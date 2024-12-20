The Most-Searched Cash Back Credit Cards of 2024 Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

In the world of cash-back credit cards, the race to offer the best bonuses, sign-up rewards, and customer perks is fierce. When it comes to the different options available, most people gravitate toward the bigger banks, and rightfully so, as they tend to offer the largest percentage back. However, when it comes to search results, it’s important to rank these based on a scale of 0 to 100. The higher the number, the more search queries each credit card received in 2024.

While there continues to be considerable debate about cash-back credit cards versus travel cards, there is no doubt, if used correctly, that you can rack up cash rewards in a big way. For example, Amazon shoppers will love a dedicated credit card, while some cards, like the Chase Freedom Flex, offer rotating categories that can help you earn as much as 5% cash-back every quarter.

10. Amazon Prime Visa Card

Top query Google score: 44/100

Cash-back: 3% at Amazon, 5% if a Prime member, 3% back at Whole Foods, 5% if a Prime Member, 2% gas stations and restaurants, 1% everything else

Sign-up Bonus: $150 bonus

Credit level: Good to Excellent

Annual fee: $0

For the Amazon Lover

The Amazon Prime Visa card might be for you if Amazon gets the bulk of your monthly paychecks. With a host of benefits, the biggest perks are for Prime members, who receive 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases and any purchase at Whole Foods. You also get 5% cash back on any travel purchase through Chase and 2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants, and local transit options.

9. Citi Double Cash Back

Top query Google score: 51/100

Cash-back: 2%

Sign-up Bonus: $200

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

Double Your Cash Back

While some credit cards offer a direct percentage cash-back reward, the Citi Double Cash Back card offers 1% when you pay and 1% when you buy. There are no category restrictions, and cash-back rewards are unlimited. As a bonus, you also get a 0% APR for 18 months, among the longest in the industry.

8. Capital One Quicksilver

Top query Google score: 65/100

Cash-back: 1.5% on all purchases.

Sign-up Bonus: $200

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

What’s In Your Wallet?

One of the more popular cash-back rewards cards available today, the Capital One Quicksilver card offers 1.5% cash back on every purchase. Along with 0% APR for 15 months, the card allows you to use your cash-back points at Amazon, offers an extended warranty on eligible purchases, and offers travel accident insurance.

7. Chase Freedom Flex

Top query Google score: 70/100

Cash-back: 5% on rotating categories, 5% Chase Travel, 3% on dining and drug stores, 1% on all other purchases

Sign-up Bonus: $200 bonus

Credit level: Good to Excellent

Annual fee: $0

The “Other” Chase Card

While the Chase Freedom Unlimited card might get a lot of attention, the Chase Freedom Flex card is still a great option. With rotating categories, you can earn more with the Freedom Flex, up to 5% on these categories as they change quarterly. Plus, you also get 3% off all dining at restaurants and takeout, which is great if you love eating out.

6. Discover It Cash Back

Top query Google score: 93/100

Cash-back: 1% on all purchases, 5% on rotating categories

Sign-up Bonus: Automatic cash back matching at the end of the first year

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

Rotating Categories

While the Discover It cash-back rewards credit card only offers 1% on all purchases, this isn’t the reason why it’s popular. Instead, it’s the 5% cash back rewards it offers on rotating purchases every quarter. This might include gas stations, Walmart, restaurants and dining, and other popular locations where you can maximize the benefit.

5. Chase Freedom Unlimited

Top query Google score: 93/100

Cash-back: 1.5% on all purchases, 3% on restaurants, 3% on drugstore purchases, 5% on Chase Travel

Sign-up Bonus: $250 bonus

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

Unlimited Freedom

Arguably, the cash-back card with the biggest marketing campaign, Chase Bank, has gone all in on the Freedom Unlimited card. With 1.5% cash back on every purchase, you don’t have to worry about rotating categories. You also don’t have to worry about an APR for 15 months, as a 0% introductory offer is currently available for new customers.

4. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Top query Google score: 93/100

Cash-back: 3% on food, 5% on travel, 1% on everything else

Sign-up Bonus: $200 sign-up bonus

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

Savory Rewards

One of the top options from Capital One is also one of the most-searched of 2024. With a $200 bonus, 5% cash back on travel, 3% cash back on food, and 1% on everything else, it’s hardly surprising to see the Savor Rewards card rank so high. The only real caveat is that the big cash-back on travel savings requires you to use the Capital One Travel portal.

3. Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

Top query Google score: 95/100

Cash-back: 2% unlimited cash-back rewards

Sign-up Bonus: $200 cash rewards bonus

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

Get Active With Spending

Arguably one of the most popular cash-back reward cards available right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Credit Card is a hit with Wells Fargo customers. Not only do you get 2% unlimited cash rewards on every purchase, but there is an introductory 0% APR for the next 12 months.

2. Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express

Top query Google score:

Cash-back: 3% on groceries, 3% on US online retail purchases, 3% on gas, 1% on other purchases

Sign-up Bonus: Up to $250

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

Big Benefits

It should come as no surprise that the Blue Cash Everyday Card is among the most searched cash-back cards of 2024. With a $180 home chef credit, $84 Disney bundle credit, and one of the best all-around cash-back options for online shopping, this card’s popularity will only grow in 2025. The only caveat is that American Express isn’t as accepted at retailers as Visa or Mastercard.

1. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card

Top query Google score: 100/100

Cash-back: 3% self-chosen category, 2% grocery, 1% all other purchases

Sign-up Bonus: 200% online cash rewards bonus offer

Credit level: Excellent

Annual fee: $0

The Most-Searched Card

Something of a surprise winner in 2024, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card was the year’s big winner. Offering 3% cash back in any category of your choice, 2% at grocery stores, and 1% on everything else, it certainly has its appeal. One of the big benefits of this card is that your chosen 3% spending category can even be online shopping, so if you’re a big online shopper, you can sit back and watch the cash-back rewards pour in.

