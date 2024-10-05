"It would be nice to take a break": Meet the young couple making $450,000 per year that might put it all on pause Canva | bernardbodo from Getty Images Pro and irina88w from Getty Images

In this piece, we’ll look at two 35-year-olds who pull in a combined sum of around $450,000 annually but long for some extended time off. Undoubtedly, that’s an absurdly large amount of income that opens up many doors for the couple to retire decades earlier than average.

Of course, a high income doesn’t mean nearly as much if lifestyle expenses are elevated. We’ve heard stories of numerous athletes worth eight figures who’ve gone broke shortly after hitting their retirement dates. That’s why tracking expenses could be key to hitting one’s financial goals in a sustainable fashion.

In any case, the couple also boasts a net worth just north of $3 million. That’s a fat sum that could easily fund an early and pretty chubby FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) lifestyle. With such a massive income coming in and an already fat nest egg to sit on (it’s miles above your average 35-year-old), the sky certainly does seem like the limit for the couple.

Finding the perfect work-life balance can be tricky if one’s in the middle of a high-paying, stressful career.

Taking a step back and hitting the pause button can make a lot of sense, especially if one already has ample financial freedom.

High income, long hours: Beware of Burnout?

That said, there’s one small problem. Both folks may be showing subtle signs of burnout. Most notably, they think it’d “be nice to take a break” after working as many as 12 hours a day. Though they’re targeting $4-5 million before pulling a break by taking some time off, I do think that sustainability is the key thing for this couple. Of course, it can be pretty tough to take on a bit of a sabbatical unless you’re willing to quit a high-paying job and do the job search again once you’ve had your year or two off to rest and recharge.

Undoubtedly, sometimes a vacation or two just isn’t enough to restore one’s batteries and get one ready to return to the workforce, especially if you’re operating in a high-stress environment. Any job paying more than $200,000 is sure to entail long hours and an incredibly high degree of stress. Though I’m no financial professional, I do think that the couple’s search for advice on Reddit suggests they’re open to options.

In this piece, we’ll look at things the couple should think about before they hand in their resignation letters with the intent of taking a few years (or even decades) off to get the break they desire.

Finding the Perfect Work-Life Balance Can Be Tough in a High-Paying, High-Stress Career

It’s tough to always have to stay on your toes if you’re in a high-paying job that can take a toll on your mental health. Sometimes, there are more important things in life than putting one’s nose on the grindstone in order to fatten up that nest egg to the max. Indeed, 35 years old is still young, but perhaps it’s best to get a break sooner rather than later. After all, being stuck in the office for 10-12 hours per day seems like a recipe for burnout, which may entail more severe financial and health consequences at some point down the road.

In many ways, powering through burnout can be like running high-intensity applications, like a graphically-impressive mobile game, on your phone when it’s in low-battery mode. Sometimes, you just need to seek out a charger.

Though it’s not clear whether the couple is suffering from a bad case of burnout, I do think that discovering the optimal work-life balance is key, whether it entails negotiating more vacation days with their manager, asking to take off an extended period of time without pay, or just quitting.

Either way, a nest egg worth a couple of million is more than sizeable enough to allow the couple to take a few years off with a chubby (or rather lavish) FIRE type of lifestyle.

Heck, if the couple downgrades to moderate or even lean FIRE, it’s arguable they have what it takes to fully retire, make a career change, or embrace some form of semi-retirement (so-called Barista FIRE, which entails working at a lower-pay job on a part-time basis to supplement one’s income).

The Bottom Line

Even if the couple has no desire to be frugal or leave their careers for good, the sheer size of their nest egg gives them options to think about things they value more than just money. Perhaps it’s best to take a break and play things by ear. After all, there’s really no need to commit to anything at this stage in their lives.

