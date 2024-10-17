5 Myths About Life Insurance You Need to Stop Believing Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Nobody wants to think about their death. But you would want your loved ones to be taken care of when you’re gone. Life insurance can help give you this peace of mind.

However, there are plenty of myths and misconceptions about life insurance that have been floating around since these insurance policies have existed.

So let’s clear up the air.

Life insurance provides your beneficiaries with a monetary benefit when you pass away.

Many people overestimate the cost of life insurance several times over.

The younger and healthier you are, the cheaper life insurance can be.

1. Life insurance is too expensive

Many people are misled when it comes to the overall price of life insurance. In fact, more than half of Americans overestimate the costs of life insurance by as much as three times, according to a recent study by the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA). And this misconception is especially prevalent among younger generations. Forty-six percent of millennials overestimate it by six times at around $1,000 a year.

But the truth is that the cost of term life insurance for a healthy 30-year-old is about $170 per year. To put this into perspective, the average American spends $1,097 on coffee each year, according to a study by fintech and investing company Acorns.

2. Life insurance is for old people

Contrary to popular belief, it may actually be cheaper and smarter to get life insurance as young as you can.

That’s because life insurance is generally less expensive for younger and healthier people. The older you get, the more at risk you are of developing certain medical conditions. And this could mean higher premiums.

3. You need to be a parent to get life insurance

When you take out a life insurance policy, you can declare virtually anyone to be a beneficiary. And it’s easy to change beneficiaries. Moreover, you can even declare a charity or estate as your beneficiary.

4. Stay-at-home parents don’t need life insurance

There are many reasons why stay-at-home parents need life insurance. Even though they may not earn a paycheck, the services they provide at home such as raising a child and maintaining the home are essential. If the stay-at-home parent were to die, the working parent may find it difficult to continue working and providing the crucial services the stay-at-home parent did. This is where life insurance could step in.

5. Life insurance is difficult to get

In today’s automated and digital world, it’s not as difficult to apply for life insurance as you may think. There are plenty of online insurance marketplaces that can provide you with quotes based on your specific needs and circumstances. And much – if not all – of the process can be completed online.

Why we covered this

Life insurance could provide your loved ones with the financial resources they need to provide for themselves after you pass away. But life insurance is a topic that is shrouded in misconception. So we thought we’d debunk some common myths to help you understand the importance of life insurance a bit more clearly.

