Gary Vee says "Retirement isn’t about quitting," it's about doing this instead

Gary Vaynerchuk has offered business advice and insights for many years, including a valuable message for retirees. While retirement often starts when people leave their jobs, there’s more to it than quitting.

“Retirement isn’t about quitting; it’s about working on your own terms,” Vaynerchuk explained to his audience.

It’s a valuable perspective as you plan out your retirement and decide what you want to do. These are some of the lessons you can learn by having that perspective.

Retirement Doesn’t Mean You Stop Working

The people who are the most excited about retirement tend to want more control in their lives. They want to go on vacations without having to ask for permission, and they also want to sleep in more often if they want. These people may be done with the workday commute and want something else instead.

Retiring removes you from that schedule, but you can live on your own terms without ditching work for good. Pursuing a side hustle or getting a better job that aligns with your preferences (i.e., remote work) can allow you to live life on your own terms without sacrificing a paycheck.

Get Clear on What Working on Your Terms Means to You

Each person has a different approach to life and work. Some people want to work remotely, while others want to work in an office for the camaraderie. Knowing how you want to work and the type of lifestyle you want to lead can help you find relevant career opportunities or plan out your retirement.

It’s easy to say some general things, such as Fridays off or no emailing people back and forth in the evenings. However, it’s completely different to write those things down and get clear on what it’s like to live your life on your terms.

Is Your Nest Egg Big Enough for Your Goals?

It’s common for people to travel after retirement. They want to see more of the world and catch up on all of the vacations that they missed. However, many retirees only travel a lot during the first year before the honeymoon phase kicks in.

Other people want a more sedentary lifestyle. They stay within their communities and don’t spend as much. Frugality allows the nest egg to last longer, which makes it easier for it to retire sooner. If you want to do more traveling, it’s good to review your nest egg to see how much you need to save up to sustain your lifestyle.

Finding a Purpose After Work

Not everyone who retires actually wants to retire. Health conditions, layoffs, and other factors result in some people leaving their jobs before they want to. Even if these people have enough money in the bank, a big nest egg isn’t enough to have a fulfilling retirement.

Retirement gives you the opportunity to explore your hobbies and join social groups in your area. Doing those two things can provide more excitement in your retirement years instead of feeling unfulfilled as you get closer to the finish line. You have more flexibility with what you can do in retirement. Planning out all of the things you want to do in retirement can make it very exciting.

