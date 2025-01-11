We're a family of 4 who just blew through our budgeted $325k - here's our 2025 spending plan LSOphoto / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall Street Key Points

Aggressively pursuing FatF.I.R.E. saving and investing strategies can sometimes be sidelined by unexpected emergency expenses.

While re-budgeting is a good exercise in fiscal discipline, realistic parameters and estimates that balance quality of life can be equally important, even if it means taking longer to achieve F.I.R.E. targets.

When it comes to scrimping and sacrificing family budget items, priorities are extremely subjective, so every case is different, once basic expenses, like housing, utilities, transportation, medical, and communications requirements are accounted for.

The F.I.R.E. (Financial Independence Retire Early) strategy embraced by numerous Millennials and Gen-Z professionals espouses a frugal and aggressive savings and investing philosophy. The goal is to retire early and live comfortably on passive earnings from accumulated retirement funds. The “Fat F.I.R.E.” ethos is a spinoff of F.I.R.E. that focuses on abundance so when one retires, they are young enough to enjoy large accumulated nest eggs with 6-figure annual incomes.

A FatF.I.R.E. strategy often targets the accumulation of a minimum retirement fund base of $2.5 – $5 million. The expectation is that annual lifestyle expenses should amount to roughly 4%, so that interest and other growth from the retirement portfolio can replace that amount so the principal remains intact. The retirement base is usually in the form of 401-K and IRA accounts, but can also include real estate and privately owned businesses that can generate income.

Unfortunately, life’s twists and turns don’t always follow the well laid plans that families make. Emergency medical events, replacing essential durable goods, and other unforeseen circumstances can throw major roadblocks into FatF.I.R.E. timeline schedules. As a result, revising budgets to get back on track can easily become a preoccupation bordering on obsession for some F.I.R.E. adherents.

Budgets and Emergency Expenses

A relatively young stay at home mother of a toddler and an infant posted on Reddit, seeking suggestions for her own revised budget. Her family had some large unforeseen OB GYN and pediatric expenses related to her recent baby’s medical issues. Additionally, she and her husband had to purchase a new car during the year as well. From a FatF.I.R.E. perspective, it seems she and her husband are well on their way, with a combined annual household income of $1.8 million and a $6 million nest egg, which they hope to grow to $10-$12 million in the next 5 years so that they can then retire.

Their previous budget was $325,000, but the poster is concerned with lifestyle creep, as well as inflation, which she is assiduously trying to address in order to get back on the 5 year plan. Her 2024 expenditures totaled $441,000. The family budget itemization entailed:

Home-related expenses, such as mortgage, insurance, utilities, real estate taxes, lawn maintenance, cleaning, etc. = $155,000

Medical deductibles, copays, prescriptions, gym memberships = $12,000

Groceries = $25,000

Child care, preschool, and children’s expenses (diapers, safety equipment, etc.) = $66,000

Car Payments, mechanic costs, tolls, fuel = $12,000

Insurance (life, auto, umbrella) – $7,000

Food deliveries, restaurants = $10,000

Charitable donations = $14,000

Personal care and clothes = $12,000

Entertainment and Gifts = $10,000

Subscriptions = $2,000

Date Night = $1,000

Vacation = $200

The emergency and one-off situations entailed $35,000 for visiting nurse services and pediatric medical treatments, a new car purchase for $75,000, and $6,000 for new furniture.

Her attempts to return to her budget track for 2025 included the following tweaks:

Reduce $10,000 in restaurant and food delivery by cooking more at home, now that the baby’s medical crisis has passed.

Increase $1,000 date night allocation to spend more quality time with husband.

Increased vacation allocation to $15,000 as pregnancy prevented 2024 travel.

Reduction of kids’ expenses.

2025 also anticipates $20,000 in capex projects for the house that needs to be in the budget for the next 5 years, after which they will drop to $10,000 per year.

Advice and Quality of Life Considerations

Among the respondents, some helpful tips and observations included:

Plan for at least 1-2 unforeseen one-off expenses every year, since medical emergencies, traffic accidents, floods, and other uncontrollable occurrences will inevitably crop up in ensuing years.

While the $6 million nest egg is undefined, future allocations into HSAs and 529 college fund accounts should be commenced, if not already underway, especially given the family’s current $1.8 million income.

From a quality of life perspective, many respondents concurred that family vacations and date nights should receive larger allocations. Shared experiences and memories would be much more valuable in solidifying relationship bonds and family unity for the future, especially when other distractions become more prevalent as the kids get older.

This article is intended to be construed on an informational basis solely. Anyone seeking more comprehensive financial guidance should seek consultations with a financial professional.

