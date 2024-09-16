News

This Country Made It's Whole Population Younger Overnight

Korea, South | Seoul City skyline and downtown and skyscraper at night is The best view and beautiful of South Korea at Namhansanseong mountain.
aomam / iStock via Getty Images
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

In 2023, South Korea implemented a huge reform in its “age system,” aligning its traditional age calculation with more international, modern standards. 

This change had a huge cultural impact, as age is a very big deal in South Korean society. It influences social interaction and respect, for instance. 

But how exactly did the traditional age calculation work? And why did South Korea decide to change to the international system? 

We’ll cover this below:

Why We’re Covering This

Seoul City skyline and downtown and skyscraper at night is The best view and beautiful of South Korea at Namhansanseong mountain.
PKphotograph / Shutterstock.com
South Korea is a big economic center that we keep an eye on.

Korea has a unique cultural system of birthdays that has recently “officially” changed. Since we cover global events, this huge cultural change came to our attention. 

We’ve also covered other topics surrounding South Korea, such as its low birthrate

Traditional Age Calculation in South Korea

Young woman with a cute baby girl in baby stroller at the autumn park
BGStock72 / Shutterstock.com
In the South Korean system, a 2-day-old baby could be 2 years old.

Traditionally, South Koreans have a unique method to calculate age. A person was considered one year old on the day they were born. Then, an additional year was added every New Year’s Day, regardless of the actual birthday. 

The Western Age System

RuthBlack / iStock via Getty Images
Most of us are familiar with Western birthday traditions.

The Western system counts age based on an individual’s specific birthdate. Each birthday marks the completion of another year. 

Celebrating New Year’s Day as a Group Birthday

Birthday cake or funfetti pound cake with sprinkles and frosting sliced ready to eat
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock.com
Traditions in South Korea aren’t expected to change overnight.

In South Korea, New Year’s Day is basically a giant group birthday, as everyone “ages up” at the same time.

The Importance of Age in South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage).
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
Age is a big deal in South Korea, especially when it comes to military service.

Age is deeply embedded in South Korean social structures. From how one addresses elders to forming relationships, age dictates respect, responsibility, and hierarchy.

Changing their aging system led to a big shift in these standards overnight.

The Reform: Aligning with Global Standards

Senator+Jon+Ossoff+of+Georgia | U.S. Senator for Georgia Jon Ossoff met with Soldiers in South Korea 2023 02
U.S. Senator for Georgia Jon Ossoff met with Soldiers in South Korea 2023 02 by UNC - CFC - USFK / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Korea decided to change it’s birthday traditions to make international relations easier.

South Korea decided to adopt the international age system in 2023. This move was made to reduce confusion in international contexts. 

Challenges of the Old System

Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive workers | An assistant schedules a meeting on the phone at modern office.
dusanpetkovic / iStock via Getty Images
Legal documents are particularly challenging when two age systems collide.

The older, traditional system had some challenges, especially as the Western system started gaining popularity too. It caused problems, particularly in legal and medical situations. 

Impact of the Age Reform on Society

Tick mark outweighs cross mark on and imbalanced seesaw. Concept of positive evaluation in decision making, approval or voting.
Cagkan Sayin / Shutterstock.com
The voting system has been impacted substantially due to this age calculation change.

The age reform impacted how South Koreans approached birthday celebrations and legal ages for voting or drinking. Adjusting to a Western approach required a change in mindset, but it also brought the country more in line with international standards. 

Emotional Significance of Birthdays

Delicious vanilla cupcakes with cream cheese and sugar candy on a gray background. Dessert for birthday. selective focus, copy space
irina2511 / Shutterstock.com
Those in South Korea don’t necessarily celebrate Western-style birthdays.

South Koreans do not necessarily impart the same emotional significant to birthdays that those in the Western world do. Therefore, traditions surrounding birthdays likely won’t change overnight. 

Why Differing Age Systems Cause Problems

bravo1954 / Getty Images
When you’re technically two different ages, things can get complicated.

When South Koreans were not lined up with the rest of the world, it could lead to confusion in international interactions. For example, determining legal ages for contracts or even education enrollment becomes complicated when age systems don’t align. 

A Step Towards Global Synchronization

Marketing automation concept. Global business. Automation software technology process system for business development. Digital marketing, online business, CRM Customer relationship management
TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com
Globalism is the driving force behind South Korea’s shift.

South Korea’s reform signals a move towards global synchronization. As the world becomes more globally interconnected, having this standardized age system helps simplify things a bit!

