My uncle manipulated my late grandfather to write me out of the will. What can I do? fizkes / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The passing of a loved one is always a deeply emotional and challenging time. Emotions can be raw, but discovering their will seemingly does not reflect their true intentions can add layers of distress and confusion.

This was the scenario a Redditor on the r/inheritance subreddit found himself in. His grandfather died at 96 and left his entire estate to his uncle under what he describes as dubious circumstances. For example, he was hard of hearing, not of sound mind, and didn’t attend his wife’s funeral when she passed. Just three weeks after her death, he abruptly changed his will.

The Redditor believes his uncle unduly influenced the grandfather to change his will and wants to know if there is any recourse.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Contesting a will you don’t believe represents the deceased’s true intentions due to undue influence is possible, but prepare for a potentially costly legal battle that can take an emotional toll.

Careful planning, evidence gathering, and the advice of legal counsel are all essential in challenging a will.

Also: Major decisions usually benefit from a second opinion. Click here to see how a qualified financial advisor can help. (Sponsored)

Welcome to “Game of Thrones” in the real world

Now I’m not an attorney so these are only my opinions, but such allegations are incendiary and can sever relationships. While there are several steps that can be taken, it’s important to remember contesting a will, particularly on the grounds of mental capacity or undue influence, is a serious legal undertaking requiring substantial evidence.

Here there appear to be factors providing at least a basis for questioning the will’s validity. The grandfather’s age when he made the will, and that it was only three weeks after his wife’s funeral when he was allegedly not of sound mind, can give grounds to contest the will. But it’s not an easy process.

The law generally presumes a person has testamentary capacity, or the legal and mental ability to create, change, or revoke a will, unless it can be proven otherwise. Still, indications like hearing loss, absence from significant family events like his wife’s funeral, and sudden, drastic changes in the will’s content, could be signs of diminished capacity or undue influence.

Before doing anything, though, seek out competent legal advice from a lawyer specializing in probate disputes. He will likely recommend entering a caveat at probate, which is a formal notice to the probate court there is an objection to the proposed administration of an estate. It can provide the necessary time to investigate further and prepare any legal challenge.

With this in place, there are now important steps to take.

Gird yourself for battle

First, start gathering as much evidence as possible about the deceased’s mental state at the time the will was made. Medical records can show if he was suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s which would impair his decision-making capabilities. Consult with doctors who treated him around that time to get their professional opinion on his mental capacity. If he was under medical care, especially for cognitive impairments, they might provide statements or testify in court about his ability to make informed decisions.

Second, consider speaking with anyone who may have seen him around the time the will was made. These could include nurses, caretakers, or other family members who interacted with him. Their observations could be critical to establishing a pattern of behavior or health that might support your claim about lack of capacity.

Third, the Redditor’s sister could be helpful. As it is only him, the uncle, and the sister as possible heirs, she might have similar concerns or insights even if documentation is lacking proving cutting them out of the will was never the grandfather’s intention. You have the burden of proof that he lacked mental capacity, so it will take a united front to show the uncle exerted undue influence.

Last, be prepared for a lengthy legal battle that could take an emotional toll. There is no guarantee of success. Evidence needs to be compelling and the legal costs may outweigh any benefit.

Key takeaway

Deaths of loved ones is fraught with emotional turmoil. Adding legal challenges to a will you believe doesn’t represent the person’s true wishes amplifies them. There are avenues forward, but they require careful preparation, gathering evidence, and most importantly, professional legal assistance.

It may ultimately be the best way to honor what you believe was the person’s true intent for their legacy.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.