The Most Expensive Weapons That Failed Their First Real Test

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Modern military weapons often arrive with staggering price tags and even bigger promises. Billions of dollars, years of development, and cutting-edge technology are supposed to guarantee battlefield success. Yet history shows that cost alone doesn’t buy combat readiness. When these systems faced their first real deployment or combat test, many stumbled in highly visible ways.

Those early failures exposed gaps between design assumptions and real-world conditions, where reliability, training, and sustainment mattered more than specifications. In many cases, combat forced rapid redesigns, operational restrictions, or complete reevaluations of programs that once seemed untouchable. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the most expensive weapons debuts and failures.

To identify the most expensive weapon failures, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We included supplemental information regarding the weapon type, year introduced, estimated cost, and what went wrong with each weapon. Note that these weapons range from small arms all the way to advanced aircraft and naval vessels.

Here is a look at the most expensive weapon fails:

Why Are We Covering This?

sbayram / Getty Images

Weapons programs with massive price tags carry expectations that go far beyond technical performance. When billions of dollars are invested in a single system, early failures aren’t just operational problems instead they become strategic, political, and institutional ones. By focusing on early failures rather than long-term outcomes, the list highlights why first-use performance matters, how costly missteps shape future procurement decisions, and why even the most well-funded weapons must ultimately prove themselves under real-world conditions.

Cost Doesn’t Equal Combat Readiness

24/7 Wall St.

A massive price tag doesn’t guarantee a weapon will perform when it matters most. In many cases, the systems that cost the most are also the most complex, which means more things can break, more training is required, and more maintenance is needed just to keep them operational. Combat doesn’t care how much was spent, how ambitious the design was, or how impressive the marketing sounded. The first real test—deployment, sustained operations, or combat—often reveals whether the investment produced capability or just expensive fragility.

Why These Weapons Were So Expensive

24/7 Wall t.

The weapons on this list became expensive because they aimed to do more than their predecessors. Many were designed to be next-generation platforms that could replace multiple older systems, dominate new threat environments, or deliver capabilities that simply didn’t exist before. That ambition often required advanced materials, complex electronics, software-heavy integration, and cutting-edge manufacturing, all of which drive cost upward. In procurement, the biggest budgets usually follow the boldest promises—especially when strategic or political pressure demands rapid modernization.

The First Real Test

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

A weapon’s first real test isn’t a demonstration or a controlled exercise—it’s the moment it enters sustained operational use with real consequences. In that environment, readiness rates become visible, supply chains get stressed, and crews face conditions that no testing program can fully simulate. Systems that looked acceptable in development can struggle when they must perform every day, in harsh climates, under tight timelines, and with imperfect maintenance. For expensive programs, that first operational proving ground becomes a public referendum on whether the weapon is actually combat-ready.

When Failure Is Public and Costly

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

When an expensive weapon stumbles early, the consequences are immediate and often public. Restrictions get imposed, missions get narrowed, and emergency fixes become necessary just to keep the system usable. In some cases, programs are forced into redesigns that take years and cost billions more, while political pressure intensifies as scrutiny grows. Unlike cheaper equipment, high-cost failures can’t be dismissed as bad luck—they become symbols of institutional risk and procurement optimism colliding with reality.

30 Costly Weapons Put to the Test

edoug / Flickr

The list that follows highlights 30 of the most expensive military weapons and programs that failed or stumbled during their first real operational test. Spanning aircraft, ships, missile defense systems, armored vehicles, and ambitious modernization efforts, each entry carried enormous expectations—and then faced a harsh debut that forced restrictions, redesigns, or a complete rethink. Some eventually recovered and became capable platforms, while others never escaped the shadow of their early failures. All of them prove the same lesson: cost is not the same thing as readiness.

F-35 Lightning II

Weapon type: Fighter Aircraft

Fighter Aircraft Year introduced to service: 2015

2015 Estimated cost (unit or program): $80M+ per unit / $1.7T program

$80M+ per unit / $1.7T program Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Stealth, sensor fusion, multirole dominance

Stealth, sensor fusion, multirole dominance First real test / deployment: Early operational deployments

Early operational deployments What went wrong: Low readiness rates, software limits

Low readiness rates, software limits Immediate consequences: Restrictions and ongoing fixes

The F-35 entered service as the most expensive weapons program in history, promising unmatched stealth and sensor fusion. Early deployments revealed low readiness rates, immature software, and maintenance complexity. While the aircraft continues to improve, its first real test exposed the difficulty of turning revolutionary technology into reliable combat power.

F-111 Aardvark

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Weapon type: Strike Aircraft

Strike Aircraft Year introduced to service: 1967

1967 Estimated cost (unit or program): $15M per unit (1960s dollars)

$15M per unit (1960s dollars) Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: All-weather, deep-strike swing-wing bomber

All-weather, deep-strike swing-wing bomber First real test / deployment: Vietnam combat debut

Vietnam combat debut What went wrong: Structural failures and early losses

Structural failures and early losses Immediate consequences: Temporary withdrawal and redesign

The F-111 was billed as a technological leap forward, but its Vietnam debut was disastrous. Structural flaws caused crashes and combat losses, forcing the Air Force to pull the aircraft from combat until fixes were implemented.

B-1B Lancer

Weapon type: Strategic Bomber

Strategic Bomber Year introduced to service: 1986

1986 Estimated cost (unit or program): $283M per unit

$283M per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: High-speed, penetrating bomber

High-speed, penetrating bomber First real test / deployment: Early operational service

Early operational service What went wrong: Low readiness and mission restrictions

Low readiness and mission restrictions Immediate consequences: Delayed combat employment

The B-1B entered service with enormous cost and expectations but struggled with readiness and mission limitations. It took years before the aircraft became a reliable combat asset.

V-22 Osprey

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Weapon type: Tiltrotor Aircraft

Tiltrotor Aircraft Year introduced to service: 2007

2007 Estimated cost (unit or program): $72M per unit

$72M per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Vertical lift with airplane speed

Vertical lift with airplane speed First real test / deployment: Early operational use

Early operational use What went wrong: Crashes and reliability issues

Crashes and reliability issues Immediate consequences: Groundings and redesigns

The V-22 promised revolutionary mobility, but early operational use was marred by crashes and mechanical problems. Only extensive redesigns allowed it to mature into a viable platform.

A-400M Atlas

Mark Edmonds / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Transport Aircraft

Transport Aircraft Year introduced to service: 2013

2013 Estimated cost (unit or program): $170M+ per unit

$170M+ per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Strategic and tactical airlift in one

Strategic and tactical airlift in one First real test / deployment: Early deployments

Early deployments What went wrong: Engine and gearbox failures

Engine and gearbox failures Immediate consequences: Restricted missions and fixes

Europe’s most expensive airlifter struggled during its first deployments, exposing propulsion and readiness issues that limited its utility.

MiG-29 (export)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Weapon type: Fighter Aircraft

Fighter Aircraft Year introduced to service: 1983

1983 Estimated cost (unit or program): High-cost for Warsaw Pact allies

High-cost for Warsaw Pact allies Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: High maneuverability and advanced avionics

High maneuverability and advanced avionics First real test / deployment: First export combat use

First export combat use What went wrong: Poor sustainment and pilot training

Poor sustainment and pilot training Immediate consequences: Operational disappointment

The MiG-29 looked formidable on paper but underperformed in export combat use due to logistics and training shortcomings.

MiG-23

Weapon type: Fighter Aircraft

Fighter Aircraft Year introduced to service: 1970

1970 Estimated cost (unit or program): Very high unit cost

Very high unit cost Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Variable-geometry, high-speed interceptor

Variable-geometry, high-speed interceptor First real test / deployment: Middle East conflicts

Middle East conflicts What went wrong: Poor dogfighting performance

Poor dogfighting performance Immediate consequences: Phased out

The MiG-23 promised speed and flexibility, but combat revealed handling and effectiveness issues that undermined its value.

Eurofighter Typhoon

Weapon type: Fighter Aircraft

Fighter Aircraft Year introduced to service: 2003

2003 Estimated cost (unit or program): $100M+ per unit

$100M+ per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Next-gen European air dominance

Next-gen European air dominance First real test / deployment: Early ops

Early ops What went wrong: Limited early strike capability

Limited early strike capability Immediate consequences: Incremental upgrades

The Typhoon debuted as an extremely expensive fighter with limited initial combat capability, requiring upgrades to meet expectations.

Littoral Combat Ship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Warship

Warship Year introduced to service: 2008

2008 Estimated cost (unit or program): $500M+ per ship

$500M+ per ship Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Fast, modular littoral combat

Fast, modular littoral combat First real test / deployment: First deployments

First deployments What went wrong: Mechanical failures and mission shortfalls

Mechanical failures and mission shortfalls Immediate consequences: Program restructuring

The LCS entered service with a bold concept that failed to deliver in early operations, exposing reliability and survivability problems.

Zumwalt-class Destroyer

Weapon type: Warship

Warship Year introduced to service: 2016

2016 Estimated cost (unit or program): $4B+ per ship

$4B+ per ship Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Stealth destroyer with advanced guns

Stealth destroyer with advanced guns First real test / deployment: Initial service

Initial service What went wrong: Unusable main gun

Unusable main gun Immediate consequences: Mission redesign

The Zumwalt’s advanced gun system proved impractical, leaving the ship without its intended primary mission despite its enormous cost.

Type 45 Destroyer

HMS Dragon at Sunset by Defence Images / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Weapon type: Warship

Warship Year introduced to service: 2009

2009 Estimated cost (unit or program): $1.3B per ship

$1.3B per ship Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: World-class air defense

World-class air defense First real test / deployment: Early deployments

Early deployments What went wrong: Propulsion failures

Propulsion failures Immediate consequences: Major retrofit

Britain’s most advanced destroyer struggled with propulsion reliability, undermining early operational readiness.

USS Seawolf (SSN-21)

ooocha / Flickr

Weapon type: Attack Submarine

Attack Submarine Year introduced to service: 1997

1997 Estimated cost (unit or program): $3.4B per unit

$3.4B per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Ultimate Cold War submarine

Ultimate Cold War submarine First real test / deployment: Post–Cold War service

Post–Cold War service What went wrong: Excessive cost vs need

Excessive cost vs need Immediate consequences: Production curtailed

The Seawolf was technologically unmatched but strategically misaligned after the Cold War, limiting its deployment.

Bradley IFV

thenationalguard / Flickr

Weapon type: Infantry Fighting Vehicle

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Year introduced to service: 1981

1981 Estimated cost (unit or program): $3M+ per unit

$3M+ per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Highly advanced mechanized infantry

Highly advanced mechanized infantry First real test / deployment: Gulf War

Gulf War What went wrong: Survivability concerns

Survivability concerns Immediate consequences: Upgrades

The Bradley’s early combat use highlighted vulnerabilities that required extensive upgrades despite its high cost.

BMP-3

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Infantry Fighting Vehicle

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Year introduced to service: 1987

1987 Estimated cost (unit or program): Very high unit cost

Very high unit cost Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Heavy armament and speed

Heavy armament and speed First real test / deployment: Modern conflicts

Modern conflicts What went wrong: Crew vulnerability

Crew vulnerability Immediate consequences: Restricted use

The BMP-3’s impressive specs were undermined by survivability issues once deployed in combat.

Leclerc Tank

Weapon type: Main Battle Tank

Main Battle Tank Year introduced to service: 1992

1992 Estimated cost (unit or program): $10M+ per unit

$10M+ per unit Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: High-tech armored dominance

High-tech armored dominance First real test / deployment: Early service

Early service What went wrong: Logistical complexity

Logistical complexity Immediate consequences: Limited deployment

France’s Leclerc tank was expensive and technologically advanced but suffered readiness issues early on.

T-14 Armata

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Main Battle Tank

Main Battle Tank Year introduced to service: 2015

2015 Estimated cost (unit or program): Extremely high program cost

Extremely high program cost Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Next-generation armored warfare

Next-generation armored warfare First real test / deployment: Limited deployment

Limited deployment What went wrong: Unproven reliability

Unproven reliability Immediate consequences: Unclear future

The T-14 promised revolutionary protection but has yet to prove itself in real combat despite its cost.

M247 Sergeant York

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Air Defense System

Air Defense System Year introduced to service: 1984

1984 Estimated cost (unit or program): $1.8B program

$1.8B program Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Automated radar-guided defense

Automated radar-guided defense First real test / deployment: Testing/deployment

Testing/deployment What went wrong: Targeting failures

Targeting failures Immediate consequences: Canceled

The Sergeant York became a symbol of expensive failure after embarrassing test results led to cancellation.

Patriot Missile (early use)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Air Defense System

Air Defense System Year introduced to service: 1984

1984 Estimated cost (unit or program): $1B+ per battery

$1B+ per battery Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Advanced missile defense

Advanced missile defense First real test / deployment: Gulf War

Gulf War What went wrong: Questioned effectiveness

Questioned effectiveness Immediate consequences: Upgrades

Early Patriot performance raised concerns that forced improvements despite its massive investment.

Aegis Combat System

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Weapon type: Naval Combat System

Naval Combat System Year introduced to service: 1983

1983 Estimated cost (unit or program): Billions program-wide

Billions program-wide Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Integrated fleet defense

Integrated fleet defense First real test / deployment: Early deployments

Early deployments What went wrong: Integration complexity

Integration complexity Immediate consequences: Training upgrades

Aegis was revolutionary but required extensive refinement after early operational challenges.

XM29 OICW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Infantry Weapon

Infantry Weapon Year introduced to service: 2004

2004 Estimated cost (unit or program): $10B+ program

$10B+ program Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Revolutionary infantry firepower

Revolutionary infantry firepower First real test / deployment: Testing

Testing What went wrong: Excessive weight

Excessive weight Immediate consequences: Canceled

The XM29 promised to transform infantry combat but proved impractical once tested.

XM8 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Infantry Weapon

Infantry Weapon Year introduced to service: 2005

2005 Estimated cost (unit or program): $2M+ per rifle program

$2M+ per rifle program Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Lightweight modular rifle

Lightweight modular rifle First real test / deployment: Testing

Testing What went wrong: Questionable improvement

Questionable improvement Immediate consequences: Canceled

Despite high investment, the XM8 failed to justify replacement of existing rifles.

HK G11

Drake00 / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Infantry Weapon

Infantry Weapon Year introduced to service: 1990

1990 Estimated cost (unit or program): $2B+ program

$2B+ program Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Caseless ammo revolution

Caseless ammo revolution First real test / deployment: Trials

Trials What went wrong: Logistical impracticality

Logistical impracticality Immediate consequences: Canceled

The G11’s radical design collapsed under real-world sustainment concerns.

V-2 Rocket

Meinzahn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Weapon type: Ballistic Missile

Ballistic Missile Year introduced to service: 1944

1944 Estimated cost (unit or program): Extremely high wartime cost

Extremely high wartime cost Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Long-range strike weapon

Long-range strike weapon First real test / deployment: WWII combat

WWII combat What went wrong: Poor accuracy

Poor accuracy Immediate consequences: Abandoned

The V-2 was technologically revolutionary but militarily inefficient relative to cost.

Future Combat Systems

24/7 Wall St.

Weapon type: Modernization Program

Modernization Program Year introduced to service: 2009

2009 Estimated cost (unit or program): $160B program

$160B program Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Networked Army of the future

Networked Army of the future First real test / deployment: Early trials

Early trials What went wrong: Overcomplexity

Overcomplexity Immediate consequences: Canceled

FCS collapsed under its own ambition before proving combat value.

Zumwalt AGS Ammunition

usnavy / Flickr

Weapon type: Naval Weapon

Naval Weapon Year introduced to service: 2016

2016 Estimated cost (unit or program): $1M per round

$1M per round Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Advanced long-range gun

Advanced long-range gun First real test / deployment: Initial use

Initial use What went wrong: Unaffordable munitions

Unaffordable munitions Immediate consequences: Abandoned

The AGS ammunition cost rendered the weapon unusable despite its technological promise.

Freedom-class LCS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Warship

Warship Year introduced to service: 2008

2008 Estimated cost (unit or program): $500M+ per ship

$500M+ per ship Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Fast modular warship

Fast modular warship First real test / deployment: First deployments

First deployments What went wrong: Mechanical failures

Mechanical failures Immediate consequences: Early retirements

Early Freedom-class ships faced reliability issues that cut careers short.

Independence-class LCS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Warship

Warship Year introduced to service: 2010

2010 Estimated cost (unit or program): $600M+ per ship

$600M+ per ship Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Trimaran stealth design

Trimaran stealth design First real test / deployment: Early deployments

Early deployments What went wrong: Corrosion and cracks

Corrosion and cracks Immediate consequences: Repairs

The Independence-class revealed structural issues that contradicted its promise.

Star Wars SDI

3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Defense Program

Defense Program Year introduced to service: 1983

1983 Estimated cost (unit or program): Hundreds of billions

Hundreds of billions Why it was supposed to be revolutionary: Missile defense shield

Missile defense shield First real test / deployment: Early tests

Early tests What went wrong: Unworkable concepts

Unworkable concepts Immediate consequences: Scaled back

SDI absorbed massive funding but never delivered a workable defense system.