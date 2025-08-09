Can Reddit’s Secret Revenue Stream Turn Its Stock Into a Millionaire-Maker? Deagreez / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Reddit ‘s (RDDT) Q2 earnings showed 84% ad revenue growth and a 37% ARPU increase, signaling strong growth potential.

The company’s user base and ad innovations highlight its appeal, but slowing sequential growth underscores the need for diversification.

A hidden revenue source could drive Reddit’s future growth, reducing reliance on advertising.

A Community of Communities

Reddit (NASDAQ:RDDT) is rapidly transforming into a major growth engine, capitalizing on its vibrant community and evolving business model. The company’s second-quarter earnings report highlighted its momentum, with ad revenue soaring 84% year-over-year to $464.8 million, fueled by a surge in digital advertising and innovative ad formats.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is accelerating, climbing 47% as Reddit refines its monetization strategies to attract brands. Daily active users also grew 21% to 110.4 million, cementing its appeal as a platform for authentic engagement.

These metrics underscore Reddit’s potential as a high-growth stock, but challenges remain, including the need to diversify beyond advertising. But could Reddit’s secret revenue stream become a primary growth driver, propelling the social media site toward millionaire-maker status for investors in the coming years?

Attracting Advertisers with a Growing User Base

Reddit’s expanding user base is a magnet for advertisers seeking targeted, engaged audiences. With millions of niche communities, or “subreddits,” RDDT offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with specific demographics, from gaming enthusiasts to personal finance buffs.

Unlike Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), which commands 3.48 billion daily active users and a mature ad ecosystem generating $46.5 billion quarterly, Reddit is a newer player in advertising, having only recently ramped up its monetization efforts.

This late entry allows Reddit to experiment with tailored ad formats, such as sponsored posts and video ads, which resonate with its community-driven ethos. However, it trails giants like Meta in monetization efficiency, with ARPU at $4.53 compared to the social media giant’s $13.65.

Yet growth may already be slowing. Based on management’s Q3 revenue guidance of $535 million to $545 million, the 55% year-over-year growth at the midpoint would be slower than the growth it achieved last year (68%).

The deceleration is not surprising, as it is difficult for any company not named Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to maintain such a torrid pace, but it highlights the need for Reddit to innovate and diversify to maintain its upward trajectory, pushing it to explore alternative revenue streams to complement its ad business.

The Hidden Power of Content Licensing

Reddit, though, has available to it a secret but rapidly growing revenue source: its content licensing channel. Although it currently accounts for just 7% of total revenue now, this segment grew 24% year-over-year in Q2, reaching $35 million.

What many investors might not realize is what “other revenue” encompasses: primarily, it comes from training artificial intelligence (AI) models. Statista, citing data from Semrush, reports Reddit is the most-used source for AI-generated answers, cited in 40.1% of responses by large language models (LLMs), outpacing Wikipedia’s 26.3% by 50%.

AI-powered search engine Perplexity relies on Reddit for 46.7% of its data, Google’s AI Overviews for 21%, and other platforms like Google AI Mode and ChatGPT also lean heavily on Reddit’s user-generated content. X’s Grok estimates Reddit contributes approximately 35% of its training data, due to its rich, diverse discussions.

Partnerships with companies like Google and OpenAI have bolstered this revenue stream, as Reddit’s deal with Google alone is valued at $60 million annually. As ad revenue plateaus and growth decelerates, expanding content licensing could significantly increase its share of Reddit’s revenue total, potentially reaching 15% to 20% within five years.

This growth hinges on Reddit negotiating more lucrative AI partnerships and protecting its data’s value, positioning content licensing as a powerful engine for long-term growth.

Scaling Content Licensing for Future Growth

The rise of AI-driven applications presents Reddit with a unique opportunity to scale its content licensing business. As LLMs become integral to search engines, chatbots, and analytics platforms, demand for high-quality, human-generated data like Reddit’s is surging.

Unlike traditional media, Reddit’s user-driven content offers authentic, varied perspectives, making it a goldmine for AI training. However, challenges exist, including ensuring data privacy and navigating competitive pressures from other data providers.

Reddit’s management is actively exploring new licensing deals, targeting tech firms beyond current partners. By investing in infrastructure to streamline data access while maintaining user trust, Reddit can unlock this revenue stream’s full potential. If executed well, content licensing could not only diversify Reddit’s income but also reduce its reliance on cyclical ad markets, providing a stable growth path.

Key Takeaway

Reddit’s stock likely won’t single-handedly mint millionaires, considering its current $40 billion market valuation makes it difficult to scale exponentially larger. Yet Reddit’s blend of robust ad growth and emerging content licensing revenue makes it a compelling addition to a diversified portfolio.

It’s no secret I have doubted Reddit’s long-term potential due to the declining growth in logged in users. Still, as AI demand for its data grows, Reddit could play a pivotal role in a broader investment strategy aimed at long-term wealth creation.

