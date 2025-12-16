The Lethal Weapons Marines Actually Prefer on Deployment

Marines deploy with a variety of weapons, but only a handful consistently earn their confidence in real-world conditions. From salty sea air aboard ship to sand-filled valleys in the Middle East, these systems have to work every single time. The weapons Marines actually prefer are the ones that prove reliable under stress, accurate when it matters, and durable enough to survive the toughest environments on Earth. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the weapons that Marines prefer on deployment.
To determine the weapons Marines actually prefer during deployment, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We included supplemental information regarding the weapon type, primary function, who it is used by and why it matters.
Here is a look at weapons Marines actually prefer during deployment:
Why Are We Covering This?
The Marine Corps operates in some of the harshest environments on Earth, and the weapons Marines actually prefer reveals far more than standard inventory lists ever do. These choices reflect what works after months of patrols, shipboard duties, jungle training, or combat deployments. By focusing on the weapons Marines trust, we gain some insight into the reliability, accuracy, ergonomics, and durability of these weapons under real pressure.
What Marines Trust When Lives Are on the Line
Marines learn quickly which weapons they can rely on when conditions turn hostile. While the Corps issues a wide array of firearms, only a select few earn genuine trust during real deployments. These preferred systems prove themselves through consistency under fire, handling that feels natural, and reliability that never wavers when Marines need them most.
The Harsh Environments That Shape Weapon Choice
From saltwater spray aboard ship deployments to the fine dust of the Middle East and the jungle humidity of the Pacific, Marine weapons face some of the toughest environments on Earth. These conditions expose the weaknesses of lesser systems and highlight the weapons that remain dependable despite constant abuse. Deployment, more than testing, reveals what truly works.
Why Marines Gravitate Toward Certain Systems
Accuracy, controllability, durability, and ease of maintenance play enormous roles in determining which weapons Marines genuinely prefer. Whether it’s an automatic rifle that stays on target or a launcher that works every time, Marines gravitate toward weapons that make their jobs easier and their missions safer. Experience, not theory, shapes these preferences.
The Difference Between Issued and Preferred
Not every weapon in the armory earns admiration. Some systems are issued by requirement, while others gain a lasting reputation because Marines see them perform reliably in real combat scenarios. The distinction between what’s handed out and what’s truly appreciated often reveals the gap between procurement decisions and battlefield realities.
What This List Reveals About Modern Marine Warfare
The weapons Marines prefer tell a deeper story about current tactics, operational demands, and deployment environments. Their choices reflect lessons learned from years of combat, humanitarian missions, and maritime operations. Examining these preferences provides insight into how today’s Marine Corps fights — and the tools they trust to accomplish the mission.
M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR)
- Weapon type: Rifle
- Primary function: Primary infantry rifle and automatic rifle replacement
- Who it is used by: Infantry riflemen and automatic riflemen
- Why Marines prefer it: Exceptionally accurate and reliable, considered the best rifle in the Marine Corps
- Key advantages: Performs flawlessly in sand, mud, and rough environments with unmatched consistency
The M27 IAR is widely regarded as the most accurate and reliable service rifle Marines have ever fielded. It excels in harsh climates and allows infantry to engage precisely at distance while maintaining rapid-fire capability. Its durability, low recoil, and high hit probability make it the preferred weapon on deployment.
M4A1 Carbine
- Weapon type: Carbine
- Primary function: Lightweight, fast-handling rifle
- Who it is used by: All MOS roles, infantry and support
- Why Marines prefer it: Light, modular, and easy to maintain
- Key advantages: Ideal for patrolling, vehicles, and urban operations
The M4A1 is favored for its lightweight design, modular attachments, and ease of maneuvering in tight environments. Marines appreciate its reliability and compatibility with optics, lasers, and suppressors. It remains a top choice for deployments requiring mobility and rapid engagement capability.
M16A4 Rifle
- Weapon type: Rifle
- Primary function: Longer-range engagement rifle
- Who it is used by: Infantry riflemen
- Why Marines prefer it: High accuracy and stability
- Key advantages: Excellent for open terrain and defensive positions
The M16A4 provides superior stability and accuracy thanks to its longer barrel. Many Marines prefer it for engagements across open terrain or defensive operations. While heavier than the M4, its precision and recoil characteristics make it a trusted deployment weapon.
M38 Designated Marksman Rifle
- Weapon type: DMR
- Primary function: Precision overwatch and mid-range engagements
- Who it is used by: Infantry DMRs
- Why Marines prefer it: Enhanced accuracy over standard rifles
- Key advantages: Excels in urban and open desert environments
The M38 DMR is valued for its ability to deliver precise fire at extended ranges while still functioning as a lightweight rifle. Marines appreciate its accuracy, reliability, and the flexibility it provides squads during overwatch or counter-sniper operations.
MK12 SPR
- Weapon type: DMR
- Primary function: Special Purpose Rifle for precision fire
- Who it is used by: Recon, infantry marksmen
- Why Marines prefer it: Exceptional precision
- Key advantages: Great for Afghanistan-style long-range engagements
The MK12 SPR has a strong following among Marines who relied on its accuracy in long-range environments. Its match-grade barrel and controllability make it ideal for precision missions.
M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Sniper/DMR
- Primary function: Semi-automatic long-range system
- Who it is used by: Scout snipers and DMRs
- Why Marines prefer it: Reliable and accurate semi-auto capability
- Key advantages: Ideal for overwatch on deployments
The M110 SASS provides consistent precision with faster follow-up shots than bolt-action rifles. Marines trust it for overwatch, counter-sniper roles, and long-range engagements in rugged terrain.
M40A6 Sniper Rifle
- Weapon type: Sniper Rifle
- Primary function: Bolt-action precision rifle
- Who it is used by: Scout snipers
- Why Marines prefer it: Exceptional precision and proven durability
- Key advantages: Reliable in mountainous and cold environments
The M40A6 continues the Marine Corps sniper heritage with rugged reliability and precision. Its performance in extreme terrain makes it a preferred choice among Marine snipers.
M110K1 / HK417 Variant
- Weapon type: Rifle
- Primary function: Compact 7.62mm rifle for precision and power
- Who it is used by: Recon and infantry leaders
- Why Marines prefer it: Hard-hitting 7.62mm capability
- Key advantages: Excels in urban and mountainous terrain
Marines value this rifle for its blend of stopping power, accuracy, and maneuverability. It offers superior penetration and long-range performance when missions demand heavier calibers.
MK18 CQBR
- Weapon type: SBR
- Primary function: Close-quarters carbine
- Who it is used by: Recon, FAST, infantry urban ops
- Why Marines prefer it: Perfect for close-quarters combat
- Key advantages: Ideal aboard ships and in tight urban spaces
The MK18 is favored for its compact size and rapid handling, making it ideal for shipboard security, urban raids, and vehicle operations. Marines appreciate its reliability in confined environments.
M1014 Benelli Shotgun
- Weapon type: Shotgun
- Primary function: Breaching and close-quarters fighting
- Who it is used by: Infantry, FAST, MEU units
- Why Marines prefer it: Extremely reliable and fast cycling
- Key advantages: Performs consistently in maritime conditions
The M1014’s semi-automatic operation and rugged build make it perfect for breaching and CQB. Marines trust it for its durability and performance in wet and corrosive environments.
M249 SAW (Updated)
- Weapon type: Machine Gun
- Primary function: Provides suppressive fire
- Who it is used by: Infantry automatic riflemen
- Why Marines prefer it: Loved for its volume of fire
- Key advantages: Effective for breaking enemy movement on deployment
The M249 SAW remains popular for its high rate of fire and ability to suppress enemy forces. Despite its weight, Marines appreciate its combat effectiveness, especially in open terrain firefights.
M27 as Automatic Rifle
- Weapon type: Automatic Rifle
- Primary function: Rapid controlled automatic fire
- Who it is used by: Infantry fire teams
- Why Marines prefer it: More accurate than the SAW
- Key advantages: Reduces weight and increases mobility
Used as an automatic rifle, the M27 offers superior control, accuracy, and mobility. Marines prefer it for suppression missions where precision matters.
M240B/M240L
- Weapon type: Machine Gun
- Primary function: Medium machine gun for sustained fire
- Who it is used by: Weapons platoons, infantry squads
- Why Marines prefer it: Reliable and accurate over long distances
- Key advantages: Excellent for overwatch and vehicle mounts
The M240 is praised for its durability, range, and accuracy. Marines rely on it for dominating terrain, providing cover, and delivering sustained firepower during extended missions.
M2HB .50 Cal
- Weapon type: Heavy Machine Gun
- Primary function: Long-range heavy firepower
- Who it is used by: Weapons company, vehicle and post security teams
- Why Marines prefer it: Unmatched stopping power
- Key advantages: Ideal for convoy and base defense
The M2 .50 cal is legendary for its raw destructive power. Marines respect its ability to penetrate vehicles, structures, and fortified positions, making it a top choice for mounted operations.
MK19 Grenade Launcher
- Weapon type: Grenade Machine Gun
- Primary function: High-volume explosive fire
- Who it is used by: Convoy teams, weapons platoons
- Why Marines prefer it: Massive explosive effect
- Key advantages: Extremely effective for convoy protection
The MK19 delivers rapid bursts of explosive fire, making it invaluable for route clearance and convoy security. Marines appreciate its ability to dominate threats at stand‑off range.
GAU-17/A Minigun
- Weapon type: Rotary Machine Gun
- Primary function: High-rate suppressive fire
- Who it is used by: Aviation and vehicle crews
- Why Marines prefer it: Unmatched rate of fire
- Key advantages: Ideal for vehicle and helicopter overwatch
The GAU-17/A minigun is admired for its overwhelming rate of fire and area suppression capability. It is a crew favorite due to its reliability and devastating firepower.
AT4
- Weapon type: Launcher
- Primary function: Anti-armor and anti-fortification
- Who it is used by: Infantry
- Why Marines prefer it: Simple, rugged, no-maintenance
- Key advantages: Great for destroying enemy positions
Marines prefer the AT4 for its simplicity and instant readiness. It provides a powerful option for neutralizing bunkers, walls, and lightly armored vehicles.
M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Launcher
- Primary function: Light anti-armor weapon
- Who it is used by: Infantry and engineers
- Why Marines prefer it: Lightweight and fast to deploy
- Key advantages: Perfect for quick strikes and ambushes
The M72 LAW is praised for being lightweight, compact, and easy to use under stress. Marines rely on it for rapid engagements where mobility is essential.
SMAW Mk153
- Weapon type: Launcher
- Primary function: Anti-armor and bunker-busting
- Who it is used by: Combat engineers
- Why Marines prefer it: Highly effective against fortifications
- Key advantages: Excellent for urban combat on deployment
The SMAW offers Marines precision anti-structure and anti-armor capability. Its effectiveness in urban combat makes it a favorite among combat engineers.
SMAW-D
- Weapon type: Launcher
- Primary function: Single-use anti-fortification weapon
- Who it is used by: Infantry and engineers
- Why Marines prefer it: Convenient and disposable
- Key advantages: Perfect for rapid assaults
The SMAW-D provides a simple, lightweight solution for breaching walls and destroying fortified positions. Marines value its ease of carry and immediate usability.
M320 Grenade Launcher
- Weapon type: Grenade Launcher
- Primary function: Precision 40mm explosive delivery
- Who it is used by: Grenadiers
- Why Marines prefer it: More ergonomic than the M203
- Key advantages: Accurate for both standalone and mounted use
The M320 is appreciated for its safety improvements, ergonomic design, and accuracy. Its versatility makes it the preferred 40mm launcher for deployed Marines.
M203 Grenade Launcher
- Weapon type: Grenade Launcher
- Primary function: Legacy 40mm grenade system
- Who it is used by: Infantry squads
- Why Marines prefer it: Simple and battle-proven
- Key advantages: Still preferred by those trained on it
The M203 remains respected for its simplicity and decades of proven combat effectiveness. Many Marines who trained extensively with it still favor its familiar handling.
M18 Modular Handgun System
- Weapon type: Sidearm
- Primary function: Backup defensive weapon
- Who it is used by: All ranks issued sidearms
- Why Marines prefer it: Reliable, optics-ready platform
- Key advantages: Effective in confined environments
The M18 provides Marines with a modern, modular sidearm designed for reliability and adaptability. Its optics-ready slide and customizable grip make it an effective and trusted secondary weapon.
M9 Beretta
- Weapon type: Sidearm
- Primary function: Legacy Marine sidearm
- Who it is used by: Senior enlisted, officers, vehicle crews
- Why Marines prefer it: Smooth recoil and durable frame
- Key advantages: Trusted by Marines who grew up on it
The M9 remains a sentimental and practical favorite among many Marines. Its smooth recoil, metal frame, and long service history contribute to its continued respect on deployment.
MK25 SIG P226
- Weapon type: Sidearm
- Primary function: Maritime sidearm
- Who it is used by: FAST and Recon units
- Why Marines prefer it: Extremely reliable in saltwater environments
- Key advantages: Ideal for ship security and maritime missions
The MK25 is valued for its corrosion resistance and excellent reliability in maritime conditions. FAST and Recon Marines trust it during shipboard and amphibious operations.
MP5-N
- Weapon type: SMG
- Primary function: Close-quarters and shipboard security
- Who it is used by: FAST companies
- Why Marines prefer it: Low recoil and excellent control
- Key advantages: Outstanding in tight quarters
The MP5‑N remains a preferred CQB weapon for FAST teams due to its controllability, compact size, and smooth recoil. It excels in shipboard and confined environments.
MP7
- Weapon type: PDW
- Primary function: Personal defense weapon for elite units
- Who it is used by: Recon, FAST (limited issue)
- Why Marines prefer it: Very low recoil and high penetration
- Key advantages: Great for confined spaces
The MP7 offers Marines a lightweight, controllable platform with excellent armor penetration. Though limited in issue, Marines who use it appreciate its compact size and effectiveness in CQB.
Carl Gustaf M3A1
- Weapon type: Recoilless Rifle
- Primary function: Multi-role anti-armor and anti-personnel
- Who it is used by: Infantry and weapons platoons
- Why Marines prefer it: Versatile ammunition types
- Key advantages: Excellent for long-range anti-armor fire
The Carl Gustaf is admired for its versatility and power. Marines rely on its wide ammo selection for destroying armor, bunkers, and obstacles at long range.
M134D Minigun
- Weapon type: Rotary Machine Gun
- Primary function: Mounted heavy suppressive fire
- Who it is used by: Aviation and vehicle crews
- Why Marines prefer it: Incredible rate of fire
- Key advantages: Dominates battlespace from air and ground vehicles
The M134D’s extreme rate of fire makes it a Marine favorite for helicopter and vehicle-mounted suppression, delivering unmatched firepower during deployments.
MK153 Mod 2 SMAW
- Weapon type: Launcher
- Primary function: Updated anti-structure weapon
- Who it is used by: Combat engineers
- Why Marines prefer it: Improved optics and ergonomics
- Key advantages: Highly effective in urban deployment environments
The MK153 Mod 2 SMAW improves on earlier versions with better handling, modern optics, and increased reliability. Marines prefer it during urban and bunker‑breaching operations.