10 Dave Ramsey Quotes About Shopping That Are Perfect William Perugini / Shutterstock.com

Dave Ramsey is well-known for his exceptional financial advice. As the host of The Ramsey Show, he provides insights on investing, saving, and better managing your money. Furthermore, he speaks to a diverse audience, from young college graduates just getting started to older parents looking to retire. (If you’re part of the former group, check out these Dave Ramsey quotes every 20-year-old needs to hear.)

Everyone knows that to reach a state of financial security and abundance, you must first practice discipline when it comes to shopping. If you’re looking to improve your spending habits, here are 10 Dave Ramsey quotes about shopping to inspire you.

1. “When shopping, ask yourself… ‘Do I actually want this, or do I just want people to see that I have this?’”

Source: Ivan Kruk / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey, X

Takeaway: Shop With Intention

Source: Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock.com

Oftentimes, we spend our money on things we know will impress other people. For example, perhaps we indulge in designer accessories, luxury clothing items, expensive cars, or other items we believe will boost our status. However, when you’re so focused on how others are perceiving you, you might risk tossing away your money just to appear a certain way.

While this is a common habit many of us have, it can also be a detrimental one. You don’t want to look back one day and think about all the money you wasted just to impress others. Save your money or only spend it on experiences and items that truly fill your soul.

2. “Measure your wealth not by the things you have, but by the things for which you would not take money.”

Source: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey, Financial Peace Revisited: New Chapters on Marriage, Singles, Kids and Families

Takeaway: Invest in What Truly Matters

Source: DimaBerlin / Shutterstock.com

Similar to the takeaway above, this Dave Ramsey quote reminds us that true wealth is not measured by the items you have. Rather, authentic wealth translates to emotional fulfillment. This might look like having a loving family, a roof over your head, nourishing meals, enriching experiences, and other things that you wouldn’t trade for any amount of money. Instead of focusing so heavily on meaningless items that you will one day outgrow (whether physically or emotionally), pour your energy into the things that matter most.

3. “Act your wage.”

Source: ElenaR / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey

Takeaway: Don’t Spend More Than You Earn

Source: Da Antipina / Shutterstock.com

This Dave Ramsey quote, and some of the others on this list, might seem a little privileged. However, the takeaway is to prioritize products and services that are necessary over those that are not. In other words, don’t put yourself in debt just to acquire the latest and greatest items.

If you spend more than you earn, you will dig yourself into a deeper financial hole. That doesn’t mean you don’t deserve the high-quality items you desire. Instead, determine what you must do to get to the financial position you’d like to be in — even if that takes more time than you’d like. Spending money you don’t have will only stifle your ability to call in abundance.

4. “A budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.”

Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey

Takeaway: Create a Budget

Source: Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com

Many of us excessively shop and toss around our money without truly considering where it’s going. If you don’t have a budget, you run the risk of overindulging and depleting yourself of the necessary finances to support your lifestyle. With a budget, you will prioritize your stability while still allowing yourself to invest in the experiences and items that mean the most to you. For example, rather than throwing away money by ordering takeout multiple nights per week, perhaps you can budget for one luxurious meal out and set aside that extra cash for a trip you’ve been dying to take. The right budget won’t necessarily limit you. Rather, it will help you focus your money on the things you desire most.

5. “It is human nature to want it and want it now; it is also a sign of immaturity. Being willing to delay pleasure for a greater result is a sign of maturity.”

Source: PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey, The Total Money Makeover: Classic Edition: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

Takeaway: Put Off Expensive Purchases Until You’re Ready

Source: pathdoc / Shutterstock.com

When we truly desire something, many of us will do whatever it takes to purchase it in a timely manner. However, there are times when we must practice patience, especially when it comes to making a major purchase. If you are willing to wait for your desires to manifest when the time is right (or when your budget allows for it), you will feel much more confident and secure in your purchase because you’re actually able to support it. Additionally, the more we delay an unnecessary purchase, the more we realize we might not actually want or need it as badly as we thought.

6. “Winning at money is 80 percent behavior and 20 percent head knowledge. What to do isn’t the problem; doing it is. Most of us know what to do, but we just don’t do it.”

Source: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey, The Total Money Makeover: Classic Edition: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

Takeaway: Practice Discipline With Your Money

Source: Fauzi Muda / Shutterstock.com

Most of us know that to reach a place of financial security or abundance, we must practice discipline when it comes to our shopping habits. However, many of us also don’t want to acknowledge this. Those who prioritize healthy spending within limits will inevitably have more success with money as they move forward. How you treat your money will impact how it treats you in return. In other words, establish a healthy relationship with your finances.

7. “The typical millionaire lives in a middle-class home, drives a two-year-old or older paid-for car, and buys blue jeans at Wal-Mart.”

Source: lolostock / iStock via Getty Images

Source : Dave Ramsey, The Total Money Makeover: Classic Edition: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

Takeaway: Embrace a Modest Lifestyle

Source: lovelyday12 / Shutterstock.com

Those who are actually well off financially are usually the same people who spend their money modestly. For example, as noted above, many people will attempt to show off their financial abundance by buying flashy items, boasting about luxurious trips, etc. However, those who cultivate lasting financial success are typically the ones who lead “normal” lives. These individuals prioritize what truly matters, such as health, family, love, and passion.

8. “If you will live like no one else today, later you can live like no one else.”

Source: ntkris / Shutterstock.com

Source : Dave Ramsey

Takeaway: Make Necessary Sacrifices

Source: KieferPix / Shutterstock.com

Don’t worry about what the other people around you are doing. If you’re willing to live in the here and now and focus on your own journey, you will find more success than you ever imagined was possible. However, that might also mean you have to live more modestly than those around you, shopping less frequently. In time, this will pay off, and you’ll likely notice that you will surpass those who live above their means. Stay in your own lane and focus on your end goal. Don’t get distracted by others’ successes or gains.

9. “Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.”

Source: TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com

Source: Dave Ramsey

Takeaway: If Possible, Live Below Your Means

Source: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

As mentioned above, leading a modest lifestyle will ultimately benefit your finances more than any other habit. Living below your means frees up extra money to invest and save, which will pay off (literally) in the long run. Practice patience as you work toward your financial goals. Rather than accumulating unnecessary “stuff,” spend your money on something more meaningful, like investments with high success rates.

10. “We buy things we don’t need with money we don’t have to impress people we don’t like. Let’s quit that.”

Source: Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Source: Dave Ramsey, The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

Takeaway: Spend Money For Yourself, Not Others

Source: insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

If you live your life to impress other people, you will always invest in the wrong things. Both energetically and financially, giving your power away for the sake of other people will only stunt your growth. The more you focus on yourself and what you truly want to accomplish, the more you will attract necessary opportunities, including financial abundance. Don’t shop for the latest trends just to keep up with societal pressures.

Why We Are Covering Dave Ramsey’s Take on Shopping

Source: Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

Dave Ramsey provides high-quality financial advice to his audience. As the host of The Ramsey Show and author of several books, including including The New York Times bestseller The Total Money Makeover, Ramsey sheds light on important insights to help individuals take charge of their wealth.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Start Here Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.