Dave Ramsey Has Some Important Advice for Millennials

Famous author and radio personality Dave Ramsey provides professional financial advice to individuals of all ages. On his podcast, The Ramsey Show, Ramsey speaks about ways to empower yourself and your wealth.

We’ve already discussed the Dave Ramsey quotes every 20-year-old needs to hear, but what about 30-year-olds and the Millennial generation? If you’re in your 30s and navigating the many changes that occur during these instrumental years, it can help to have a sense of direction from someone who’s “been there, done that.” Here are 11 Dave Ramsey quotes every 30-year-old needs to hear.

1. “Those who don’t manage their money will always work for those who do.”

As you get into your 30s, begin considering how you can better manage your money so that it will benefit you in the future. This is a great time to build security and stability for an enriching and sustainable lifestyle. If you can learn how to manage your own money properly, you won’t have to continuously work for others, contributing more to their success than your own. You can become your own boss and not have to respond to anyone in power.

2. “If you help enough people, you don’t have to worry about money.

Life is often about offering assistance to those in need. When you are selfless in your intentions and actions, you will naturally call forward the things that you need. Fulfillment comes through helping others, as well as positioning yourself for abundance. Not only that, but this will come back full circle. In other words, the help that you receive from others should be given to others; and the health that you give to others will eventually come back to you. The more connections you make and networking opportunities you take advantage of, the more financial stability you will come across.

3. “Change is painful. Few people have the courage to seek out change. Most people won’t change until the pain of where they are exceeds the pain of change.”

Source : Dave Ramsey, The Total Money Makeover: Classic Edition: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

Change can feel painful — especially when we are attached to old ways or situations. However, when we reach our 30s, it’s time to take a good look at what used to work but is no longer serving us. In order to seek change, you must be willing to rise above the fear and the pain that come with moving forward. Don’t wait until it’s excruciating to be where you are before you decide to make a change. Instead, embrace new paths as they open up to you, and don’t resist the natural flow of your life and your career.

4. “A budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.”

It is a great idea to have a budget in your 30s. Oftentimes in our 20s, we are working to get out of debt while also often throwing away money for experiences. However, once you reach a more stable time in your life, you might benefit from creating a more rigid budget for yourself and your potential family. A budget can help you delegate where your money is going while still allowing you to spend freely in some areas. It doesn’t have to be a strict regimen that will prevent you from purchasing new things or treating yourself to adventures. Instead, it actually empowers you to spend money in ways that are more meaningful to you without causing unnecessary stress.

5. “Work is doing it. Discipline is doing it every day. Diligence is doing it well every day.”

Hard work and discipline are not enough to succeed in life. While they will get you closer to your long-term goals, true diligence is the only way to fully embrace the path that you’re on. Diligence means you are working hard, working consistently, and working earnestly. If you are not diligent in your efforts, you can easily cut corners and sabotage any chance of success.

6. “You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.”

Many people treat their financial burdens with avoidance. Rather than creating a budget or working to pay off their debt, they simply ignore the problem and hope it will eventually go away as they continue to hustle. However, if you are not taking control of your money right now, this issue will persist and eventually control your life. It’s never too late to gain power over your financial health.

7. “You must walk to the beat of a different drummer. The same beat that the wealthy hear. If the beat sounds normal, evacuate the dance floor immediately! The goal is to not be normal, because as my radio listeners know, normal is broke.”

Once you’re in your 30s, you might feel more willing to embrace your authentic self. In other words, unlike in our 20s, we often feel more confident in who we are and less afraid to forge our own paths — even if it’s alone. In fact, it’s often not a good idea to simply follow the crowd and do what everyone else is doing. As Dave Ramsey says, normal is not necessarily a good thing. All you can do is focus on your own life and listen to your own intuition when it comes to reaching your dreams and financial abundance.

8. “For your own good, for the good of your family and your future, grow a backbone. When something is wrong, stand up and say it is wrong, and don’t back down.”

By the time you reach your 30s, you should have a pretty strong backbone, meaning you are willing to fight for what you believe and will not settle for poor treatment — whether in the workplace or in your personal life. In what ways do you feel like you are accepting something that is unfulfilling or even unhealthy for you or your family at this time? Find your voice and be willing to speak up when something is wrong.

9. “Children are sponges—they are going to absorb whatever is around them, so we need to be intentional about what surrounds them.”

While not everyone wants to start a family, many people who do choose that path tend to settle down in their 30s. If you have kids or are considering having children, keep in mind that they are sponges. In other words, they will pick up on what the people around them are saying and doing. As parents, it’s crucial to be intentional with who you allow in your children’s lives. Of course, some things are out of your control, but so long as you are aware of what your children are learning from others and have deep constructive conversations with them, you will be on the right track.

10. “Money is not good or evil. It has no morals or intentions on its own. Money reflects the character of the user.”

Many people view money as the root of all evil while others claim it makes the world go around. Both of the sentiments can be true. If you choose to be responsible with your money, then it will benefit you in more ways than one. However, if you abuse money or use it with materialistic or negative intentions, it likely won’t provide you with the stability and security that you are seeking.

11. “Nothing happens without focus. Don’t try to do everything at once. Take it one step at a time.”

When you reach your 30s, you might feel like you play a thousand different roles in your life. However, it’s important to refine your focus and take everything one step at a time. You don’t need to solve everything today, and you don’t need to jump ahead to the outcome right now. The more intentional you are with your actions, the quicker you will get to your goals.

