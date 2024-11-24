How One Woman Turned LinkedIn Into a $27,000 Side Hustle—and Why You Should, Too hocus-focus / Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaway:

LinkedIn is no longer just a world of résumés and corporate voices. It’s a great place for influencers who can offer real insight and deep stories.

Monetizing your LinkedIn presence is all about building a real connection with your audience and recommending products you actually use.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

LinkedIn is no longer just a corporate networking platform—it’s an untapped goldmine for content creators. Jayde Powell, a 31-year-old social media strategist, discovered this firsthand when she transformed her LinkedIn activity into a $27,000 side hustle in under a year.

The money was enough to pay her mortgage. What did she do to get it? Make content on LinkedIn.

Many people do not see LinkedIn as a place for creativity, but that’s exactly what Jayde Powell did. Here’s how she did it and what her success means for anyone looking to monetize their expertise on LinkedIn.

From Corporate Posts to Cash Flow

Jayde Powell started her social media career over a decade ago, working with major brands like Delta Airlines. However, it wasn’t until she began sharing personal observations about corporate America on LinkedIn that her posts started gaining traction.

In late 2022, Powell noticed that many creators were moving away from X, so she pivoted along with them — to LinkedIn. There, she used the corporate tone of the platform and blended it with a conversational tone.

The shift paid off, with Sprout Social offering $1,000 for a sponsored LinkedIn post. This offer made Powell realize the platform’s earning potential.

After that realization, Powell has made over $27,000 from LinkedIn posts alone.

The Secret to Her Success

Powell’s approach centers on one principle: people trust people, not brands. In an era where influencer marketing is booming—on track to hit $24 billion in 2024—consumers crave authentic voices over traditional ads. More than 67% of U.S. consumers say they trust influencers, friends, or family more than direct brand messaging.

LinkedIn has over 930 million members as of 2024, with nearly 50% of users engaging with the platform monthly. That’s a huge potential audience!

Powell interjects personality into her professional content. By sharing relatable experiences, she’s able to create trust, which turns followers into customers.

Why LinkedIn Works for Creators

LinkedIn’s reputation as a professional hub makes it an ideal platform for thoughtful, value-driven content. It is much less flashy than other platforms, allowing it to reward creators who provide real value to their readers.

Powell’s audience of 19,000 followers proves that LinkedIn users care about real stories, not just polishing their résumés.

How to Build Your Own LinekdIn Side Hustle

So, how do you do it? While everyone’s side hustle journey is a little different, here are a few steps to get you started:

Leverage Your Knowledge: You can only write about what you know. Share actionable insights and tips from your industry. Things only you know. Partner with Brands You Use: Consider what companies and brands you actually use and could recommend. Reach out to these companies and offer authentic recommendations. Stay Consistent: Regularly posting keeps your content visible and builds your credibility. Keep it Real: Don’t recommend anything you wouldn’t use yourself, and don’t fade into a traditional marketing voice. Authenticity is very important when posting in a world full of corporate voices.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.