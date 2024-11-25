We're in our mid-30s with no kids and $4 million saved - do we have enough to quit our jobs and travel the world? Canva | RealCreation from Getty Images Signature and Snapwire from Pexels

Having millions saved up by one’s mid-30s is a profoundly difficult accomplishment and one that opens up a ton of windows of opportunity at a young age.

Undoubtedly, the concept of FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement is a reality for this Reddit couple who has $4 million banked and no kids — some may refer to them as DINKs (dual income, no kids). These Millennials are in a very fortunate position as they look to potentially leave their jobs and travel the world at such a young age.

Key Points About This Article

Is $4 million enough to retire and travel in one’s mid-30s?

With no kids or home, this DINK couple seems ready to retire young.

A $4 million sum seems like more than enough to step back while one’s still young.

Indeed, a multi-million-dollar sum is a very impressive sum. It’s enough to achieve a rather “chubby” form of FIRE that allows for travel, leisure, and maybe even some luxury. And with no kids considered, the couple won’t have to worry about a growing list of expenditures that may take away from their nest egg later in life.

Additionally, they have the time and freedom to go wherever they want whenever they want. Not very many people have such a degree of financial freedom in their mid-30s. Still, these Millennials want to be sure they’re doing the prudent thing and are not setting themselves up to go broke at a later date as they look to enjoy some of their hard-earned wealth after a number of years in the workforce (with a supposed $500,000 annual salary).

There are opportunity costs of quitting and traveling

Indeed, there are vast opportunity costs of dropping everything to enjoy a very early travel-packed retirement.

Notably, by not continuing to pull in around half a million per year, their nest egg wouldn’t have been as big as they would have stayed the course. At the same time, it’s important to know where to draw the line. With a net worth of around $4 million, the couple has more than enough financial resources, at least in my opinion, to live their dreams.

The good news is the couple has no idea to live a lavish lifestyle as they travel the world and expand their horizons. Notably, they’d only like to check out one or two countries per year. With no house or kids to worry about, it’s my opinion that they can have their cake and eat it, too (i.e., early retirement and the opportunity to quit and travel).

Of course, the big question is whether the couple will change their mind later in life. Indeed, some folks choose to have kids in their late 30s or even 40s. It’s not all too uncommon these days, even for career-oriented folks.

Even then, I don’t believe that one child will derail their FIRE or travel plans if they’ve invested their millions wisely (think stock index funds, a balanced mutual fund, or a portfolio of individual stocks, bonds, or other investments).

The bottom line

Though $4 million seems like more than enough to kick off the retirement sooner, I would check in with a financial adviser just to make sure the portfolio is in good shape, and the budget makes sense as the couple looks to crack into their nest egg in early retirement. The couple has the resources to live the life. Now, they just need to ensure their expenses don’t swell to a level that would warrant a return to the workforce at some point down the line.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.