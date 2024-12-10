Personal Finance

The Most-Searched Budgeting Tools of 2024

Happy relaxed young woman sitting on couch using cell phone, smiling lady laughing holding smartphone, looking at cellphone enjoying doing online ecommerce shopping in mobile apps or watching videos.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

Budgeting tools have become an essential part of modern financial planning. While many people used to keep budgets with pen and paper, most today track expenses and set financial goals on apps.

Certain apps and platforms have emerged as user favorites, either thanks to their sheer usefulness or due to aggressive marketing campaigns.

Here are the most-searched budgeting tools for 2024. We used Google Trends to track search data and organized the list below in a countdown style, so the most popular app is at the end!

Key Points from This Article

Desk, laptop and hands with paperwork in office for bookkeeping, payroll or monthly profit. Finance, administration and business person with computer for accounting, tax audit or planning budget
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Budgeting is exceptionally important, and many people these days utilize apps to make it easier.
  • Budgeting apps and online tools have become very popular, especially with Millenials and Gen Z settling into adulthood.
  • However, some budgeting tools are more popular than others.
  • Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA.”

10. Honeydue

Excited older couple giving high five, mature family celebrating success, checking or paying domestic bills, planning budget, smiling mature man holding financial documents, reading good news
fizkes / Shutterstock.com
Honeydue focuses on couples.

This unique budgeting tool is designed to help couple track their money together. It helps partners manage shared expenses and set goals together.

9. CountAbout

Glass jar with money and a sticker with the words BUDGET, on a wooden table.
Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com
CountAbout is a more traditional budgeting tool.

CountAbout is an automatic budgeting tool that pulls transactions from your banks, credit cards, and investment accounts and helps users turn it into a budget.

8. PocketGuard

A smart business woman who keeps a paper account using a calculator, an old woman manages the account&#039;s finances, calculates the tax on the cash budget, plans to pay off a bank loan debt
Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock.com
PocketGuard helps users determine when they have extra cash.

PocketGuard works a bit differently from other budgeting tools. It shows users exactly how much disposable income they have left after accounting for bills and necessities. It keeps track of “what’s left” to prevent overspending.

7. Monarch Money

Married Middle Aged Couple Planning Budget Together, Reading Papers And Calculating Spends While Sitting On Couch In Living Room, Husband And Wife Checking Documents And Accounting Taxes, Closeup
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com
Monarch is focused on long-term financial planning, which does include budgeting tools.

Despite its popularity, Monarch Money isn’t actually that searched for. This premium platform has a sleek design and a focus on long-term financial planning. It isn’t just a budgeting app, as users can also monitor their net worth and track financial goals.

6. Everydollar

Businessmen use a calculator to calculate income and expenses in order to manage budgets to pay off credit card debt.
PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com
Everydollar is a simple budgeting solution without many of the extra bells and whistles.

Everydollar is a very simple budgeting tool that’s based on the zero-based budget philosophy. For those wanting to track their expenses simply, this is a solid app.

5. Simplifi by Quicken

family budget, finances and people concept - couple with papers and calculator counting money at home
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com
Simplifi is simple, just like its name suggests!

Coming in very close to Monarch Money is Simplifi by Quicken. Simplifi allows users to track their expenses real-time. It’s perfect for users who just want to track their spending with minimal setup.

4. Good Budget

Closeup portrait of smiling senior mature woman depositing money into piggy bank, isolated on white background. Smart currency financial investment wealth decisions. Budget management and savings
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
Good Budget is all about expense tracking.

Good Budget is all about budgeting. It’s based on an envelope budgeting method and is ideal for expense tracking. It’s one of the few tools on this list that is focused almost exclusively on budgeting.

3. YNAB

Senior couple, stress and laptop for financial debt, budget mistake and investment fail or asset management at home. Elderly people with depression, thinking or reading news or email on computer
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
YNAB aligns very close with Ramsey’s advice.

YNAB stands for “You Need a Budget.” YNAB is built around a proactive, zero-based budgeting philosophy, helping users allocate every dollar toward specific purposes. It’s highly recommended for those who are trying to pay off debt and are a fan of Dave Ramsey’s philosophy.

2. Rocket Money

saving money with hand putting coins in jug glass and calculator to calculate budget concept finance and accounting and Gantt chart diagram. in office
Nuttapong punna / Shutterstock.com
Rocket Money also lets users save money by helping them manage subscriptions.

Rocket Money is exceedingly popular. It’s best known for its ability to identify and manage subscriptions, though it is mostly a budget-tracking app.

1. Empower

Jirapong Manustrong / iStock via Getty Images
Empower is far more than just a budgeting tool.

Empower is also a very popular budgeting app. It was formally called Personal Capital and focuses on wealth management. It’s best known for offering investment tracking tools alongside budgeting features.

 

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts

Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers.

It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well.

We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today.  Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever.

Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Read more: Personal Finance, Apps for saving money, Expense tracking apps, Financial goal tracking apps, Financial planning software, Most popular budgeting apps, Personal finance apps, Popular budgeting tools

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Social Security 2025: 3 Things You Need to Know About 2025's Social Security...

I'm 53 and officially hit $10m in net worth - is it finally time to retire and...

If your household brings in $400k per year, this is how much you should have...

I make $400k and am an avid saver for retirement - when do I stop flooding Roth...