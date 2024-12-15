The Most-Searched Medicare Tips of 2024 Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

Medicare can be a bit confusing, especially since it changes regularly. Coverage options, costs, and enrollment rules are regularly updated, and those on Medicare must keep up with these changes. It isn’t surprising that people are constantly searching for new Medicare tips.

Navigating Medicare can easily become overwhelming. For this reason, it’s important to stay updated on new strategies and tips.

If you want to manage your healthcare costs, we recommend following these searched-for tips.

Here are the Medicare tips that have been trending this year.

10. Plan for Long-Term Care Costs

Medicare doesn’t cover long-term care costs in most cases. Still, there are quite a few searches pertaining to Medicare and long-term care costs. Better options for getting long-term care covered include long-term care insurance, savings plans, or Medicaid.

9. Check for State Assistance Programs

Many states offer programs like Medicare Savings Programs or SHIP. Many Medicare beneficiaries look for these programs to help with these premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

8. Beware of Medicare Scams

Many people also search for information on Medicare scams, which are becoming more and more popular. If you think you might be the target of a scam, giving it a quick search can solve a lot of your problems.

7. Medicare’s Online Tools

Medicare’s online tools are also searched for regularly. The Medicare website has many helpful tools for comparing plans and calculating costs.

6. Consider a Medigap Plan

Medigap (Medicare Supplement Insurance) helps cover out-of-pocket costs like copayments and deductibles. These plans can be helpful for those who need frequent medical care, and they’re still relatively popular.

5. Researching the Differences Between Medicare and Medicaid

Medicare and Medicaid are often confused. However, they serve different purposes. It isn’t surprising that many people search for the differences between these two plans.

4. Maximize Preventive Services

Medicare offers many free preventive services, like vaccines and wellness visits. However, there is a limit for these services, and searching for this limit is pretty standard.

3. Reviewing Your Part D Prescription Drug Coverage

Searching for information about prescription coverage is also pretty common. Medicare doesn’t cover everything, after all!

2. Comparing Medicare Advantage Plans

Many Medicare Advantage plans exist, and many users look for their differences. Often, these plans bundle extra benefits like dental and vision. Comparing these plans includes coverage, provider networks, and costs. This is one way many people save money on Medicare.

1. Searching for Enrollment Periods

Timing is very important with Medicare. Most people first enroll at age 65 during their Initial Enrollment Period. Missing this window can result in penalties. It makes sense that searching for the dates of this enrollment period would be high on many people’s lists.

