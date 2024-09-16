This Country Made It's Whole Population Younger Overnight aomam / iStock via Getty Images

In 2023, South Korea implemented a huge reform in its “age system,” aligning its traditional age calculation with more international, modern standards.

This change had a huge cultural impact, as age is a very big deal in South Korean society. It influences social interaction and respect, for instance.

But how exactly did the traditional age calculation work? And why did South Korea decide to change to the international system?

We’ll cover this below:

Traditional Age Calculation in South Korea

Traditionally, South Koreans have a unique method to calculate age. A person was considered one year old on the day they were born. Then, an additional year was added every New Year’s Day, regardless of the actual birthday.

The Western Age System

The Western system counts age based on an individual’s specific birthdate. Each birthday marks the completion of another year.

Celebrating New Year’s Day as a Group Birthday

In South Korea, New Year’s Day is basically a giant group birthday, as everyone “ages up” at the same time.

The Importance of Age in South Korea

Age is deeply embedded in South Korean social structures. From how one addresses elders to forming relationships, age dictates respect, responsibility, and hierarchy.

Changing their aging system led to a big shift in these standards overnight.

The Reform: Aligning with Global Standards

South Korea decided to adopt the international age system in 2023. This move was made to reduce confusion in international contexts.

Challenges of the Old System

The older, traditional system had some challenges, especially as the Western system started gaining popularity too. It caused problems, particularly in legal and medical situations.

Impact of the Age Reform on Society

The age reform impacted how South Koreans approached birthday celebrations and legal ages for voting or drinking. Adjusting to a Western approach required a change in mindset, but it also brought the country more in line with international standards.

Emotional Significance of Birthdays

South Koreans do not necessarily impart the same emotional significant to birthdays that those in the Western world do. Therefore, traditions surrounding birthdays likely won’t change overnight.

Why Differing Age Systems Cause Problems

When South Koreans were not lined up with the rest of the world, it could lead to confusion in international interactions. For example, determining legal ages for contracts or even education enrollment becomes complicated when age systems don’t align.

A Step Towards Global Synchronization

South Korea’s reform signals a move towards global synchronization. As the world becomes more globally interconnected, having this standardized age system helps simplify things a bit!