Every U.S. Military Rifle Since WWII — By Caliber and Rate of Fire

As detailed in its latest annual budget request, the U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend $395.5 million on next-generation rifles and automatic weapons in fiscal 2026. The bulk of this money will go to Sig Sauer, a New Hampshire-based arms maker contracted to develop and produce the new firearms — delivering an expected 16,154 M7 assault rifles and 2,636 M250 automatic rifles to the U.S. Army.

The transition to the new rifles is the latest in a long series of military firearm upgrades made at the Pentagon’s direction.

These next-generation weapons will eventually replace the M4 carbine assault rifle, which entered service in the mid-1990s, and the even older M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), which the Army first fielded in the mid-1980s. According to the Pentagon, the new rifles have a number of advantages over their predecessors, including a longer effective range for the assault rifle, as well as improved mobility and accuracy

In any conflict, even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between victory and defeat. While new and evolving technologies, like precision guided missiles and drones, have changed battlefield dynamics in recent years, outfitting troops with rifles that are reliable and effective remains a top priority. The ongoing transition to next-generation assault and automatic rifle platforms is only the latest in a long line of firearm upgrades implemented in the U.S. military.

Using data from the military report Survey of U.S. Army: Uniforms, Weapons, and Accoutrements, in addition to media publications and Defense Department documents, 24/7 Wall St. identified some of the most notable rifles fielded by the U.S. military since World War II. Shotguns and handguns were excluded from this analysis, and only rifles that were used during or after the Second World War were considered. Variants that evolved from these rifles are not listed separately. Supplemental data on effective range and rate of fire are approximations, and may vary from the numbers reported in other sources. files are listed in order of the year they were first fielded by the U.S. military — from the oldest to the newest.

Several of the rifles on this list have been standard issue for active duty troops in the U.S. military. These rifles include the M1903 Springfield, fielded by the Army in World War I and also used by precision shooters as recently as the Vietnam War. Other standard issue rifles include the M1 Garand and M14, as well as the M16 and M4 assault rifles, up to the new M7 rifle platform.

While rifles like the M16 and M4 have served as general-purpose weapons, other firearms on this list have more specialized applications. These include both light and heavy anti-materiel and anti-personnel machine guns, short-range submachine guns, and long-range precision sniper rifles

These are the rifles fielded by the U.S. military since World War II.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The shift from muzzleloaders to repeaters and self-contained ammunition cartridges marked what was perhaps the largest technological leap in the history of firearms. Today, firearms operate in much the same way as they did in the previous century. But, while less pronounced now than in the past, advances in firearm technology — from accuracy and range, to mobility and reliability — are still significant. Each year, the U.S. Defense Department spends tens of millions of dollars on research and development for small arms to design and procure state-of-the-art rifles and machine guns that can exceed rigorous testing standards in the harshest environments. Since World War II, the U.S. military has outfitted its service members with dozens of rifles suited to a wide range of purposes.

30. M1903 Springfield

Entered service in: 1903

1903 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: .30-06 Springfield ammunition

.30-06 Springfield ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 300 meters

300 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War

World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Rock Island Armory

29. Browning Automatic Rifle BAR (and subsequent variants)

David Parker / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Entered service in: 1918

1918 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic

Chambered for: .30-06 Springfield ammunition

.30-06 Springfield ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 300-650 rounds per minute

300-650 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 1,372 meters

1,372 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War I, World War II

World War I, World War II Manufacturers include: Browning

28. M2 Browning (and subsequent variants)

Entered service in: 1933

1933 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic , short-recoil operated

, short-recoil operated Chambered for: .50 BMG ammunition

.50 BMG ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 450-1,300

450-1,300 Approx. maximum effective range: 1,800 meters

1,800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

27. M1 Garand Rifle

Fred Ramage / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Entered service in: 1936

1936 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, gas operated

Semi-automatic, gas operated Chambered for: .30-06 ammunition

.30-06 ammunition Approx. rate of fire: N/A

N/A Approx. maximum effective range: 460 meters

460 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War

World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Winchester, International Harvester Co., Harrington & Richardson

26. M1928A1 Thompson Submachine Gun (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1938

1938 Action-type/firing system: Selective-fire, blowback-operated

Selective-fire, blowback-operated Chambered for: .45 ACP ammunition

.45 ACP ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 650-920 rounds per minute

650-920 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 150 meters

150 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II

World War II Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

25. M1/M2 Carbine

Joe Mabel / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1941

1941 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire

Semi-automatic and selective fire Chambered for: .30 caliber ammunition

.30 caliber ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 750 rounds per minute

750 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 274 meters

274 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War

World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War Manufacturers include: Multiple military contractors

24. M3 Submachine Gun “Grease Gun” (and variants)

Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1942

1942 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic

Chambered for: .45 ACP ammunition

.45 ACP ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 350-400 rounds per minute

350-400 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 91 meters

91 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II

World War II Manufacturers include: General Motors

23. M50 Reising

Entered service in: 1942

1942 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic , closed bolt

, closed bolt Chambered for: .45 ACP ammunition

.45 ACP ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 500-550 rounds per minute

500-550 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 274 meters

274 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Vietnam War

World War II, Vietnam War Manufacturers include: Harrington & Richardson

22. M1919 Browning Machine Gun (and subsequent variants)

MCCallumPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Entered service in: 1943

1943 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic

Chambered for: .30 caliber ammunition

.30 caliber ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 400-600 rounds per minute

400-600 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 1,400 meters

1,400 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War

World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War Manufacturers include: Rock Island Armory

21. M60 Machine Gun

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Entered service in: 1957

1957 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic , gas-operated

, gas-operated Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 550-650 rounds per minute

550-650 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 1,100 meters

1,100 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Vietnam War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Saco Defense

20. M14 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1959

1959 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire

Semi-automatic and selective fire Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 650-920 rounds per minute

650-920 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War

Vietnam War Manufacturers include: Springfield Armory, Winchester, and Harrington & Richardson

19. M40 Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1966

1966 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Vietnam War, Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

18. M16 Rifle (and subsequent variants)

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Entered service in: 1969

1969 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire, gas operated

Semi-automatic and selective fire, gas operated Chambered for: 7.62 and 5.56 mm ammunition

7.62 and 5.56 mm ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 700-900 rounds per minute

700-900 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 550 meters

550 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq War

Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq War Manufacturers include: Colt, FN Manufacturing

17. M240B

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1977

1977 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic , gas-operated

, gas-operated Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 550-950 rounds per minute

550-950 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: FN America, U.S. Ordnance, Barrett Firearms

16. M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1984

1984 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic

Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition

5.56x45mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 650-850 rounds per minute

650-850 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: FN America

15. M24 Sniper Weapon System SWS (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 1988

1988 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Win Mag ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Win Mag ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

14. Barrett M82 (and subsequent variants)

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Entered service in: 1992

1992 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Chambered for: .50 BMG ammunition

.50 BMG ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 1,850 meters

1,850 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Gulf War, Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Barrett Firearms

13. M4 Carbine (and subsequent variants)

expertinfantry / Flickr

Entered service in: 1994

1994 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire

Semi-automatic and selective fire Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition

5.56x45mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 700-950 rounds per minute

700-950 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 500 meters

500 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Iraq War, War in Afghanistan

Iraq War, War in Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Colt, Remington, Norinco, Bushmaster

12. Mk11 MOD 0

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2000

2000 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 1,370 meters

1,370 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Knight’s Armament Company

11. Mk12 Special Purpose Rifle (SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2002

2002 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, f ully automatic optional

Semi-automatic, f optional Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition

5.56x45mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 700 meters

700 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Colt, Knight’s Armament Company

10. M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System SASS (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2005

2005 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Knight’s Armament Company

9. McMillan TAC-338 (and subsequent variants)

Dr.bike / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2007

2007 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: .338 Lapua Magnum, .50 BMG ammunition

.338 Lapua Magnum, .50 BMG ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 1,600 meters

1,600 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Iraq

War in Iraq Manufacturers include: McMillan Firearms

8. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle (EMR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2008

2008 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 800 meters

800 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Sage International

7. M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (and subsequent variants)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2010

2010 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire

Semi-automatic and selective fire Chambered for: 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition

5.56x45mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 700-900 rounds per minute

700-900 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 550 meters

550 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Heckler & Koch

6. Mk20 Sniper Support Rifle (SSR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2011

2011 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic, f ully automatic , gas operated

Semi-automatic, f , gas operated Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 550-650 rounds per minute

550-650 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 910 meters

910 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: FN America

5. M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle (ESR)

Entered service in: 2011

2011 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: .300 Win Mag ammunition

.300 Win Mag ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 1,200 meters

1,200 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Remington Arms

4. Mk13 Sniper Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2018

2018 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: .300 Win Mag ammunition

.300 Win Mag ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 1,300 meters

1,300 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Manufacturers include: Accuracy International, Remington Arms

3. MK22 Multi-Role Adaptive Design Rifle (MRAD)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2020

2020 Action-type/firing system: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Chambered for: 7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum ammunition

7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum ammunition Approx. rate of fire: User dependent

User dependent Approx. maximum effective range: 1,500 meters

1,500 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: N/A

N/A Manufacturers include: Barrett Firearms

2. M250 Light Machine Gun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2024

2024 Action-type/firing system: Fully automatic

Chambered for: 6.8x51mm ammunition

6.8x51mm ammunition Approx. rate of fire: 800 rounds per minute

800 rounds per minute Approx. maximum effective range: 600 meters

600 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: N/A

N/A Manufacturers include: Sig Sauer

1. M7 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Entered service in: 2024

2024 Action-type/firing system: Semi-automatic and selective fire

Semi-automatic and selective fire Chambered for: 6.8x51mm ammunition

6.8x51mm ammunition Approx. rate of fire: N/A

N/A Approx. maximum effective range: 600 meters

600 meters Notable conflict(s) firearm was deployed in include: N/A

N/A Manufacturers include: Sig Sauer