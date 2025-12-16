The Lethal Weapons Marines Actually Prefer on Deployment

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Marines deploy with a variety of weapons, but only a handful consistently earn their confidence in real-world conditions. From salty sea air aboard ship to sand-filled valleys in the Middle East, these systems have to work every single time. The weapons Marines actually prefer are the ones that prove reliable under stress, accurate when it matters, and durable enough to survive the toughest environments on Earth. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the weapons that Marines prefer on deployment.

To determine the weapons Marines actually prefer during deployment, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We included supplemental information regarding the weapon type, primary function, who it is used by and why it matters.

Here is a look at weapons Marines actually prefer during deployment:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

The Marine Corps operates in some of the harshest environments on Earth, and the weapons Marines actually prefer reveals far more than standard inventory lists ever do. These choices reflect what works after months of patrols, shipboard duties, jungle training, or combat deployments. By focusing on the weapons Marines trust, we gain some insight into the reliability, accuracy, ergonomics, and durability of these weapons under real pressure.

What Marines Trust When Lives Are on the Line

Public domain / wikimedia commons

Marines learn quickly which weapons they can rely on when conditions turn hostile. While the Corps issues a wide array of firearms, only a select few earn genuine trust during real deployments. These preferred systems prove themselves through consistency under fire, handling that feels natural, and reliability that never wavers when Marines need them most.

The Harsh Environments That Shape Weapon Choice

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

From saltwater spray aboard ship deployments to the fine dust of the Middle East and the jungle humidity of the Pacific, Marine weapons face some of the toughest environments on Earth. These conditions expose the weaknesses of lesser systems and highlight the weapons that remain dependable despite constant abuse. Deployment, more than testing, reveals what truly works.

Why Marines Gravitate Toward Certain Systems

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Accuracy, controllability, durability, and ease of maintenance play enormous roles in determining which weapons Marines genuinely prefer. Whether it’s an automatic rifle that stays on target or a launcher that works every time, Marines gravitate toward weapons that make their jobs easier and their missions safer. Experience, not theory, shapes these preferences.

The Difference Between Issued and Preferred

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Not every weapon in the armory earns admiration. Some systems are issued by requirement, while others gain a lasting reputation because Marines see them perform reliably in real combat scenarios. The distinction between what’s handed out and what’s truly appreciated often reveals the gap between procurement decisions and battlefield realities.

What This List Reveals About Modern Marine Warfare

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

The weapons Marines prefer tell a deeper story about current tactics, operational demands, and deployment environments. Their choices reflect lessons learned from years of combat, humanitarian missions, and maritime operations. Examining these preferences provides insight into how today’s Marine Corps fights — and the tools they trust to accomplish the mission.

M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Rifle

Rifle Primary function: Primary infantry rifle and automatic rifle replacement

Primary infantry rifle and automatic rifle replacement Who it is used by: Infantry riflemen and automatic riflemen

Infantry riflemen and automatic riflemen Why Marines prefer it: Exceptionally accurate and reliable, considered the best rifle in the Marine Corps

Exceptionally accurate and reliable, considered the best rifle in the Marine Corps Key advantages: Performs flawlessly in sand, mud, and rough environments with unmatched consistency

The M27 IAR is widely regarded as the most accurate and reliable service rifle Marines have ever fielded. It excels in harsh climates and allows infantry to engage precisely at distance while maintaining rapid-fire capability. Its durability, low recoil, and high hit probability make it the preferred weapon on deployment.

M4A1 Carbine

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Carbine

Carbine Primary function: Lightweight, fast-handling rifle

Lightweight, fast-handling rifle Who it is used by: All MOS roles, infantry and support

All MOS roles, infantry and support Why Marines prefer it: Light, modular, and easy to maintain

Light, modular, and easy to maintain Key advantages: Ideal for patrolling, vehicles, and urban operations

The M4A1 is favored for its lightweight design, modular attachments, and ease of maneuvering in tight environments. Marines appreciate its reliability and compatibility with optics, lasers, and suppressors. It remains a top choice for deployments requiring mobility and rapid engagement capability.

M16A4 Rifle

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Rifle

Rifle Primary function: Longer-range engagement rifle

Longer-range engagement rifle Who it is used by: Infantry riflemen

Infantry riflemen Why Marines prefer it: High accuracy and stability

High accuracy and stability Key advantages: Excellent for open terrain and defensive positions

The M16A4 provides superior stability and accuracy thanks to its longer barrel. Many Marines prefer it for engagements across open terrain or defensive operations. While heavier than the M4, its precision and recoil characteristics make it a trusted deployment weapon.

M38 Designated Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: DMR

DMR Primary function: Precision overwatch and mid-range engagements

Precision overwatch and mid-range engagements Who it is used by: Infantry DMRs

Infantry DMRs Why Marines prefer it: Enhanced accuracy over standard rifles

Enhanced accuracy over standard rifles Key advantages: Excels in urban and open desert environments

The M38 DMR is valued for its ability to deliver precise fire at extended ranges while still functioning as a lightweight rifle. Marines appreciate its accuracy, reliability, and the flexibility it provides squads during overwatch or counter-sniper operations.

MK12 SPR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: DMR

DMR Primary function: Special Purpose Rifle for precision fire

Special Purpose Rifle for precision fire Who it is used by: Recon, infantry marksmen

Recon, infantry marksmen Why Marines prefer it: Exceptional precision

Exceptional precision Key advantages: Great for Afghanistan-style long-range engagements

The MK12 SPR has a strong following among Marines who relied on its accuracy in long-range environments. Its match-grade barrel and controllability make it ideal for precision missions.

M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper/DMR

Sniper/DMR Primary function: Semi-automatic long-range system

Semi-automatic long-range system Who it is used by: Scout snipers and DMRs

Scout snipers and DMRs Why Marines prefer it: Reliable and accurate semi-auto capability

Reliable and accurate semi-auto capability Key advantages: Ideal for overwatch on deployments

The M110 SASS provides consistent precision with faster follow-up shots than bolt-action rifles. Marines trust it for overwatch, counter-sniper roles, and long-range engagements in rugged terrain.

M40A6 Sniper Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Primary function: Bolt-action precision rifle

Bolt-action precision rifle Who it is used by: Scout snipers

Scout snipers Why Marines prefer it: Exceptional precision and proven durability

Exceptional precision and proven durability Key advantages: Reliable in mountainous and cold environments

The M40A6 continues the Marine Corps sniper heritage with rugged reliability and precision. Its performance in extreme terrain makes it a preferred choice among Marine snipers.

M110K1 / HK417 Variant

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Rifle

Rifle Primary function: Compact 7.62mm rifle for precision and power

Compact 7.62mm rifle for precision and power Who it is used by: Recon and infantry leaders

Recon and infantry leaders Why Marines prefer it: Hard-hitting 7.62mm capability

Hard-hitting 7.62mm capability Key advantages: Excels in urban and mountainous terrain

Marines value this rifle for its blend of stopping power, accuracy, and maneuverability. It offers superior penetration and long-range performance when missions demand heavier calibers.

MK18 CQBR

romankosolapov / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: SBR

SBR Primary function: Close-quarters carbine

Close-quarters carbine Who it is used by: Recon, FAST, infantry urban ops

Recon, FAST, infantry urban ops Why Marines prefer it: Perfect for close-quarters combat

Perfect for close-quarters combat Key advantages: Ideal aboard ships and in tight urban spaces

The MK18 is favored for its compact size and rapid handling, making it ideal for shipboard security, urban raids, and vehicle operations. Marines appreciate its reliability in confined environments.

M1014 Benelli Shotgun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Shotgun

Shotgun Primary function: Breaching and close-quarters fighting

Breaching and close-quarters fighting Who it is used by: Infantry, FAST, MEU units

Infantry, FAST, MEU units Why Marines prefer it: Extremely reliable and fast cycling

Extremely reliable and fast cycling Key advantages: Performs consistently in maritime conditions

The M1014’s semi-automatic operation and rugged build make it perfect for breaching and CQB. Marines trust it for its durability and performance in wet and corrosive environments.

M249 SAW (Updated)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun Primary function: Provides suppressive fire

Provides suppressive fire Who it is used by: Infantry automatic riflemen

Infantry automatic riflemen Why Marines prefer it: Loved for its volume of fire

Loved for its volume of fire Key advantages: Effective for breaking enemy movement on deployment

The M249 SAW remains popular for its high rate of fire and ability to suppress enemy forces. Despite its weight, Marines appreciate its combat effectiveness, especially in open terrain firefights.

M27 as Automatic Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Automatic Rifle

Automatic Rifle Primary function: Rapid controlled automatic fire

Rapid controlled automatic fire Who it is used by: Infantry fire teams

Infantry fire teams Why Marines prefer it: More accurate than the SAW

More accurate than the SAW Key advantages: Reduces weight and increases mobility

Used as an automatic rifle, the M27 offers superior control, accuracy, and mobility. Marines prefer it for suppression missions where precision matters.

M240B/M240L

Weapon type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun Primary function: Medium machine gun for sustained fire

Medium machine gun for sustained fire Who it is used by: Weapons platoons, infantry squads

Weapons platoons, infantry squads Why Marines prefer it: Reliable and accurate over long distances

Reliable and accurate over long distances Key advantages: Excellent for overwatch and vehicle mounts

The M240 is praised for its durability, range, and accuracy. Marines rely on it for dominating terrain, providing cover, and delivering sustained firepower during extended missions.

M2HB .50 Cal

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Heavy Machine Gun

Heavy Machine Gun Primary function: Long-range heavy firepower

Long-range heavy firepower Who it is used by: Weapons company, vehicle and post security teams

Weapons company, vehicle and post security teams Why Marines prefer it: Unmatched stopping power

Unmatched stopping power Key advantages: Ideal for convoy and base defense

The M2 .50 cal is legendary for its raw destructive power. Marines respect its ability to penetrate vehicles, structures, and fortified positions, making it a top choice for mounted operations.

MK19 Grenade Launcher

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Grenade Machine Gun

Grenade Machine Gun Primary function: High-volume explosive fire

High-volume explosive fire Who it is used by: Convoy teams, weapons platoons

Convoy teams, weapons platoons Why Marines prefer it: Massive explosive effect

Massive explosive effect Key advantages: Extremely effective for convoy protection

The MK19 delivers rapid bursts of explosive fire, making it invaluable for route clearance and convoy security. Marines appreciate its ability to dominate threats at stand‑off range.

GAU-17/A Minigun

Weapon type: Rotary Machine Gun

Rotary Machine Gun Primary function: High-rate suppressive fire

High-rate suppressive fire Who it is used by: Aviation and vehicle crews

Aviation and vehicle crews Why Marines prefer it: Unmatched rate of fire

Unmatched rate of fire Key advantages: Ideal for vehicle and helicopter overwatch

The GAU-17/A minigun is admired for its overwhelming rate of fire and area suppression capability. It is a crew favorite due to its reliability and devastating firepower.

AT4

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Weapon type: Launcher

Launcher Primary function: Anti-armor and anti-fortification

Anti-armor and anti-fortification Who it is used by: Infantry

Infantry Why Marines prefer it: Simple, rugged, no-maintenance

Simple, rugged, no-maintenance Key advantages: Great for destroying enemy positions

Marines prefer the AT4 for its simplicity and instant readiness. It provides a powerful option for neutralizing bunkers, walls, and lightly armored vehicles.

M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Launcher

Launcher Primary function: Light anti-armor weapon

Light anti-armor weapon Who it is used by: Infantry and engineers

Infantry and engineers Why Marines prefer it: Lightweight and fast to deploy

Lightweight and fast to deploy Key advantages: Perfect for quick strikes and ambushes

The M72 LAW is praised for being lightweight, compact, and easy to use under stress. Marines rely on it for rapid engagements where mobility is essential.

SMAW Mk153

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Launcher

Launcher Primary function: Anti-armor and bunker-busting

Anti-armor and bunker-busting Who it is used by: Combat engineers

Combat engineers Why Marines prefer it: Highly effective against fortifications

Highly effective against fortifications Key advantages: Excellent for urban combat on deployment

The SMAW offers Marines precision anti-structure and anti-armor capability. Its effectiveness in urban combat makes it a favorite among combat engineers.

SMAW-D

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Launcher

Launcher Primary function: Single-use anti-fortification weapon

Single-use anti-fortification weapon Who it is used by: Infantry and engineers

Infantry and engineers Why Marines prefer it: Convenient and disposable

Convenient and disposable Key advantages: Perfect for rapid assaults

The SMAW-D provides a simple, lightweight solution for breaching walls and destroying fortified positions. Marines value its ease of carry and immediate usability.

M320 Grenade Launcher

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Primary function: Precision 40mm explosive delivery

Precision 40mm explosive delivery Who it is used by: Grenadiers

Grenadiers Why Marines prefer it: More ergonomic than the M203

More ergonomic than the M203 Key advantages: Accurate for both standalone and mounted use

The M320 is appreciated for its safety improvements, ergonomic design, and accuracy. Its versatility makes it the preferred 40mm launcher for deployed Marines.

M203 Grenade Launcher

Bulgac / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Primary function: Legacy 40mm grenade system

Legacy 40mm grenade system Who it is used by: Infantry squads

Infantry squads Why Marines prefer it: Simple and battle-proven

Simple and battle-proven Key advantages: Still preferred by those trained on it

The M203 remains respected for its simplicity and decades of proven combat effectiveness. Many Marines who trained extensively with it still favor its familiar handling.

M18 Modular Handgun System

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sidearm

Sidearm Primary function: Backup defensive weapon

Backup defensive weapon Who it is used by: All ranks issued sidearms

All ranks issued sidearms Why Marines prefer it: Reliable, optics-ready platform

Reliable, optics-ready platform Key advantages: Effective in confined environments

The M18 provides Marines with a modern, modular sidearm designed for reliability and adaptability. Its optics-ready slide and customizable grip make it an effective and trusted secondary weapon.

M9 Beretta

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Sidearm

Sidearm Primary function: Legacy Marine sidearm

Legacy Marine sidearm Who it is used by: Senior enlisted, officers, vehicle crews

Senior enlisted, officers, vehicle crews Why Marines prefer it: Smooth recoil and durable frame

Smooth recoil and durable frame Key advantages: Trusted by Marines who grew up on it

The M9 remains a sentimental and practical favorite among many Marines. Its smooth recoil, metal frame, and long service history contribute to its continued respect on deployment.

MK25 SIG P226

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sidearm

Sidearm Primary function: Maritime sidearm

Maritime sidearm Who it is used by: FAST and Recon units

FAST and Recon units Why Marines prefer it: Extremely reliable in saltwater environments

Extremely reliable in saltwater environments Key advantages: Ideal for ship security and maritime missions

The MK25 is valued for its corrosion resistance and excellent reliability in maritime conditions. FAST and Recon Marines trust it during shipboard and amphibious operations.

MP5-N

Heckler_&_Koch_MP5.jpg: Samuli Silvennoinenderivative work: Hic et nunc, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: SMG

SMG Primary function: Close-quarters and shipboard security

Close-quarters and shipboard security Who it is used by: FAST companies

FAST companies Why Marines prefer it: Low recoil and excellent control

Low recoil and excellent control Key advantages: Outstanding in tight quarters

The MP5‑N remains a preferred CQB weapon for FAST teams due to its controllability, compact size, and smooth recoil. It excels in shipboard and confined environments.

MP7

KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: PDW

PDW Primary function: Personal defense weapon for elite units

Personal defense weapon for elite units Who it is used by: Recon, FAST (limited issue)

Recon, FAST (limited issue) Why Marines prefer it: Very low recoil and high penetration

Very low recoil and high penetration Key advantages: Great for confined spaces

The MP7 offers Marines a lightweight, controllable platform with excellent armor penetration. Though limited in issue, Marines who use it appreciate its compact size and effectiveness in CQB.

Carl Gustaf M3A1

Jorchr / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Recoilless Rifle

Recoilless Rifle Primary function: Multi-role anti-armor and anti-personnel

Multi-role anti-armor and anti-personnel Who it is used by: Infantry and weapons platoons

Infantry and weapons platoons Why Marines prefer it: Versatile ammunition types

Versatile ammunition types Key advantages: Excellent for long-range anti-armor fire

The Carl Gustaf is admired for its versatility and power. Marines rely on its wide ammo selection for destroying armor, bunkers, and obstacles at long range.

M134D Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Rotary Machine Gun

Rotary Machine Gun Primary function: Mounted heavy suppressive fire

Mounted heavy suppressive fire Who it is used by: Aviation and vehicle crews

Aviation and vehicle crews Why Marines prefer it: Incredible rate of fire

Incredible rate of fire Key advantages: Dominates battlespace from air and ground vehicles

The M134D’s extreme rate of fire makes it a Marine favorite for helicopter and vehicle-mounted suppression, delivering unmatched firepower during deployments.

MK153 Mod 2 SMAW

АрміяInform / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Launcher

Launcher Primary function: Updated anti-structure weapon

Updated anti-structure weapon Who it is used by: Combat engineers

Combat engineers Why Marines prefer it: Improved optics and ergonomics

Improved optics and ergonomics Key advantages: Highly effective in urban deployment environments

The MK153 Mod 2 SMAW improves on earlier versions with better handling, modern optics, and increased reliability. Marines prefer it during urban and bunker‑breaching operations.