Get Paid for Spending: How to Make Cash Back Credit Cards Work Overtime for You

One of any credit card’s best and most popular perks is undoubtedly getting cash back. As you’re already going to spend money on things you want and need, credit card companies that offer cash-back are essentially paying you to shop and use their card when doing so.

Key Points If used correctly, cash-back credit cards can deliver big rewards.

Taking advantage of sign-up offers is a must to earn some easy free money.

Don’t ignore rotating category cards; they can provide big bonuses every three months.

Of course, knowing how to make the most of any cash-back credit card is important. This means making the card work overtime so you can get paid while spending. Whether you have one credit card or multiple, you can be smart about spending and earn plenty of cash back annually.

Sign-Up Offers

Without question, the easiest way to quickly get paid for spending is to sign up for a new cash-back credit card with bonuses. This method can ensure you start with anywhere from $150 to $300 as a cash-back bonus after spending a certain amount of money within a specific time frame.

For example, the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express offers a $300 sign-up bonus after you spend your first $3,000. You have six months to do so, and the money comes back to you as a statement credit, which is then applied to your current balance.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card is another great sign-up bonus opportunity. This card only requires you to spend $500 in your first 90 days after opening the card, enabling you to receive a $250 bonus. Unlike American Express, Chase returns its rewards as “points,” which can then be converted into $250 cash.

Enjoy Rotating Categories

Choosing cards with rotating categories is wise if you want to try making specific credit cards work overtime. The Discover it Cash Back and the Chase Freedom card are among the most popular. While both cards offer a flat 1% on all purchases, taking advantage of rotating categories can be a smart way to bank extra cash over three-month increments.

For example, from January 1 – March 31, 2025, the Chase Freedom card will allow you to earn 5% cash back at all grocery stores except for Walmart and Target. You can also get 5% cash back on hair, nail, or spa services. A 5% bonus for gym memberships is paid with your Chase Card.

For its part, Discover will offer you 5% cash back on every restaurant, home improvement store, and streaming service purchase or bill paid with its credit card. With its rotating categories, you can earn up to $1,500 cash-back during these three months.

Use Online Shopping Tools

Another smart and easy method to rack up cash-back money is an online shopping tool. Capital One does it best with Capital One Shopping. Available with over 30,000 retailers, large and small, it’s 100% free, and while you don’t need to be a Capital One customer to use the site, it pays if you are.

All you have to do is visit the site before you head to an online shopping website URL and see if Capital One Shopping is giving you a percentage of your total purchase price back in the form of cashback. The list of retailers includes some of the most popular online shopping destinations, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, eBay, and more.

So, you earn 1.5% cash back with a card like the Capital One Quicksilver on every purchase and earn more money by shopping through the Capital One shopping portal. Chase also offers its Shop Through Chase tool, similar to Capital One’s, with slightly fewer retail partners.

Bonus Categories

One of the most overlooked methods of earning cash back is not taking advantage of bonus categories. The best example is the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, which gives cardholders 6% cash back on all US supermarket purchases up to $6,000 annually. You can also earn a 6% cash-back reward on any streaming subscription and 3% at gas stations.

Multiple credit cards offer these types of one-off categories where you can receive an additional percentage back. If you choose the right card with the right type of bonus based on your spending habits, you can easily make the most of your cash-back rewards credit cards and get paid.

