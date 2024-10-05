I'm 44 with $2 million saved for retirement but I still feel way behind - is it too late to switch careers? Canva | Syda Productions and Bulat Silvia from Getty Images Pro

One of the big problems with financial security is that it’s often hard to tell when you’ve made it, especially if you compare your progress to others. In one Reddit post I recently came across, the user was sharing their concerns over feeling behind on their financial journey, particularly when it came to retirement.

At 44 years old, with a combined income of $620,000 and a net worth of $2.1 million, this couple finds themselves in a challenging situation. With high living expenses and a significant mortgage, they questions whether a career change made the most sense to meet their goal of $8 million by retirement.

I’ll unpack their situation and provide insights that can help others facing similar situations. This is not financial advice, just my opinion.

Evaluate Your Current Situation

Before you make any financial decision, it’s important to take a careful look at your financial situation. With a net worth of $2.1 million and a combined income of $620,000, the poster is already in a solid position. However, the monthly expenses of $17,000 and a $1.15 million mortgage can seem overwhelming.

I’d recommend beginning by looking closely at your expenses and identifying areas where you could potentially cut back. 17K is a lot of money to be spending every month, even if you live in a high-cost area. See if there is anywhere you can free up additional money that can be funneled into retirement.

Often, it’s the spending aspect you need to focus on, not just the income aspect.

Consider Career Options

If the poster is set on their retirement goal of $8 million, it may be worth exploring career changes or advancements that might bring in more income. However, it’s important not to get set on thinking the grass is always greener on the other side. There is a good chance a career change wouldn’t actually bring in the substantial increase you’re expecting.

Investing in your skills and seeking higher-paying opportunities is always beneficial, but jumping into the career market can be stressful, especially in the current job market.

Furthermore, it’s essential that any job shifts also align with your personality and preferences to avoid burnout.

Reassess Retirement Goals

Achieving an $8 million retirement fund is rather ambitious (though not impossible). If a career shift or spending changes aren’t possible, you may need to adjust your goals or timelines. It’s possible to live a comfortable retirement without reaching $8 million.

Maximizing your contributions to your 401(k) and other investment accounts can help you live a comfortable retirement without necessarily reaching $8 million. I’ve discussed 401(k)s, backdoor Roth IRAs, and other investment vehicles for those interested in learning more.

