My Grandfather's Social Security Benefits Stopped – How Can I Help Him Prove He's Alive? Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

It’s a brutal reality to accept that, as you grow older, you may have to deal with bureaucracy, such as the Social Security Administration. This is especially true, as recent government layoffs have reduced the number of people available to help. This means that people desperately need help to keep their checks coming, but help doesn’t always arrive fast.

Key Points This is a particularly concerning situation where someone may have taken advantage of a senior citizen on Social Security.

Thankfully, this Redditor’s grandfather is taking steps to get help by setting up an appointment with the Social Security Administration.

How this plays out is anyone’s guess, but hiring a lawyer to go after missing money is likely the next step.

Sadly, this is the scenario one Redditor is currently living through as they hope to assist their grandfather with a Social Security issue. In their post on r/SocialSecurity, the Redditor’s grandfather is understandably frustrated as their grandfather is now showing up as deceased. Due to this issue, he is no longer receiving benefits, which he needs to support himself.

Social Security Story

In the hopes of making a long story short, this post comes from the grandson, who is worried about Social Security checks. According to the original poster, his grandfather worked in the US for 50 years, more than enough time to earn Social Security benefits.

However, after retiring, the grandfather left the US and gave his son, the Redditor’s uncle, permission to collect his Social Security payments. Well, this went about as well as expected, and not all of the money was being sent to the Grandfather. As a result, the grandfather wants to retake control of his benefits.

The caveat here is that upon contacting the Social Security Administration, there seems to be a paperwork mixup, and the grandfather is listed as deceased. It’s likely the result of not filling out the proper paperwork every year, but the grandfather now has to travel to the US to prove he is alive.

Of course, things are never as easy as they seem, as the first appointment isn’t until the middle of July. On top of this problem, there is also the potential of the uncle potentially committing fraud by keeping a portion of the benefits, never mind receiving the benefits in the first place.

Living Abroad

Ultimately, one of the key questions revolves around how the grandfather should navigate living abroad and collecting benefits. Initially, the plan was for the son to collect and send the money separately. However, several legal issues may be associated with this approach. Multiple commenters raise concerns about the legality of the son collecting the benefits and whether this might have been an issue.



In this situation, given the various issues at hand, a conversation with someone at the Social Security Administration is absolutely necessary. The same can be said for involving a lawyer as well.

If the son or uncle did “steal” Social Security funds, then a conversation with a lawyer will be extremely important. If there is any evidence that the son kept some of the payment, and it should be easy to match up how much was sent versus deposits, everyone is going to have a bad time.

Taking the Next Step

First and foremost, the Redditor and his grandfather are already on track for contacting the Social Security Administration. While it’s aggravating to have to wait until July, proving he’s alive is equally important.

The next step is to gather all the important documentation, including records of the grandfather’s recently deceased wife, proof of address outside the country, and green card history, among others. Anything and everything that can not only prove what he should be receiving, but also that he worked for as many years as he did.

In the same context of contacting an attorney in case of fraud by the son, an immigration attorney might be able to help navigate the bureaucracy of the Social Security Administration. If the grandfather is truly as penniless as the original poster indicates, hiring an attorney might require some family assistance. The good news is that the Redditor is offering to help if the need arises and the cost isn’t outrageous.

Another potential consideration is to ensure the grandfather has all the necessary paperwork to travel to the US. Given recent administration changes, knowing precisely what documents are required to legally enter the country will be helpful. The Redditor should be thorough in researching and ensuring everything is in order.

One final step is for the Redditor to consider reaching out to any local senior centers in their area. They may have resources available to assist individuals who are older and unable to navigate the Social Security Administration on their own.

