The Tax Benefits of Life Insurance You Shouldn't Overlook

The main point of life insurance is to provide financial support for your loved ones after you pass away.

But life insurance offers various tax benefits including ones that you can take advantage of in your lifetime.

So let’s take a closer look at three key tax benefits of life insurance.

Life insurance benefits are generally tax-free for the beneficiary.

Some life insurance policies offer tax advantages you can utilize in your lifetime.

1. Tax-free death benefit

Both term and whole life insurance policies generally offer tax-free death benefits to beneficiaries.

This means that the amount of money your loved ones receive when you pass away won’t be subject to federal income tax. So your beneficiaries can make tax-free use of their lump sums.

For example, your spouse can use it to help pay off the mortgage. Or your children can use their portions to pay off credit card debt or student loans.

2. Tax-deferred cash value account

This tax benefit applies to whole life insurance, a type of permanent life insurance. This means that your beneficiaries get a guaranteed benefit amount after you die – no matter when that happens.

Additionally, whole life insurance comes with a cash value component. Here’s how that works.

Every time you make a premium payment, part of it funds a cash value account within the life insurance policy. This cash account usually grows at a fixed-interest rate. And some insurance companies also pay annual dividends to these accounts.

The cash value portion of a whole life insurance policy grows tax-deferred. This means that it grows from compound interest tax-free until you withdraw money from the account.

Yes, you can withdraw funds from your cash value account or even borrow against it.

3. Tax-advantaged cash value account

You can withdraw the premiums you paid into the cash value portion of your whole life insurance policy tax-free. But you’d owe taxes on the portion that grew through interest. But this may serve as an upside in retirement.

That’s because you’d likely be in your highest earning years as you pay your premiums. And by the time you reach retirement, you may find yourself in a lower tax bracket. So you essentially could withdraw earnings from your cash value portion at a lower income tax rate in the future.

But keep in mind that withdrawals or loans from your policy will reduce the cash value and death benefit your beneficiaries receive.

The bottom line

In addition to providing for your loved ones after you pass away, life insurance offers various tax benefits that some people may overlook. These include tax-free death benefits to your beneficiaries, as well as tax-deferred growth on the cash value of whole life insurance accounts. It’s important to consider these benefits when shopping for life insurance policies and determining how to fit one into your overall financial strategy. You should also speak with a tax advisor whenever you make a decision on a life insurance policy.

