I'm about to turn 50 and have saved millions - why am I still unsure if I can retire comfortably? Canva | brusinski from Getty Images Signature and Nomadsoul1 from Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

Retirement is just as much about mental preparedness as it is about financial preparedness.

Sadly, many workers avoid retirement due to anxiety – not because they haven’t saved enough money.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

There is one type of post I see on Reddit a lot. Even after amassing a high net worth, many individuals still have difficulty retiring. It doesn’t matter how the math works out! There is a very hard mental shift between saving and spending.

For those who have been saving up wealth for years, turning around to spend that wealth is often one of the hardest shifts they have to do.

In one recent Reddit post I read, the individual was in a very similar situation. He has a net worth of $9.4M and plans on moving to lower his monthly expenses. Despite this, he’s very worried about actually retiring. Here’s a more detailed look at their financial profile:

Item Value Details/Notes Net Worth $9.4M Liquid Assets $7.6M Rental Properties $0.5M Weighted avg 6% yield Money Market/CDs/Bonds/Treasuries $1.4M Balanced Low-Cost Equity Funds $5.7M US and large cap/S&P 500 orientation Primary House Equity $1.8M Plan to sell in 6 years Future Home Purchase Up to $1M Relocate to HCOL or MCOL area Expected Investments After Home Purchase At least $8.4M To live off in retirement Current Expenses $160,000/year Post-tax; includes $48k mortgage interest, principal payments, property taxes, and teenager expenses Retirement Expenses Estimate Approximately $160,000/year Travel and healthcare increases balanced by the elimination of teenager expenses and mortgage payments Target Withdrawal Rate 3.25% Potential Inheritance $2–4M Parents’ estate to be split equally with sister Age 49 (spouse 51) Current Location VHCOL area Plan to relocate in 6 years

This issue is surprisingly common. Let’s break down why and look at how to adjust for it:

Shifting from Saving to Spending

Those who have accumulated wealth over decades have a very hard time drawing from those investments. The mindset shift from watching those savings numbers grow to watching them dissipate creates a sense of vulnerability.

In the case of this Reddit user, they’ve accumulated $7.6M in liquid assets and have followed a careful financial plan. Now, the prospect of using that money to fund their retirement might feel unnatural.

They have been growing for so long that transitioning into spending mode is very anxiety-inducing.

Fear of the Unknown

The future is one giant unknown. Healthcare costs, changes in the economy, potential market downturns, and unexpected life events all loom on the horizon. Worse yet, these things will happen. It’s just a matter of when.

Understandably, retiring to live off your savings is hard when you know these shakeups are coming.

Even if you have plenty of money to retire and a diverse portfolio, the fear of outliving your savings can loom large.

Lifestyle Adjustments

Retirement isn’t just a financial decision. It’s also a lifestyle change. For many people, the structure and meaning they get from work is huge. Leaving that all behind, even when you’ve been working towards retirement for years, is easier said than done.

The Redditor has clear plans to travel and wants to spend time with his family, but that doesn’t always fill the gap work leaves behind.

Shifting into Retirement Mode

The anxiety that comes from retirement isn’t always related to the financials of doing so. Often, it’s more about shifting your lifestyle and mindset. Waiting a few years and getting even more money won’t help this underlying anxiety.

Many people will continue working well past when they need to because of all these mental hangups. All the money in the world won’t cover the anxiety of retirement.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, it’s important to admit that you’re anxious despite all the numbers adding up. These feelings are normal. Working with a retirement coach or financial advisor can help ease the transition into retirement.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.