The novelty of retirement has worn off, and now I don’t know what to do. Should I use a retirement coach?

Many people look forward to retirement only to find themselves bored and unfulfilled.

Consider part-time or volunteer work to stay busy.

It’s a good idea to consult a retirement coach or even a therapist for guidance.

Because I write a lot about retirement planning, I come across a good number of people who are worried about not having enough money during their senior years, or running out of money prematurely. But there’s another problem with retirement a lot of people don’t talk about — what happens when you leave your career and wind up lost as a result?

That’s the situation this Reddit poster is in. They say the initial excitement and novelty of retirement have begun to fade, and now, they’re not quite sure what to do with their time. It’s an important matter to address, and I’m glad this Reddit user is putting themself out there to look for help.

When your life suddenly lacks structure or meaning

Some retirees struggle with boredom because they don’t have a lot of savings and therefore don’t have many options for filling their days. But even if you have a decent chunk of money to spend on leisure and hobbies, you may find that it’s not enough — that you’re just plain walking around feeling unfulfilled day in, day out.

A lot of people find that when they give up their jobs, they lose a piece of themselves. And for some, leaving the workforce also means losing a social network. So it’s important to address these issues early on in retirement before they become a huge problem and actually lead to feelings of depression.

One thing I’d suggest to anyone in this boat is seeking out a part-time job. Even if you don’t need the money per se, you may find that it’s a good way to structure your weeks. Part-time work can also serve as a means of socializing and give you a reason to leave the house.

If money truly isn’t a concern, you could look at volunteer work instead of work you’re paid to do. You may find that giving your time to a cause that’s important to you works wonders for your mental health.

Speak to a coach or therapist, too

Retirement can leave a lot of people feeling lost. So it’s not a bad idea at all to speak to a coach who can offer some guidance.

Of course, the tricky thing is that a lot of retirement coaches are available to help you manage the financial end of things, but not necessarily the mental, emotional, or logistical end. So if you can’t find a retirement coach to help you, seek out a therapist. You don’t need an official mental health diagnosis to benefit from a trained counselor who can help you navigate a new stage of life and, ideally, help you make the most of it.

On top of that, if you have fellow retirees in your social network, talk to them about how you’re feeling and ask how they’re coping with the transition. You may be able to give each other tips on how to turn retirement into a more fulfilling period of life.

Finally, recognize the importance of enjoying hobbies with the right company. You may not feel fulfilled sitting at home reading for eight hours a week. But if you start a book club, you can turn that hobby into a social experience, which could also be a great thing for your mental health.

