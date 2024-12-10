The Most-Searched Budgeting Tools of 2024 insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Budgeting tools have become an essential part of modern financial planning. While many people used to keep budgets with pen and paper, most today track expenses and set financial goals on apps.

Certain apps and platforms have emerged as user favorites, either thanks to their sheer usefulness or due to aggressive marketing campaigns.

Here are the most-searched budgeting tools for 2024. We used Google Trends to track search data and organized the list below in a countdown style, so the most popular app is at the end!

Budgeting apps and online tools have become very popular, especially with Millenials and Gen Z settling into adulthood.

However, some budgeting tools are more popular than others.

10. Honeydue

This unique budgeting tool is designed to help couple track their money together. It helps partners manage shared expenses and set goals together.

9. CountAbout

CountAbout is an automatic budgeting tool that pulls transactions from your banks, credit cards, and investment accounts and helps users turn it into a budget.

8. PocketGuard

PocketGuard works a bit differently from other budgeting tools. It shows users exactly how much disposable income they have left after accounting for bills and necessities. It keeps track of “what’s left” to prevent overspending.

7. Monarch Money

Despite its popularity, Monarch Money isn’t actually that searched for. This premium platform has a sleek design and a focus on long-term financial planning. It isn’t just a budgeting app, as users can also monitor their net worth and track financial goals.

6. Everydollar

Everydollar is a very simple budgeting tool that’s based on the zero-based budget philosophy. For those wanting to track their expenses simply, this is a solid app.

5. Simplifi by Quicken

Coming in very close to Monarch Money is Simplifi by Quicken. Simplifi allows users to track their expenses real-time. It’s perfect for users who just want to track their spending with minimal setup.

4. Good Budget

Good Budget is all about budgeting. It’s based on an envelope budgeting method and is ideal for expense tracking. It’s one of the few tools on this list that is focused almost exclusively on budgeting.

3. YNAB

YNAB stands for “You Need a Budget.” YNAB is built around a proactive, zero-based budgeting philosophy, helping users allocate every dollar toward specific purposes. It’s highly recommended for those who are trying to pay off debt and are a fan of Dave Ramsey’s philosophy.

2. Rocket Money

Rocket Money is exceedingly popular. It’s best known for its ability to identify and manage subscriptions, though it is mostly a budget-tracking app.

1. Empower

Empower is also a very popular budgeting app. It was formally called Personal Capital and focuses on wealth management. It’s best known for offering investment tracking tools alongside budgeting features.

