  • Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic
  • Chambered for: 6.8x51mm ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: 800 rounds per minute
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 600 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: N/A
  • Manufacturers include: Sig Sauer

1. M7 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Entered service in: 2024
  • Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire
  • Chambered for: 6.8x51mm ammunition
  • Approx. rate of fire: N/A
  • Approx. maximum effective range: 600 meters
  • Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: N/A
  • Manufacturers include: Sig Sauer

The image featured for this article is © U.S. Navy / Getty Images

