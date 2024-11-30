I'm 27 working for Apple with 75% net worth in Apple stock. The rest of my cash is in my 401k and index funds, is that okay? Eric Thayer / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

Managing employer stock can be challenging, especially when the stock is doing well and fueled by your faith.

However, diversification is required as a safety net.

In a recent, thought-provoking Reddit post I came across, a 27-year-old Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) engineer shares their financial situation and investment strategy. With 70-75% of their $550,000 net worth tied up in Apple stock through ESPP (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) and RSU (Restricted Stock Unit) programs, the engineer is grappling with a classic investment dilemma.

While they are optimistic about Apple’s future, the risk of over-concentration is real. Should they hold onto Apple stock or diversify?

That’s exactly what I’ll break down below:

The Benefits of Apple

While I generally don’t recommend over-investing in any stock, there are some benefits of investing heavily in Apple:

Company performance: Apple has a strong track record, with its stock doubling from $120 to $260 since the engineer joined. Historical performance is not predictive, though. Many companies do very well until they don’t.

Apple has a strong track record, with its stock doubling from $120 to $260 since the engineer joined. Historical performance is not predictive, though. Many companies do very well until they don’t. Alignment of belief and investment: Working at Apple provides an insider perspective and emotional attachment to the stock. Plus, as an employee, the engineer has an indirect role in how the Apple stock does.

Working at Apple provides an insider perspective and emotional attachment to the stock. Plus, as an employee, the engineer has an indirect role in how the Apple stock does. Potential upside: If Apple continues to innovate and lead the tech industry, holding onto stock could result in substantial long-term growth.

The Risks of Concentration

All that said, the risks of concentrating on Apple stock are very large:

Overexposure: With 70-75% of their portfolio in Apple, a downturn in the company’s performance could have outsized financial consequences. Putting all your eggs in one basket is rarely recommended!

With 70-75% of their portfolio in Apple, a downturn in the company’s performance could have outsized financial consequences. Putting all your eggs in one basket is rarely recommended! Employment Risk: Holding your company’s stock has a double risk. Your income and investments depend on the same source. As soon as Apple faces challenges, it could impact job security.

Holding your company’s stock has a double risk. Your income and investments depend on the same source. As soon as Apple faces challenges, it could impact job security. Market Dynamics: As the poster acknowledges, past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. Betting heavily on a single company, even one as robust as Apple, is inherently risky.

Why I Recommend Diversification (And How to Do It)

I recommend diversifying away from Apple stock. Putting so much of your financial wellness on one company just isn’t a good idea! Here’s how this engineer could start diversifying:

Sell a portion of Apple stock: Gradually reallocating some Apple shares into a diversified mix of index funds or other assets could protect against downturns. Leverage tax-advantaged accounts: The poster should continue to max out their 401(k) and invest in broad-market index funds, which will help him develop a more balanced portfolio. Home onto core benefits: He doesn’t have to sell all Apple stock. However, holding a smaller portion, like 25%, is highly recommended.

Balancing Confidence and Caution

The poster’s faith in Apple’s future is potentially warranted and understandable, especially since he is an employee. However, I still highly recommend diversifying! He doesn’t have to abandon his belief in the company, but he should protect himself from unforeseen risks. In fact, we recommend re-diversifying every year to improve investment outcomes.

Working with a qualified financial advisor is highly recommended. An advisor can tailor advice to specific goals based on your specific information.

