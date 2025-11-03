The Top U.S. States With the Largest Military Economies

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The United States has long been the leading global military spender. America’s defense budget topped $997 billion in 2024 alone, more than three times China’s military budget, which is the second largest in the world. Much of the Pentagon’s nearly $1 trillion in annual spending goes toward weapons procurement and research and development of military technology. These investments are intended to better prepare the U.S. for any potential future conflict and to act as a deterrent against threats of aggression from geopolitical rivals.

While this level of investment helps to maintain American military dominance, it also serves as an economic pillar in many parts of the country.

They are also a boon for the U.S. economy. One of the largest employers in the world, the Department of Defense has nearly 2.9 million Americans on payroll, including 1.3 million active duty troops. Compensation alone for DOD personnel — whether civilians, reservists, or active duty — totaled $167.4 billion in fiscal 2023, the latest year of available data.

The bulk of American military spending — $431.4 billion in 2023 — goes to private sector contractors hired by the government to develop and manufacture weapons and materiel for the armed services. Each of the five largest military contractors in the world by arms sales revenue is an American company, and 41 of the world’s 100 largest military contractors are headquartered in the United States.

With millions of active duty service members and employees, along with hundreds of thousands of Americans working for military contractors, the defense industry is an economic pillar in the United States, accounting for 2.2% of annual gross domestic product. In some parts of the country, the military is even more important to the local economy.

Using data from the DOD report Defense Spending by State for the 2023 fiscal year, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the largest military economies. States are ranked on combined Pentagon spending as a share of the state’s GDP. Defense spending by state is the combined sum of expenditures on contractors, grants, and payroll for active duty troops, civilian employees, and reservists, including the National Guard. Supplemental DOD data on the number of military personnel stationed in each state is current as of June 2025. All other data in this story is from the Defense Spending by State report, and is current as of fiscal 2023.

Across the 50 states, annual DOD spending ranges from about $600 million to well over $60 billion. This level of investment represents anywhere from 0.5% to 9.7% of gross domestic product, depending on the state.

The relative importance of the U.S. military to state economies is a product of two factors: local military spending and the size of the local economy. As a result, high military spending in a given state is not necessarily indicative of the military’s economic importance.

California, for example, received $60.8 billion from the Pentagon in 2023, the third most of any state. However, because California also has the largest economy of the 50 states, defense spending accounts for only 1.6% of its GDP. In contrast, the DOD spent only $4.7 billion in Alaska in 2023 — less than one-twelfth of what California received — but those expenditures accounted for a near nation-leading 7.0% of Alaska’s GDP.

These are the states with the largest military economies.

Why It Matters

The United States has been the world’s preeminent military superpower for decades. To maintain military dominance, the U.S. spends more on defense than any other country in the world by a wide margin. While the size of the American defense budget is ostensibly justified by geopolitical concerns, it has also become a key component of the U.S. economy, funneling hundreds of billions of dollars into local communities each year.

50. Minnesota

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 0.5% of state GDP ($2.4 billion)

0.5% of state GDP ($2.4 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $415

$415 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $700 million

$700 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $208.9 million

$208.9 million Military personnel stationed in state: 20,595 (3.1% active duty)

49. Oregon

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 0.5% of state GDP ($1.6 billion)

0.5% of state GDP ($1.6 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $389

$389 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $600 million

$600 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $67.8 million

$67.8 million Military personnel stationed in state: 12,413 (12.1% active duty)

48. New York

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 0.7% of state GDP ($15.2 billion)

0.7% of state GDP ($15.2 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $777

$777 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $11.7 billion

$11.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $372.4 million

$372.4 million Military personnel stationed in state: 58,132 (30.8% active duty)

47. Idaho

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 0.7% of state GDP ($900 million)

0.7% of state GDP ($900 million) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $449

$449 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $300 million

$300 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $500 million

$500 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $91.1 million

$91.1 million Military personnel stationed in state: 10,283 (33.4% active duty)

46. Tennessee

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 0.8% of state GDP ($4.0 billion)

0.8% of state GDP ($4.0 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $557

$557 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $129.3 million

$129.3 million Military personnel stationed in state: 27,485 (9.1% active duty)

45. Delaware

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 0.8% of state GDP ($800 million)

0.8% of state GDP ($800 million) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $741

$741 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $200 million

$200 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $500 million

$500 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $57.3 million

$57.3 million Military personnel stationed in state: 9,662 (35.5% active duty)

44. Illinois

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.0% of state GDP ($10.5 billion)

1.0% of state GDP ($10.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $838

$838 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $182.7 million

$182.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 58,344 (39.9% active duty)

43. Arkansas

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.0% of state GDP ($1.7 billion)

1.0% of state GDP ($1.7 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $570

$570 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $900 million

$900 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $800 million

$800 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $84.5 million

$84.5 million Military personnel stationed in state: 18,017 (20.5% active duty)

42. New Jersey

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.1% of state GDP ($8.5 billion)

1.1% of state GDP ($8.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $918

$918 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $91.7 million

$91.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 35,085 (22.4% active duty)

41. Montana

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.1% of state GDP ($800 million)

1.1% of state GDP ($800 million) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $714

$714 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $300 million

$300 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $79.3 million

$79.3 million Military personnel stationed in state: 8,841 (38.8% active duty)

40. Wisconsin

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.2% of state GDP ($4.8 billion)

1.2% of state GDP ($4.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $811

$811 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $4.1 billion

$4.1 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $600 million

$600 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $139.1 million

$139.1 million Military personnel stationed in state: 16,148 (6.4% active duty)

39. Wyoming

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.2% of state GDP ($600 million)

1.2% of state GDP ($600 million) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,026

$1,026 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $200 million

$200 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $73.2 million

$73.2 million Military personnel stationed in state: 7,282 (43.8% active duty)

38. Michigan

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.2% of state GDP ($8.1 billion)

1.2% of state GDP ($8.1 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $808

$808 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $695.5 million

$695.5 million Military personnel stationed in state: 25,417 (8.0% active duty)

37. Indiana

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.3% of state GDP ($6.4 billion)

1.3% of state GDP ($6.4 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $940

$940 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $212.1 million

$212.1 million Military personnel stationed in state: 29,110 (3.7% active duty)

36. Louisiana

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.3% of state GDP ($4.0 billion)

1.3% of state GDP ($4.0 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $883

$883 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $122.1 million

$122.1 million Military personnel stationed in state: 36,375 (38.4% active duty)

35. Vermont

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.3% of state GDP ($600 million)

1.3% of state GDP ($600 million) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $891

$891 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $200 million

$200 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $41.1 million

$41.1 million Military personnel stationed in state: 3,554 (4.1% active duty)

34. Ohio

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.3% of state GDP ($11.7 billion)

1.3% of state GDP ($11.7 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $995

$995 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $232.7 million

$232.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 59,569 (11.7% active duty)

33. Iowa

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.4% of state GDP ($3.4 billion)

1.4% of state GDP ($3.4 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,055

$1,055 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $90.0 million

$90.0 million Military personnel stationed in state: 12,626 (1.7% active duty)

32. Nevada

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.4% of state GDP ($3.3 billion)

1.4% of state GDP ($3.3 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,031

$1,031 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $61.0 million

$61.0 million Military personnel stationed in state: 22,572 (52.0% active duty)

31. South Dakota

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.4% of state GDP ($1.0 billion)

1.4% of state GDP ($1.0 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,093

$1,093 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $500 million

$500 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $57.5 million

$57.5 million Military personnel stationed in state: 9,128 (35.6% active duty)

30. Nebraska

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.4% of state GDP ($2.5 billion)

1.4% of state GDP ($2.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,264

$1,264 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $61.1 million

$61.1 million Military personnel stationed in state: 16,315 (39.2% active duty)

29. North Dakota

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.5% of state GDP ($1.1 billion)

1.5% of state GDP ($1.1 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,418

$1,418 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $700 million

$700 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $57.3 million

$57.3 million Military personnel stationed in state: 13,417 (54.0% active duty)

28. California

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.6% of state GDP ($60.8 billion)

1.6% of state GDP ($60.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,561

$1,561 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $41.2 billion

$41.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $18.2 billion

$18.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $1,352.7 billion

$1,352.7 billion Military personnel stationed in state: 276,343 (57.9% active duty)

27. North Carolina

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.6% of state GDP ($12.5 billion)

1.6% of state GDP ($12.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,150

$1,150 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $281.4 million

$281.4 million Military personnel stationed in state: 138,894 (68.7% active duty)

26. Kansas

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.7% of state GDP ($3.9 billion)

1.7% of state GDP ($3.9 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,328

$1,328 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $121.6 million

$121.6 million Military personnel stationed in state: 35,522 (54.0% active duty)

25. West Virginia

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.8% of state GDP ($1.8 billion)

1.8% of state GDP ($1.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,036

$1,036 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $400 million

$400 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $66.6 million

$66.6 million Military personnel stationed in state: 9,122 (1.8% active duty)

24. Georgia

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.9% of state GDP ($15.3 billion)

1.9% of state GDP ($15.3 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,391

$1,391 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $7.6 billion

$7.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $7.5 billion

$7.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $178.8 million

$178.8 million Military personnel stationed in state: 126,879 (51.4% active duty)

23. Washington

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 1.9% of state GDP ($15.5 billion)

1.9% of state GDP ($15.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,982

$1,982 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $7.6 billion

$7.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $223.0 million

$223.0 million Military personnel stationed in state: 106,436 (54.0% active duty)

22. South Carolina

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.0% of state GDP ($6.5 billion)

2.0% of state GDP ($6.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,211

$1,211 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $76.5 million

$76.5 million Military personnel stationed in state: 66,317 (56.3% active duty)

21. Florida

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.0% of state GDP ($32.3 billion)

2.0% of state GDP ($32.3 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,427

$1,427 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $22.9 billion

$22.9 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $8.9 billion

$8.9 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $373.5 million

$373.5 million Military personnel stationed in state: 137,922 (48.3% active duty)

20. Pennsylvania

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.3% of state GDP ($21.8 billion)

2.3% of state GDP ($21.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,682

$1,682 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $18.2 billion

$18.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $416.4 million

$416.4 million Military personnel stationed in state: 52,897 (4.4% active duty)

19. Rhode Island

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.3% of state GDP ($1.8 billion)

2.3% of state GDP ($1.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,600

$1,600 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $600 million

$600 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $117.9 million

$117.9 million Military personnel stationed in state: 13,386 (28.2% active duty)

18. New Hampshire

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.3% of state GDP ($2.5 billion)

2.3% of state GDP ($2.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,799

$1,799 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $300 million

$300 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $60.8 million

$60.8 million Military personnel stationed in state: 6,193 (20.3% active duty)

17. Massachusetts

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.3% of state GDP ($16.8 billion)

2.3% of state GDP ($16.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,400

$2,400 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $15.0 billion

$15.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $530.2 million

$530.2 million Military personnel stationed in state: 24,247 (14.9% active duty)

16. Colorado

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.4% of state GDP ($12.6 billion)

2.4% of state GDP ($12.6 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,142

$2,142 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $8.4 billion

$8.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $206.6 million

$206.6 million Military personnel stationed in state: 61,413 (58.5% active duty)

15. Texas

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.8% of state GDP ($71.6 billion)

2.8% of state GDP ($71.6 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,346

$2,346 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $58.7 billion

$58.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $12.5 billion

$12.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $393.2 million

$393.2 million Military personnel stationed in state: 219,797 (52.5% active duty)

14. Oklahoma

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 2.9% of state GDP ($7.3 billion)

2.9% of state GDP ($7.3 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $1,808

$1,808 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $3.7 billion

$3.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $84.9 million

$84.9 million Military personnel stationed in state: 59,247 (34.6% active duty)

13. Utah

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 3.1% of state GDP ($8.6 billion)

3.1% of state GDP ($8.6 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,510

$2,510 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $6.5 billion

$6.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $52.0 million

$52.0 million Military personnel stationed in state: 32,532 (13.7% active duty)

12. Missouri

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 3.2% of state GDP ($13.3 billion)

3.2% of state GDP ($13.3 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,152

$2,152 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $11.6 billion

$11.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $61.7 million

$61.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 39,440 (38.5% active duty)

11. Arizona

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 3.3% of state GDP ($17.0 billion)

3.3% of state GDP ($17.0 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,285

$2,285 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $14.5 billion

$14.5 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $142.9 million

$142.9 million Military personnel stationed in state: 39,083 (41.2% active duty)

10. New Mexico

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 3.6% of state GDP ($4.6 billion)

3.6% of state GDP ($4.6 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,198

$2,198 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $126.7 million

$126.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 24,526 (55.5% active duty)

9. Maine

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 4.6% of state GDP ($4.2 billion)

4.6% of state GDP ($4.2 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $3,017

$3,017 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $900 million

$900 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $34.7 million

$34.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 13,007 (5.2% active duty)

8. Alabama

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 4.8% of state GDP ($14.4 billion)

4.8% of state GDP ($14.4 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $2,815

$2,815 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $345.3 million

$345.3 million Military personnel stationed in state: 51,691 (16.4% active duty)

7. Kentucky

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 5.2% of state GDP ($14.6 billion)

5.2% of state GDP ($14.6 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $3,215

$3,215 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $11.1 billion

$11.1 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $176.6 million

$176.6 million Military personnel stationed in state: 52,243 (59.4% active duty)

6. Maryland

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 5.4% of state GDP ($27.8 billion)

5.4% of state GDP ($27.8 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $4,491

$4,491 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $18.3 billion

$18.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $781.9 million

$781.9 million Military personnel stationed in state: 95,595 (31.7% active duty)

5. Mississippi

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 6.1% of state GDP ($8.9 billion)

6.1% of state GDP ($8.9 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $3,043

$3,043 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $7.0 billion

$7.0 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $128.9 million

$128.9 million Military personnel stationed in state: 36,118 (33.9% active duty)

4. Alaska

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 7.0% of state GDP ($4.7 billion)

7.0% of state GDP ($4.7 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $6,405

$6,405 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $105.3 million

$105.3 million Military personnel stationed in state: 30,401 (68.0% active duty)

3. Connecticut

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 7.4% of state GDP ($25.3 billion)

7.4% of state GDP ($25.3 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $6,986

$6,986 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $24.3 billion

$24.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $800 million

$800 million In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $127.5 million

$127.5 million Military personnel stationed in state: 15,750 (42.3% active duty)

2. Hawaii

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 9.2% of state GDP ($10.0 billion)

9.2% of state GDP ($10.0 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $6,943

$6,943 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $143.7 million

$143.7 million Military personnel stationed in state: 75,486 (60.2% active duty)

1. Virginia

In-state Defense Dept. spending: 9.7% of state GDP ($68.5 billion)

9.7% of state GDP ($68.5 billion) In-state Defense Dept. spending per capita: $7,862

$7,862 In-state Defense Dept. spending on military contractors: $46.8 billion

$46.8 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military payroll: $21.3 billion

$21.3 billion In-state Defense Dept. spending on military grants: $404.8 million

$404.8 million Military personnel stationed in state: 249,011 (49.1% active duty)