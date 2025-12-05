26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Every military has weapons that looked unbeatable in brochures but fell apart the moment they reached the field. These guns were hyped as cutting-edge, reliable, or downright revolutionary, until soldiers actually used them. From fragile rifles to jam-prone machine guns, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the firearms that never lived up to their reputations.

To identify the overhyped guns that soldiers actually hate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these weapons chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, manufacturer, and more.

Here is a look at the most overhyped guns that soldiers actually hate:

Why Are We Covering This?

Weapons that fail on the battlefield can reveal systemic problems in how militaries design, test, and adopt new equipment. When procurement decisions prioritize marketing claims, politics, or cost savings over frontline performance, the consequences fall on the soldiers who depend on these weapons to survive. Understanding these overhyped guns and the flaws behind them, shines a light on the gaps between expectation and reality, and why rigorous testing and honest feedback must guide every military acquisition.

The Myth vs. Reality of Military Firearms

Public domain / wikimedia commons

Modern militaries often roll out weapons marketed as revolutionary, reliable, or “battle-changing,” but real-world combat exposes the truth quickly. Soldiers on the ground learn which guns perform under pressure and which collapse under the weight of their own hype. This gap between expectation and battlefield reality is where the stories of the most overhyped weapons begin.

Why Overhyped Weapons Fail

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Many of the guns that earn glowing praise during development end up disappointing troops for familiar reasons: rushed procurement cycles, limited testing, fragile components, or designs shaped more by marketing than by battlefield practicality. When weapons don’t account for sand, mud, heat, cold, or sustained firing, failure isn’t just possible — it’s inevitable.

The Human Cost of Bad Weapons

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

When a rifle jams, a machine gun overheats, or a sidearm fails to fire, the consequences fall directly on the soldiers relying on them. Early M16 failures in Vietnam, unreliable coaxial guns in armored vehicles, and fragile pistols issued in the Pacific all show how defective weapons translate into real risk. Every malfunction has a human story attached to it.

From Iconic Names to Real Frustration

Guns & Ammo 4 by kcdsTM / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Some weapons on this list enjoy pop-culture fame or glowing reputations, while others were introduced with bold claims about modernization and performance. Yet many of these same guns became infamous among the troops forced to use them. The disconnect between public perception and frontline experience reveals how easily hype can overshadow harsh reality.

The Bigger Picture Behind Bad Guns

FISH&HUNT NOW s.r.o. / Wikimedia Commons

The weapons soldiers grow to hate aren’t just isolated failures — they highlight systemic problems in military procurement and testing. When decision-makers prioritize cost, politics, or marketing over durability and soldier feedback, the result is gear no one trusts. These firearms reflect a broader lesson: in war, every piece of equipment must prove itself where it matters most — in the hands of the people who rely on it.

Carcano M91

Type: Bolt-Action Rifle

Bolt-Action Rifle Year: 1891

1891 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Terni

Terni Claimed advantages: Cheap, easy to produce

Cheap, easy to produce Real world problems: Weak cartridge, awkward clip

Weak cartridge, awkward clip Theatres of war: WWI, WWII

WWI, WWII Outcome: Outclassed by peers

The Carcano M91 served for decades but was often criticized for its awkward clip system and weak ballistic performance. Variations in manufacturing quality further undermined accuracy, leaving troops underwhelmed compared to rival rifles.

Madsen LMG

Manxruler / Wikimedia Commons

Type: LMG

LMG Year: 1902

1902 Country of origin: Denmark

Denmark Manufacturer: Madsen

Madsen Claimed advantages: Portable automatic fire

Portable automatic fire Real world problems: Overly complex internal design

Overly complex internal design Theatres of war: Latin America, WWII

Latin America, WWII Outcome: Replaced gradually

The Madsen was groundbreaking early on, but its intricate internal mechanism required constant upkeep. Later users found it temperamental and fragile compared to newer, simpler machine guns.

M1903 Springfield (Low-Number)

simonov / Flickr

Type: Bolt-Action Rifle

Bolt-Action Rifle Year: 1903

1903 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Claimed advantages: Accurate and robust

Accurate and robust Real world problems: Heat-treatment flaws caused failures

Heat-treatment flaws caused failures Theatres of war: WWI

WWI Outcome: Recalled and corrected

Early M1903 Springfields were produced with improper heat treatment, causing dangerous receiver failures. Although later models were excellent rifles, the early production run damaged troop confidence and led to major recalls.

Chauchat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Year: 1915

1915 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Gladiator

Gladiator Claimed advantages: Low cost, portable automatic fire

Low cost, portable automatic fire Real world problems: Frequent jams, fragile magazine

Frequent jams, fragile magazine Theatres of war: World War I

World War I Outcome: Replaced after the war

The Chauchat was intended to give infantry automatic firepower at low cost. Instead, its flimsy magazines and poor manufacturing created constant stoppages. Soldiers despised how unreliable it was under trench conditions. Despite massive deployment, it became infamous as one of the worst machine guns ever issued.

Type 94 Nambu

Chris.w.braun / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Pistol

Pistol Year: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Nambu Arms

Nambu Arms Claimed advantages: Compact officer pistol

Compact officer pistol Real world problems: Accidental discharges, weak frame

Accidental discharges, weak frame Theatres of war: Pacific Theater

Pacific Theater Outcome: Regarded as failure

The Type 94 Nambu became notorious for its exposed sear, which could fire the weapon unintentionally. Combined with poor durability and low stopping power, it earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous pistols to its own operator.

MAS-36 (Late War)

joelogon / Joe Loong, cropped by user:Nemo5576 / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-Action Rifle

Bolt-Action Rifle Year: 1936

1936 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Saint-Étienne

Saint-Étienne Claimed advantages: Simple, rugged

Simple, rugged Real world problems: Rough machining in late-war models

Rough machining in late-war models Theatres of war: WWII

WWII Outcome: Replaced postwar

Late-war MAS‑36 rifles suffered from rushed machining, making actions rough and accuracy inconsistent. Though fundamentally durable, these flaws frustrated troops expecting a primary service rifle to perform with more refinement.

PPSh-41 (Chinese Copies)

Oktober64 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: SMG

SMG Year: 1940s

1940s Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Various

Various Claimed advantages: High ROF, simple design

High ROF, simple design Real world problems: Poor metallurgy, inconsistent reliability

Poor metallurgy, inconsistent reliability Theatres of war: Korean War

Korean War Outcome: Mixed reputation

Original Soviet PPSh‑41s were reliable, but many Chinese copies suffered from substandard materials and machining. Troops reported jams and rapid wear, diminishing the model’s battlefield reputation.

Reising M50

Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Year: 1941

1941 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: H&R

H&R Claimed advantages: Lightweight, cheaper than Thompson

Lightweight, cheaper than Thompson Real world problems: Jam-prone, complex disassembly

Jam-prone, complex disassembly Theatres of war: Pacific War

Pacific War Outcome: Pulled from frontline use

The Reising M50 looked like an economical SMG solution but failed in mud and sand. Its complicated takedown and fragile components frustrated Marines, who quickly abandoned it for sturdier alternatives.

Sten Mk II

Grzegorz Pietrzak (user Vindicator) / Wikimedia Commons

Type: SMG

SMG Year: 1941

1941 Country of origin: UK

UK Manufacturer: Enfield

Enfield Claimed advantages: Cheap, mass-producible

Cheap, mass-producible Real world problems: Accidental discharges, jamming

Accidental discharges, jamming Theatres of war: WWII Europe

WWII Europe Outcome: Used from necessity

The Sten Mk II was valued for low cost but plagued by accidental discharges and spotty reliability. Soldiers treated it as a weapon of last resort, reflecting the compromises of wartime mass production.

StG 44 (Late War)

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 1943

1943 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Haenel

Haenel Claimed advantages: First true assault rifle

First true assault rifle Real world problems: Late-war metallurgy failures

Late-war metallurgy failures Theatres of war: Eastern & Western Fronts

Eastern & Western Fronts Outcome: Limited by war production

The StG 44 was revolutionary, but late-war production shortcuts produced brittle parts and reduced reliability. Troops valued its firepower, but manufacturing inconsistencies and supply shortages limited its impact.

FN FAL (Tropics)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battle Rifle

Battle Rifle Year: 1954

1954 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: FN Herstal

FN Herstal Claimed advantages: Global standard, reliable

Global standard, reliable Real world problems: Jamming in heat/humidity

Jamming in heat/humidity Theatres of war: Africa, South America

Africa, South America Outcome: Mixed service longevity

The FN FAL performed well in Europe but faltered in tropical environments. Tight tolerances caused overheating and jamming, pushing many militaries to replace it with more forgiving AK-type rifles better suited to mud and humidity.

M60

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: GPMG

GPMG Year: 1957

1957 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Claimed advantages: High firepower, modern design

High firepower, modern design Real world problems: Overheating, weak parts, feed issues

Overheating, weak parts, feed issues Theatres of war: Vietnam War

Vietnam War Outcome: Replaced by M240

The M60 achieved pop‑culture fame, but gunners knew its flaws well. Parts stretched, barrels overheated, and feed systems failed under prolonged use. Although capable when functioning, it demanded constant maintenance. Eventually the more reliable M240 replaced it across U.S. forces.

M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battle Rifle

Battle Rifle Year: 1959

1959 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Claimed advantages: Accurate, powerful

Accurate, powerful Real world problems: Heavy, uncontrollable in full-auto

Heavy, uncontrollable in full-auto Theatres of war: Vietnam

Vietnam Outcome: Replaced by M16

The M14 was America’s last standard-issue battle rifle, but its weight, recoil, and jungle-unfriendly wood stock made it unpopular in Vietnam. Full-auto fire was nearly useless, and troops struggled to maintain it in humid conditions.

M73/M219

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Coaxial MG

Coaxial MG Year: 1960s

1960s Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: GM Hydramatic

GM Hydramatic Claimed advantages: High rate of fire

High rate of fire Real world problems: Chronic jamming, extraction failures

Chronic jamming, extraction failures Theatres of war: Vietnam, Cold War

Vietnam, Cold War Outcome: Replaced by M240C

Tank crews hated the M73/M219 for its constant stoppages and maintenance burden. Intended as a robust coaxial gun, it instead became known as one of the least reliable weapons ever fitted to U.S. armored vehicles.

M16A1

kidsada Manchinda / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 1967

1967 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: Colt

Colt Claimed advantages: Lightweight, accurate, low recoil

Lightweight, accurate, low recoil Real world problems: Jamming, fouling, poor early ammo

Jamming, fouling, poor early ammo Theatres of war: Vietnam War

Vietnam War Outcome: Improved in later variants

The M16A1 entered Vietnam with huge promises, but poor ammunition and inadequate cleaning kits led to rampant jamming. Troops found themselves stuck with a rifle that failed at critical moments, damaging confidence in its design. Although later fixes made the rifle reliable, its early failures became a cautionary tale of rushed adoption.

MP5SD (Desert Use)

Vudhikrai Sovannakran / iStock via Getty Images

Type: SMG

SMG Year: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Claimed advantages: Silent, elite-tier weapon

Silent, elite-tier weapon Real world problems: Sand sensitivity, limited range

Sand sensitivity, limited range Theatres of war: Middle East

Middle East Outcome: Replaced by carbines

The MP5SD excelled in close-quarters stealth roles, but desert troops found it unreliable in sand and ineffective at outdoor ranges. As warfare shifted toward carbine dominance, the SD variant faded from frontline use.

AK-74 (Early Issues)

Сергей Сандалов / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 1974

1974 Country of origin: USSR

USSR Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Claimed advantages: Low recoil, improved accuracy

Low recoil, improved accuracy Real world problems: Corrosive ammo, brittle magazines

Corrosive ammo, brittle magazines Theatres of war: Afghanistan

Afghanistan Outcome: Improved with later production

The AK‑74 improved on the AKM, but early batches of corrosive ammunition caused severe barrel pitting. Troops also reported brittle magazines in freezing conditions. These initial problems faded after manufacturing updates.

Steyr AUG A1

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bullpup Rifle

Bullpup Rifle Year: 1977

1977 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr Mannlicher

Steyr Mannlicher Claimed advantages: Futuristic, modular, compact

Futuristic, modular, compact Real world problems: Fragile magazines, mushy trigger

Fragile magazines, mushy trigger Theatres of war: Global use

Global use Outcome: Mixed frontline reputation

The AUG sold militaries on compact firepower, but troops often complained about its soft trigger, fragile magazines, and specialized maintenance needs. While still admired in some circles, others found it unwieldy and unreliable in harsh environments.

FAMAS F1

Type: Bullpup Rifle

Bullpup Rifle Year: 1978

1978 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: MAS

MAS Claimed advantages: High rate of fire, compact

High rate of fire, compact Real world problems: Ammo incompatibility, fragile parts

Ammo incompatibility, fragile parts Theatres of war: International deployments

International deployments Outcome: Replaced by HK416

The FAMAS F1 handled well and fired rapidly, but its dependence on special French ammo created reliability issues abroad. As ammo supply dwindled and parts aged, troops increasingly struggled with failures, prompting France to replace it with the HK416.

L85A1

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bullpup Rifle

Bullpup Rifle Year: 1985

1985 Country of origin: UK

UK Manufacturer: RSAF Enfield

RSAF Enfield Claimed advantages: Compact, accurate, modern

Compact, accurate, modern Real world problems: Unreliable in sand, fragile parts

Unreliable in sand, fragile parts Theatres of war: Gulf War, Afghanistan

Gulf War, Afghanistan Outcome: Rebuilt into A2/A3

Britain’s L85A1 looked futuristic on paper but performed poorly in harsh conditions. Sand caused constant jamming, while fragile parts broke under normal use. Troops distrusted the weapon until a major redesign corrected many issues. Its troubled debut remains a major procurement embarrassment.

M9 Beretta

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Pistol

Pistol Year: 1985

1985 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Claimed advantages: High capacity, NATO standard

High capacity, NATO standard Real world problems: Slide failures, weak recoil spring

Slide failures, weak recoil spring Theatres of war: Iraq, Afghanistan

Iraq, Afghanistan Outcome: Replaced by SIG M17

The M9 promised capacity and smooth handling, but troops disliked its bulk, variable reliability, and weak stopping power. Sand exposure worsened its performance in Iraq and Afghanistan. After decades of mixed reputation, the U.S. replaced it with the SIG M17.

SIG 550 (Early Export)

Alpha2412 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 1986

1986 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG

SIG Claimed advantages: Precision machining, accuracy

Precision machining, accuracy Real world problems: Heavy, sensitive to dirt

Heavy, sensitive to dirt Theatres of war: Global use

Global use Outcome: Selective adoption

The SIG 550 won praise from marksmen but proved too heavy and maintenance-sensitive for many armies. Its exceptional accuracy came at the cost of field practicality, limiting its mass adoption.

SA80 LSW

Graeme Main / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Support Weapon

Support Weapon Year: 1989

1989 Country of origin: UK

UK Manufacturer: Royal Ordnance

Royal Ordnance Claimed advantages: Accurate, long barrel

Accurate, long barrel Real world problems: Poor sustained fire, reliability issues

Poor sustained fire, reliability issues Theatres of war: Bosnia, Iraq

Bosnia, Iraq Outcome: Relegated to niche use

The SA80 LSW promised automatic support fire but lacked the durability and reliability needed for the role. Shared flaws with the L85A1 rifle and weak sustained-fire performance led troops to favor true machine guns for squad support.

G36

DomoK / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 1997

1997 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Claimed advantages: Accurate, lightweight, modular

Accurate, lightweight, modular Real world problems: Heat-related accuracy loss

Heat-related accuracy loss Theatres of war: Afghanistan

Afghanistan Outcome: Phased out in Germany

Germany’s G36 was praised early on, but combat in Afghanistan revealed severe accuracy loss when the rifle heated up. The polymer-heavy design couldn’t maintain zero under sustained fire. Once exposed publicly, pressure built to replace it with a more durable platform.

AN-94

Mike1979 Russia / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 1997

1997 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Claimed advantages: Hyper-burst accuracy

Hyper-burst accuracy Real world problems: Extremely complex, fragile parts

Extremely complex, fragile parts Theatres of war: Chechnya

Chechnya Outcome: Limited adoption

The AN‑94’s ingenious recoil system produced impressive first-shot bursts, but the design was too delicate and complicated for real combat conditions. Russian troops disliked its maintenance demands, restricting it to niche units.

XM8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year: 2003

2003 Country of origin: USA

USA Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Claimed advantages: Future modular rifle

Future modular rifle Real world problems: Melting handguards, procurement issues

Melting handguards, procurement issues Theatres of war: U.S. Trials

U.S. Trials Outcome: Cancelled

The XM8 was marketed as a next-gen rifle offering unmatched reliability. Testing exposed melting furniture and questionable durability, while political disputes killed momentum. Despite promising ergonomics, it never progressed past prototypes.